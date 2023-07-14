GoalLink Strategy Component

The Fund is designed to be one component of a broader strategy (GoalLink Strategy) employed by SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), in which shareholders allocate their overall investment portfolio among investments in the Fund as well as one or more SEI funds that invest primarily in municipal bonds (Muni Bond Funds). The allocation between the Fund and the Muni Bond Funds is based on models developed by SIMC and selected by the shareholder (in consultation with his or her investment adviser). Accordingly, the Fund is not recommended for persons who do not participate in the GoalLink Strategy.

Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate investment income while providing opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund invests in other SEI funds (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), each of which has its own investment goal (the Underlying SEI Funds), that form the non-Underlying Muni Bond Fund component of the GoalLink Strategy. The Underlying SEI Funds invest, in turn, in securities and other instruments of various asset classes. Each of the Underlying SEI Funds is managed by one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) under the supervision of SIMC, or, in certain circumstances, is managed directly by SIMC.

The Fund's assets may be diversified across Underlying SEI bond and money market funds, equity funds and real estate funds. The bond funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide exposure to U.S. and/or foreign fixed income securities of varying credit quality (including junk bonds), maturity and duration. The equity funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide investment exposure to U.S. and/or foreign equity securities of companies of various capitalization ranges. The real estate funds provide exposure to the equity securities of real estate companies.

The Fund's assets are allocated among a variety of Underlying SEI Funds within the following percentage ranges: