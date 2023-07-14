The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a combination of other affiliated Schwab Funds. The fund may also invest in affiliated Schwab ETFs and unaffiliated third party mutual funds and ETFs (referred to herein as unaffiliated funds and, together with Schwab Funds and Schwab ETFs, the underlying funds). The fund invests in the underlying funds in accordance with its target portfolio allocation. These underlying funds invest their assets directly in equity, fixed income, cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds) in accordance with their own investment objectives and policies. The fund is managed based on the specific retirement date (target date) included in its name and assumes a retirement age of 65. The target date refers to the approximate year an investor in the fund would plan to retire and likely would stop making new investments in the fund. The fund is designed for an investor who anticipates retiring at or about the year 2020 and plans to withdraw the value of the investor’s account in the fund gradually after retirement. As described below, the adviser will continue to modify the fund’s target asset allocation for 20 years beyond the target date.

The fund’s target asset allocation will be adjusted annually based on the adviser’s asset allocation strategy; however, the adviser reserves the right to modify the fund’s target asset allocations from time to time should circumstances warrant a change. In general, the fund’s allocation to equity securities will decrease and its allocation to fixed-income securities will increase as the fund approaches its target date. The fund’s asset allocation, as of February 1, 2022 (the most recent annual adjustment of the fund’s target asset allocations), was approximately 43.3% equity securities, 52.9% fixed-income securities, and 3.8% cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds). The fund will continue to reduce its allocation to equity securities for 20 years beyond the fund’s stated target date. At such time, the fund’s asset allocation will remain fixed at approximately 28.0% equity securities, 66.0% fixed-income securities, and 6.0% cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds).

In addition to the strategic annual adjustment of the fund’s target asset allocation, the adviser may adjust the fund’s underlying fund allocations within a particular asset class based on the following considerations, including, but not limited to, market trends, its outlook for a given market capitalization, and the underlying funds’ performance in various market conditions. Accordingly, the fund’s allocation to a particular underlying fund may increase or decrease throughout the year. Within the equity asset class, the fund

will have exposure to one or more “style classes.” For example, the style classes include domestic large-cap equity, domestic small-cap equity, and international equity. The adviser may adjust the fund’s allocation to a particular style class based on the following considerations: market trends, its outlook for a given style class, and the style classes’ performance in various market conditions. Accordingly, the fund’s allocation to a particular style class within the equity asset class may increase or decrease throughout the year.