Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$8.22 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s adviser delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to a sub-adviser. The sub-adviser uses a flexible investment approach to seek total return from capital appreciation and income from interest on debt securities and dividends on preferred stocks while seeking to avoid some downside volatility and risk. Unconstrained in the Fund’s name refers to the sub-adviser’s strategy of allowing the Fund to participate in various fixed income asset classes as well as employing considerable leverage in certain market environments. Although the Fund’s objective is not low volatility, the sub-adviser will attempt to limit the Fund’s investment losses such that they will not exceed the S&P 500 Index losses over any full market cycle. However, the sub-adviser will not attempt to constrain the Fund’s upside volatility in rising markets.
The technical strategies employed by the sub-adviser focus primarily on trend-following, momentum, and relative strength strategies as applied to domestic and international stock and bond markets to signal favorable or unfavorable market conditions. During favorable market conditions (when the sub-adviser believes security prices will be stable or rising) the sub-adviser may use significant leverage through swap contracts, futures, options and/or borrowing to invest in more securities. During unfavorable market conditions, the sub-adviser may emphasize capital preservation by increasing the Fund’s allocation to cash equivalents and reducing leverage.
The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of primarily fixed income exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds that invest in investment-grade and non-investment grade fixed income securities, preferred stocks as well as derivative instruments. Derivatives include options and futures contracts on interest rate-related assets or indexes, currency forwards, and swap agreements. The Fund may also invest directly in the preceding derivatives. The Fund’s use of derivatives is generally limited by the requirements to pledge collateral to counterparties, Investment Company Act rules, and Securities and Exchange Commission related guidance. These derivatives are used as substitutes for the underlying reference asset or index. Swaps include credit default swaps that may be based on the returns of a single asset or an index.
The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer type, country, capitalization, credit quality or maturity of individual securities held directly or by the mutual funds and ETFs in which it invests. The ETFs and mutual funds may invest in foreign countries including emerging markets. When the sub-adviser believes market conditions for lower-quality debt are favorable, the Fund will primarily invest in ETFs and mutual funds that invest in income-producing high-yield fixed income securities commonly known as “junk” bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”), or, if unrated, determined by the sub-adviser to be of similar credit quality. The sub-adviser also considers ETF and mutual fund fees, management experience and liquidity. The Fund does not invest more than 25% of its assets in swap agreements with any one counterparty.
The sub-adviser will seek to sell securities, and reduce swap positions and borrowing, when it believes market conditions have become unfavorable or when more attractive investments are available. Additionally, the sub-adviser may employ a long/short strategy through inverse ETFs and swaps to reduce market risk, to negate recessionary credit risk or interest rate risk. Inverse ETFs seek to deliver returns that are opposite of the return of a benchmark (e.g., if the benchmark goes up by 1%, the ETF will go down by 1%), typically using a combination of derivative strategies. The long/short strategy seeks to enhance returns by taking short positions in sectors the sub-adviser believes are less attractive while maintaining long positions in sectors the sub-adviser believes are more attractive. The sub-adviser engages in frequent trading to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which results in turnover well in excess of 100%.
The sub-adviser believes the consistency of its execution of both its investment strategy and its risk management strategy is reflected in the following biblical quote:
“Steady plodding brings prosperity; hasty speculation brings poverty.” (Proverbs 21:5, Living Bible)
|Period
|SUNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|25.42%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|15.29%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SUNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|24.96%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|SUNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|24.30%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|14.43%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SUNBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|24.96%
|2021
|N/A
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|SUNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUNBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.22 M
|100
|124 B
|99.70%
|Number of Holdings
|15
|2
|8175
|93.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.3 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|70.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|6.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUNBX % Rank
|Other
|276.99%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|0.14%
|Bonds
|20.50%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|95.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.60%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|8.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.65%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|60.95%
|Stocks
|0.45%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|38.62%
|Cash
|-201.18%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|99.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUNBX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.78%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|54.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.11%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.22%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.22%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.89%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.67%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.11%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|54.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|47.11%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUNBX % Rank
|US
|0.45%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|32.71%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|44.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUNBX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|74.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.46%
|Securitized
|9.69%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|64.25%
|Municipal
|8.07%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|2.03%
|Corporate
|7.34%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|85.53%
|Government
|0.01%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|85.09%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|63.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SUNBX % Rank
|US
|17.08%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|91.21%
|Non US
|3.42%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|86.60%
|SUNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.33%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|12.35%
|Management Fee
|2.15%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|99.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|SUNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SUNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SUNBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|46.07%
|SUNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUNBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.16%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|90.11%
|SUNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SUNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SUNBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.21%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|99.28%
|SUNBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 15, 2021
|$0.854
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2021
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2021
1.12
1.1%
Ralph Doudera is the CEO of Spectrum Financial, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisory firm that is responsible for investing hundreds of millions of dollars of client assets. Over the past 25 years Spectrum’s investment and trading philosophy has strived to consistently provide above average investment returns while minimizing downside losses. He is also an investment strategist to Hundredfold Advisors, managing two mutual funds. Mr. Doudera has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Management and Finance from New Jersey Institute of Technology. He has also received a Master’s Degree in Biblical Studies from Regent University. He founded Simply Distribute Foundation, which contributes to organizations promoting microfinance, supporting third world children hospitals, building orphanages and churches, and evangelism. He believes this is the best way to make positive changes in this world. Ralph has five grown children, two stepdaughters, and eight grandchildren. His activities are diverse, from auto racing to composing music and playing the piano on his Church worship team. He also enjoys surfing in Costa Rica where he currently owns the beachfront Casa Cecilia Hotel in St. Teresa, Costa Rica. His first book, Wealth Conundrum, is now in its third printing, and it addresses the puzzles of wealth from a Biblical perspective. It is also available in Korean, and Arabic versions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2021
1.12
1.1%
Christopher Hendrix, CMT, Assistant Portfolio Manager，has served as Portfolio Manager and Investment Team Leader of Spectrum Financial Inc., since 2007. Prior to joining the Spectrum Financial Inc., he was a securities advisor with a regional brokerage firm before shifting in 1993 to a large national brokerage firm. There, he was the Senior Technical Analyst of the technical analysis department. In 2005, he established his own firm that published daily market commentaries as well as being a regular contributor to a nationwide investment industry magazine. Over the years, he has developed numerous proprietary indicators and analysis techniques that attempt to enhance portfolio returns in various investments and market cycles. Mr. Hendrix received his certification as a Chartered Market Technician from the Market Technicians Association, Inc. in 1998. He earned his B.A. degree from Florida State University in 1991 in Social Sciences/Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2021
1.12
1.1%
Mary Collins, ChFC, has served as President and Chief Compliance Officer of the Spectrum Financial Inc since 2000. She began working for the Spectrum Financial Inc as a financial planner in 1988. The scope of her duties for the Spectrum Financial Inc include developing and maintaining corporate structure, efficient back office operations, and a comprehensive compliance program. Ms. Collins, is a graduate of Old Dominion University where she received Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration with a focus on corporate finance. Ms. Collins received her certification as a Chartered Financial Consultant in 1988 from the American College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2021
1.12
1.1%
Cristin McGinnis, Assistant Portfolio Manager to each Fund, has served as Portfolio Management Analyst of the Spectrum Financial Inc since June 2016. From March to June 2016, she was a Global Securities Operations Contractor for the America Funds family of mutual funds. From March 2012 to June 2014, she served as an Investment Analyst for the Spectrum Financial Inc. Ms. McGinnis is a graduate of Old Dominion University where she received Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration with a focus on finance and business management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
