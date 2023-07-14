Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.3%
1 yr return
-0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$1.41 B
Holdings in Top 10
42.0%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 86.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SWANX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|48.38%
|1 Yr
|-0.9%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|93.16%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|92.18%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|88.61%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|87.47%
* Annualized
|SWANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWANX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.41 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|45.51%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|4154
|72.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|652 M
|288 K
|270 B
|40.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.04%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|17.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWANX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|10.43%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|89.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|77.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|77.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|75.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|75.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWANX % Rank
|Technology
|24.56%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|43.99%
|Healthcare
|13.30%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|76.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.49%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|15.53%
|Financial Services
|12.29%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|77.02%
|Communication Services
|11.91%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|10.58%
|Consumer Defense
|9.87%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|13.55%
|Industrials
|7.27%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|88.13%
|Energy
|4.90%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|27.25%
|Utilities
|1.83%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|70.70%
|Real Estate
|1.10%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|80.67%
|Basic Materials
|0.48%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|92.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SWANX % Rank
|US
|97.99%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|32.48%
|Non US
|2.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|49.59%
|SWANX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|56.40%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|43.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SWANX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SWANX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|40.29%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SWANX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|86.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|89.25%
|SWANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWANX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.36%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|89.11%
|SWANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SWANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SWANX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|42.38%
|SWANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2014
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.169
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2005
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2003
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2002
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2001
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1998
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1997
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Iain Clayton, CFA, FRM, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc in 2013, Mr. Clayton spent more than five years at SSI Investment Management, where he was a portfolio manager and director of quantitative research. In these roles, Mr. Clayton co-managed multiple investment strategies and developed quantitative models and valuation approaches. From 2004 to 2008, he worked as a portfolio manager and director at RCM Capital Management (now known as Allianz Global Investors) and helped manage various equity portfolios and developed fundamental-based stock selection models. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Eureka Investment Advisors for almost three years and also served as a senior quantitative analyst/assistant portfolio manager. He has also worked as a quantitative research analyst at RCM Capital Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2021
0.81
0.8%
Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Active Equity Strategies, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the fund. He has managed the fund since August 2021.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 10, 2021
0.81
0.8%
Brian Hillburn is an Equity Analyst on the ThomasPartners strategies. He began his tenure in 2014 and has been in the investment industry since 1995. Prior to joining Charles Schwab, he was an Equity Analyst with Rockland Trust Company. He has a BA in Political Science and Communications from the University of Michigan and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
