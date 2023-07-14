Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Schwab Core Equity Fund™

mutual fund
SWANX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.58 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SWANX) Primary
SWANX (Mutual Fund)

Schwab Core Equity Fund™

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.58 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SWANX) Primary
SWANX (Mutual Fund)

Schwab Core Equity Fund™

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.58 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (SWANX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab Core Equity Fund™

SWANX | Fund

$19.58

$1.41 B

1.36%

$0.27

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$1.41 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 86.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab Core Equity Fund™

SWANX | Fund

$19.58

$1.41 B

1.36%

$0.27

0.73%

SWANX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Core Equity Fund™
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    67558496
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Iain Clayton

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the fund invests primarily in U.S. stocks. Under normal circumstances, the fund pursues its goal by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60
days before changing this policy. The fund typically invests in common stocks of U.S. companies that have market capitalizations of approximately $500 million or more at the time of purchase. The fund seeks to assemble a portfolio with long-term performance that will exceed that of the S&P 500® Index (the Index). The Index includes the common stocks of 500 leading U.S. publicly-traded companies from a broad range of industries.
The fund actively selects portfolio securities. To aid its stock selection, the fund uses Schwab Equity Ratings®, a model that assigns ratings to approximately 3,000 U.S.-traded stocks.In addition to using Schwab Equity Ratings, the portfolio managers utilize investment data and other analytics to help manage the fund’s portfolio.
Generally, when constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers invest in stocks that are highly rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. As part of the portfolio construction process, the portfolio managers will also purchase lower-rated stocks or stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. This investment approach under normal conditions will result in a portfolio that maintains an overall weighting toward highly-rated stocks; however, the portfolio will usually include lower-rated stocks and stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. For more information on Schwab Equity Ratings, please see the “More About Schwab’s Research” section in the prospectus
When constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers apply a research-driven, “bottom-up” approach focusing primarily on individual securities. Using both quantitative and qualitative techniques, the portfolio managers seek to identify attractive securities for equity investments. The companies are analyzed with respect to business quality, future return potential, and valuation. The portfolio managers assess the portfolio’s risk through a variety of quantitative and/or qualitative measures, as well as relative to the Index.
The fund may use a portfolio optimization process to assist in constructing the portfolio. A portfolio optimization process seeks to provide an optimal balance between risk and expected return, given parameters such as the number of stocks desired in the portfolio, the level of portfolio turnover, industry and sector diversification, and volatility considerations.
The fund may invest in derivatives, principally futures contracts, primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets. A futures contract is a contract to buy or sell a specific financial instrument at a specified price at a specific future time. By using these instruments, the fund potentially can offset the impact on its performance of keeping some assets in cash.
The fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and stocks of real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund also may lend portfolio
securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.
For temporary defensive purposes during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and other short-term obligations. The fund also may invest in these types of securities or hold cash while looking for suitable investment opportunities. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective.
Read More

SWANX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -14.3% 35.6% 48.38%
1 Yr -0.9% -55.6% 38.6% 93.16%
3 Yr -4.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 92.18%
5 Yr -3.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 88.61%
10 Yr -1.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 87.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -64.5% 28.9% 89.45%
2021 -0.7% -20.5% 152.6% 94.11%
2020 2.2% -13.9% 183.6% 77.32%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 34.40%
2018 -4.6% -13.5% 12.6% 83.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SWANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -20.5% 35.6% 43.44%
1 Yr -0.9% -55.6% 40.3% 87.69%
3 Yr -4.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 91.99%
5 Yr -3.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 91.15%
10 Yr -1.3%* -13.5% 37.4% 95.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SWANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -64.5% 28.9% 89.53%
2021 -0.7% -20.5% 152.6% 94.11%
2020 2.2% -13.9% 183.6% 77.24%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 34.91%
2018 -4.6% -10.9% 12.6% 90.19%

NAV & Total Return History

SWANX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SWANX Category Low Category High SWANX % Rank
Net Assets 1.41 B 177 K 1.21 T 45.51%
Number of Holdings 60 2 4154 72.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 652 M 288 K 270 B 40.89%
Weighting of Top 10 42.04% 1.8% 106.2% 17.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.62%
  2. Apple Inc 7.21%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.82%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.05%
  5. EOG Resources Inc 2.89%
  6. Bank of America Corp 2.68%
  7. Accenture PLC Class A 2.67%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 2.66%
  9. Verizon Communications Inc 2.61%
  10. Broadcom Inc 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SWANX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 130.24% 10.43%
Cash 		0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 89.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 77.34%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 77.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 75.38%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 75.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWANX % Rank
Technology 		24.56% 0.00% 48.94% 43.99%
Healthcare 		13.30% 0.00% 60.70% 76.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.49% 0.00% 30.33% 15.53%
Financial Services 		12.29% 0.00% 55.59% 77.02%
Communication Services 		11.91% 0.00% 27.94% 10.58%
Consumer Defense 		9.87% 0.00% 47.71% 13.55%
Industrials 		7.27% 0.00% 29.90% 88.13%
Energy 		4.90% 0.00% 41.64% 27.25%
Utilities 		1.83% 0.00% 20.91% 70.70%
Real Estate 		1.10% 0.00% 31.91% 80.67%
Basic Materials 		0.48% 0.00% 25.70% 92.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SWANX % Rank
US 		97.99% 0.00% 127.77% 32.48%
Non US 		2.00% 0.00% 32.38% 49.59%

SWANX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SWANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 49.27% 56.40%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 2.00% 43.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SWANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SWANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 40.29%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SWANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 86.00% 0.00% 496.00% 89.25%

SWANX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SWANX Category Low Category High SWANX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.36% 0.00% 24.20% 89.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SWANX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SWANX Category Low Category High SWANX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -54.00% 6.06% 42.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SWANX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SWANX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Iain Clayton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Iain Clayton, CFA, FRM, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc in 2013, Mr. Clayton spent more than five years at SSI Investment Management, where he was a portfolio manager and director of quantitative research. In these roles, Mr. Clayton co-managed multiple investment strategies and developed quantitative models and valuation approaches. From 2004 to 2008, he worked as a portfolio manager and director at RCM Capital Management (now known as Allianz Global Investors) and helped manage various equity portfolios and developed fundamental-based stock selection models. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Eureka Investment Advisors for almost three years and also served as a senior quantitative analyst/assistant portfolio manager. He has also worked as a quantitative research analyst at RCM Capital Management.

Bill McMahon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Active Equity Strategies, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the fund. He has managed the fund since August 2021.

Brian Hillburn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 10, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Brian Hillburn is an Equity Analyst on the ThomasPartners strategies. He began his tenure in 2014 and has been in the investment industry since 1995. Prior to joining Charles Schwab, he was an Equity Analyst with Rockland Trust Company. He has a BA in Political Science and Communications from the University of Michigan and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×