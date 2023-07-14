The Fund uses an index tracking management strategy designed to track the performance of the S&P 500® Index (“S&P 500” or “Index”). The Index is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of 500 companies from a number of sectors and that measures the performance of the large-cap sector of the U.S. equities market. As of October 31, 2021, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the information technology sector, although this may change from time to time.

The Fund is not managed according to traditional methods of “active” investment management, which involve the buying and selling of securities based upon economic, financial and market analysis and investment judgment. Instead, the Fund, using an “indexing” investment approach, attempts to replicate, before expenses, the performance of the S&P 500.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will not invest less than 80% of its total assets in stocks in the Index. The notional value of the Fund's investments in derivatives or other synthetic instruments that provide exposure comparable, in the judgment of the Adviser, to the foregoing types of investments may be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. The Fund attempts to replicate the investment performance of the S&P 500 and generally intends to invest in all stocks comprising the S&P 500 in approximate proportion to their weightings in the Index. However, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all stocks of the S&P 500 in those weightings. When it is not possible or practicable to purchase all stocks of the S&P 500 in those weightings, the Fund may purchase a sample of the stocks listed in the S&P 500 in proportions expected by the Adviser to match generally the performance of the Index as a whole. In addition, from time to time stocks are added to or removed from the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in the Index, in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. Shareholders will receive sixty (60) days' notice prior to a change in the 80% investment policy.

In addition to common stocks in the S&P 500, the Fund may at times purchase or sell futures contracts on the Index, or options on those futures, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in the stocks comprising the Index. Alternatively, the Fund might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the stocks in its portfolio but the sale has not yet been completed. The Fund may also enter into other derivatives transactions, including the use of options or swap transactions, to assist in attempting to replicate the performance of the Index. The Fund may also, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of mutual funds (including those advised by the Adviser) whose investment objectives and policies are similar to those of the Fund.