To pursue its goal, the fund maintains a defined asset allocation. The fund’s target allocation is 100% in stock investments, with

certain percentages for different segments of the stock market. It is the fund’s policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in stock investments; typically the actual percentage is considerably higher.

The fund seeks to remain close to the target equity allocations of approximately 50% for U.S. large-cap, 15% for U.S. small-cap, 20% for developed international large-cap, 5% for developed international small-cap, and 5% for emerging markets. In addition, the fund seeks to maintain a target allocation to real estate securities of 5%. Because the fund keeps a small portion of its assets in cash for business operations, the fund’s actual investments will typically be slightly less than 100% in stock funds.

The fund invests mainly in other affiliated Schwab Funds, including Schwab index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (underlying funds), which use a variety of indexing strategies. These underlying funds seek to track or replicate the total returns of various stock market indices. They typically invest in the stocks included in the index they are tracking or replicating, and generally give each stock the same weight as the index does. However, in certain circumstances it may not be possible or practicable for the underlying fund to invest in all of the stocks comprising an index or in proportion to their weightings in an index and it is possible that the investment adviser may utilize instead a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the underlying fund’s objective.

Within the equity allocation, the portfolio managers may allocate the fund’s investments among underlying funds that track indices based on market capitalization as well as funds that track Russell RAFI™ Indexes based on the “Fundamental Index” methodology. The Russell RAFI™ Index Series selects and weights stocks according to fundamental measures of company size: adjusted sales, retained operating cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

The underlying funds may invest in derivatives and lend their securities to minimize the gap in performance that naturally exists between any index fund and its corresponding index. Each underlying fund focuses on a different segment of the stock market.

The portfolio managers monitor the fund’s holdings and cash flow and manage them as needed in order to maintain the fund’s target allocation. The manager will permit modest deviations from the target allocation for certain periods of time, in order to reduce transaction costs.

The fund intends to invest in a combination of underlying funds; however, the fund may invest directly in individual securities consistent with the fund’s investment strategy. For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets directly in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements