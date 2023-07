To pursue its goal, the fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities – those in the four highest credit rating categories (rated AAA to BBB- or the unrated equivalent as determined by the investment adviser) from California issuers. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal securities the interest from which is exempt from federal and California personal income tax and federal alternative minimum tax (AMT). These securities may include those issued by issuers located outside of California, such as U.S. territories and possessions, or by their agencies, authorities, or instrumentalities.

The fund may invest in securities from municipal issuers in California and in U.S. territories and possessions. These may include general obligation issues, which typically are backed by the issuer’s ability to levy taxes, and revenue issues, which typically are backed by a stream of revenue from a given source, such as an electric utility or a public water system. The fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal securities financing similar projects, such as those relating to education, health care, transportation and utilities and may also invest in municipal notes. The fund’s securities may carry credit enhancements (such as bond insurance) or liquidity enhancements (such as a letter of credit), which are designed to provide incremental levels of creditworthiness or liquidity.

In choosing securities, the fund’s investment adviser seeks to maximize current income within the limits of the fund’s credit and maturity standards. The investment adviser’s credit research department analyzes and monitors the securities that the fund owns or is considering buying. The fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in below investment grade bonds (sometimes called junk bonds) that are rated, at the time of investment, at least B by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization or are the unrated equivalent as determined by the investment adviser. If a bond is downgraded below B or the unrated equivalent, the fund may continue to hold it unless the investment adviser determines the risk of holding the bond is unacceptable when compared to the bond’s total return potential. The investment adviser may adjust the fund’s holdings based on actual or anticipated changes in interest rates or credit quality.

The fund may also invest in derivative instruments, principally futures contracts. The fund typically uses futures as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset or as a part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks.