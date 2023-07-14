To pursue its investment objective, the fund invests primarily in U.S. stocks. Under normal circumstances, the fund pursues its goal by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60

days before changing this policy. The fund typically invests in common stocks of U.S. companies that have market capitalizations of approximately $500 million or more at the time of purchase. The fund seeks to assemble a portfolio with long-term performance that will exceed that of the S&P 500 ® Index (the Index). The Index includes the common stocks of 500 leading U.S. publicly-traded companies from a broad range of industries.

The fund actively selects portfolio securities. To aid its stock selection, the fund uses Schwab Equity Ratings ® , a model that assigns ratings to approximately 3,000 U.S.-traded stocks.In addition to using Schwab Equity Ratings, the portfolio managers utilize investment data and other analytics to help manage the fund’s portfolio.

Generally, when constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers invest in stocks that are highly rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. As part of the portfolio construction process, the portfolio managers will also purchase lower-rated stocks or stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. This investment approach under normal conditions will result in a portfolio that maintains an overall weighting toward highly-rated stocks; however, the portfolio will usually include lower-rated stocks and stocks that are not rated by Schwab Equity Ratings. For more information on Schwab Equity Ratings, please see the “More About Schwab’s Research” section in the prospectus

When constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers apply a research-driven, “bottom-up” approach focusing primarily on individual securities. Using both quantitative and qualitative techniques, the portfolio managers seek to identify attractive securities for equity investments. The companies are analyzed with respect to business quality, future return potential, and valuation. The portfolio managers assess the portfolio’s risk through a variety of quantitative and/or qualitative measures, as well as relative to the Index.

The fund may use a portfolio optimization process to assist in constructing the portfolio. A portfolio optimization process seeks to provide an optimal balance between risk and expected return, given parameters such as the number of stocks desired in the portfolio, the level of portfolio turnover, industry and sector diversification, and volatility considerations.

The fund may invest in derivatives, principally futures contracts, primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets. A futures contract is a contract to buy or sell a specific financial instrument at a specified price at a specific future time. By using these instruments, the fund potentially can offset the impact on its performance of keeping some assets in cash.

The fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and stocks of real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund also may lend portfolio

securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.