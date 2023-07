The Adviser selects the Fund’s investments by screening non-U.S. companies using the following eight criteria:

Required over entire holding period:

• products or services that meet a clear economic need;

• strong competitive advantage (barriers to entry);

• long history of profitability and strong metrics;

• generates high levels of cash flow;

• available at a low price in relation to intrinsic value (the perception of value based on all factors of business, tangible and intangible);

Favored, but not required:

• management’s history of shareholder friendliness (dividends, buybacks, earnings quality, reporting transparency, executive compensation and acquisition history);

• strong balance sheet; and

• strong management (directors and officers) ownership (preferably with recent purchases).

The Fund’s portfolio is built around high quality companies whose businesses have strong competitive advantages that the Adviser believes can be sustained for the long term. When a security is purchased, the Adviser frequently monitors the security for large price declines in an effort to protect from single stock risk on new investments. The Fund aims to be a low-turnover fund, and the expected holding period of a newly purchased security is a minimum of three to five years.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund. This means that the Fund may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers.

The Fund may invest significantly (more than 10% of net asset value) in Canada, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

The Fund may also invest in mid-cap and small-cap companies. The Fund considers mid-cap companies to be those publicly traded companies with capitalizations from $3 billion to $5 billion. The Fund considers small-cap companies to be those publicly traded companies with capitalizations from $1 billion to $3 billion.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary (goods and services considered non-essential by consumers), financials (financial services provided to retail and commercial customers), media (music production and telecom services), materials (mining and metals, chemicals forest products), energy (services related to the production and supply of energy) and real estate (services related to real estate development and leasing).

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in the stock of non-U.S. companies. To achieve its investment objective, the Fund will maintain approximately 25-30 companies in its portfolio and will invest in the common stocks of primarily large capitalization (“large-cap”) non-U.S. companies, in developed countries. The Fund considers large-cap companies to be those publicly traded companies with capitalizations exceeding $5 billion. For purposes of the Fund’s investment policies, the market capitalization of a company is based on its capitalization at the time the Fund purchases the company’s securities. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, “non-U.S. companies” means those securities issued by companies whose primary listing is on a non-U.S. exchange or companies that are U.S.-listed and derive a majority of their revenue from products, investment or services outside the U.S.