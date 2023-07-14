Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.5%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
43.1%
Net Assets
$1.45 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.5%
Expense Ratio 0.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SVSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|32.10%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|72.20%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|82.55%
|5 Yr
|43.1%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|0.74%
|10 Yr
|24.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|0.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|SVSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|80.50%
|2021
|7.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|61.16%
|2020
|82.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|0.65%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|49.62%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|63.52%
|Period
|SVSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|28.21%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|63.06%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|83.09%
|5 Yr
|43.1%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|0.78%
|10 Yr
|24.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|0.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|SVSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|80.58%
|2021
|7.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|61.63%
|2020
|82.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|0.65%
|2019
|5.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|50.13%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|79.15%
|SVSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVSPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.45 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|45.43%
|Number of Holdings
|507
|2
|4154
|18.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|385 M
|288 K
|270 B
|48.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.46%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|79.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVSPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.76%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|21.83%
|Cash
|0.24%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|77.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|91.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|91.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|91.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|91.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVSPX % Rank
|Technology
|24.45%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|47.79%
|Healthcare
|14.47%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|48.40%
|Financial Services
|13.42%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|50.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.74%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|49.01%
|Communication Services
|8.78%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|42.09%
|Industrials
|8.22%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|70.55%
|Consumer Defense
|6.91%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|47.11%
|Energy
|4.79%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|33.41%
|Utilities
|2.98%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|29.07%
|Real Estate
|2.78%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|47.87%
|Basic Materials
|2.47%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|56.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVSPX % Rank
|US
|98.66%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|18.75%
|Non US
|1.10%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|64.52%
|SVSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.18%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|90.50%
|Management Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|3.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.31%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|34.79%
|SVSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SVSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SVSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|9.77%
|SVSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVSPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.43%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|26.32%
|SVSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SVSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVSPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.33%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|12.95%
|SVSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.888
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.872
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.745
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.840
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.820
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.785
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$1.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.995
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$10.858
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$10.903
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$1.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$1.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$1.645
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2017
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2017
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2017
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2016
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2016
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2015
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2015
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2015
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2014
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2014
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2013
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2013
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2013
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2012
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2012
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2012
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2011
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2011
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2011
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2010
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2010
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2010
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2010
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2009
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2009
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2009
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2008
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2008
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2008
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2008
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2008
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2007
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2007
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2007
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2006
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2006
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2006
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2006
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2005
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2005
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2005
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2005
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2004
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2004
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2004
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2004
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2003
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2003
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2003
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2003
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2002
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2002
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2002
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2002
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2001
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Amy Scofield is a Principal of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Ms. Scofield rejoined SSGA in November of 2010, after spending two years at Atlantic Trust Company, a private wealth management firm. In her role at Atlantic Trust Company, Ms. Scofield specialized in asset allocation and performance analysis for high net worth clients. Prior to Atlantic Trust Company, Ms. Scofield was a compliance officer at SSGA, where she was responsible for ensuring equity portfolios met specified guidelines. Ms. Scofield also worked as an operations associate in SSGA's International Structured Products Group. Ms. Scofield holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2016
5.45
5.5%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...