The Fund’s adviser delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to a sub-adviser. The sub-adviser uses a flexible investment approach to seek total return from capital appreciation and income from interest on debt securities and dividends on preferred stocks while seeking to avoid some downside volatility and risk. Unconstrained in the Fund’s name refers to the sub-adviser’s strategy of allowing the Fund to participate in various fixed income asset classes as well as employing considerable leverage in certain market environments. Although the Fund’s objective is not low volatility, the sub-adviser will attempt to limit the Fund’s investment losses such that they will not exceed the S&P 500 Index losses over any full market cycle. However, the sub-adviser will not attempt to constrain the Fund’s upside volatility in rising markets.

The technical strategies employed by the sub-adviser focus primarily on trend-following, momentum, and relative strength strategies as applied to domestic and international stock and bond markets to signal favorable or unfavorable market conditions. During favorable market conditions (when the sub-adviser believes security prices will be stable or rising) the sub-adviser may use significant leverage through swap contracts, futures, options and/or borrowing to invest in more securities. During unfavorable market conditions, the sub-adviser may emphasize capital preservation by increasing the Fund’s allocation to cash equivalents and reducing leverage.

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of primarily fixed income exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds that invest in investment-grade and non-investment grade fixed income securities, preferred stocks as well as derivative instruments. Derivatives include options and futures contracts on interest rate-related assets or indexes, currency forwards, and swap agreements. The Fund may also invest directly in the preceding derivatives. The Fund’s use of derivatives is generally limited by the requirements to pledge collateral to counterparties, Investment Company Act rules, and Securities and Exchange Commission related guidance. These derivatives are used as substitutes for the underlying reference asset or index. Swaps include credit default swaps that may be based on the returns of a single asset or an index.

The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer type, country, capitalization, credit quality or maturity of individual securities held directly or by the mutual funds and ETFs in which it invests. The ETFs and mutual funds may invest in foreign countries including emerging markets. When the sub-adviser believes market conditions for lower-quality debt are favorable, the Fund will primarily invest in ETFs and mutual funds that invest in income-producing high-yield fixed income securities commonly known as “junk” bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”), or, if unrated, determined by the sub-adviser to be of similar credit quality. The sub-adviser also considers ETF and mutual fund fees, management experience and liquidity. The Fund does not invest more than 25% of its assets in swap agreements with any one counterparty.

The sub-adviser will seek to sell securities, and reduce swap positions and borrowing, when it believes market conditions have become unfavorable or when more attractive investments are available. Additionally, the sub-adviser may employ a long/short strategy through inverse ETFs and swaps to reduce market risk, to negate recessionary credit risk or interest rate risk. Inverse ETFs seek to deliver returns that are opposite of the return of a benchmark (e.g., if the benchmark goes up by 1%, the ETF will go down by 1%), typically using a combination of derivative strategies. The long/short strategy seeks to enhance returns by taking short positions in sectors the sub-adviser believes are less attractive while maintaining long positions in sectors the sub-adviser believes are more attractive. The sub-adviser engages in frequent trading to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which results in turnover well in excess of 100%.

The sub-adviser believes the consistency of its execution of both its investment strategy and its risk management strategy is reflected in the following biblical quote:

“Steady plodding brings prosperity; hasty speculation brings poverty.” (Proverbs 21:5, Living Bible)