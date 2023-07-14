Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

State Street S&P 500 Index V.I.S. Fund

SSSPX | Fund

$47.43

$169 M

1.44%

$0.68

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.2%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$169 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSSPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street S&P 500 Index V.I.S. Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 1990
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karl Schneider

Fund Description

The Fund uses an index tracking management strategy designed to track the performance of the S&P 500® Index (“S&P 500” or “Index”). The Index is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of 500 companies from a number of sectors and that measures the performance of the large-cap sector of the U.S. equities market. As of December 31, 2021, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the information technology sector, although this may change from time to time.
The Fund is not managed according to traditional methods of “active” investment management, which involve the buying and selling of securities based upon economic, financial and market analysis and investment judgment. Instead, the Fund, using an “indexing” investment approach, seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return of the S&P 500. 
The Fund generally intends to invest in all stocks comprising the S&P 500 in approximate proportion to their weightings in the Index. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all stocks in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of the stocks in the Index in proportions expected by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Adviser” or “SSGA FM”), the investment adviser to the Fund, to match generally the performance of the Index as a whole. In addition, from time to time stocks are added to or removed from the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in the Index, in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies contained in the Index. Shareholders will receive sixty (60) days' notice prior to a change in the 80% investment policy. The notional value of the Fund's investments in derivatives or other synthetic instruments that provide exposures comparable, in the judgment of the Adviser, to investments in the Index may be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. In addition, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). 
The Fund may at times purchase or sell futures contracts, or options on those futures, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in the stocks comprising the Index. Alternatively, the Fund might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the stocks in its portfolio but the sale has not yet been completed. The Fund may also enter into other derivatives transactions, including the use of options or swap transactions, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund may also, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of other mutual funds whose investment objectives and policies are similar to those of the Fund (including funds advised by the Adviser). 
Read More

SSSPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -14.3% 35.6% 21.40%
1 Yr 0.9% -55.6% 38.6% 90.08%
3 Yr 0.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 82.79%
5 Yr 0.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 67.16%
10 Yr 4.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 35.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.3% -64.5% 28.9% 92.11%
2021 7.4% -20.5% 152.6% 58.37%
2020 2.3% -13.9% 183.6% 76.11%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 54.02%
2018 -2.9% -13.5% 12.6% 48.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.2% -20.5% 35.6% 18.33%
1 Yr 0.9% -55.6% 40.3% 82.66%
3 Yr 0.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 83.33%
5 Yr 0.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 76.48%
10 Yr 4.7%* -13.5% 37.4% 70.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.3% -64.5% 28.9% 92.11%
2021 7.4% -20.5% 152.6% 58.84%
2020 2.3% -13.9% 183.6% 76.03%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 54.52%
2018 -2.9% -10.9% 12.6% 70.49%

NAV & Total Return History

SSSPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSSPX Category Low Category High SSSPX % Rank
Net Assets 169 M 177 K 1.21 T 80.24%
Number of Holdings 507 2 4154 16.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.8 M 288 K 270 B 82.52%
Weighting of Top 10 26.32% 1.8% 106.2% 79.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.51%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.75%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.97%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.93%
  5. Tesla Inc 1.79%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.78%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.63%
  8. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 1.39%
  9. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 1.39%
  10. S+p500 Emini Fut Dec20 Xcme 20201218 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSSPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.19% 0.00% 130.24% 42.76%
Cash 		0.81% -102.29% 100.00% 55.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 20.11%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 20.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 14.94%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 16.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSSPX % Rank
Technology 		24.45% 0.00% 48.94% 46.35%
Healthcare 		14.50% 0.00% 60.70% 44.67%
Financial Services 		13.41% 0.00% 55.59% 50.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.79% 0.00% 30.33% 45.66%
Communication Services 		8.82% 0.00% 27.94% 38.36%
Industrials 		8.18% 0.00% 29.90% 74.20%
Consumer Defense 		6.89% 0.00% 47.71% 49.54%
Energy 		4.80% 0.00% 41.64% 30.97%
Utilities 		2.96% 0.00% 20.91% 31.96%
Real Estate 		2.79% 0.00% 31.91% 45.89%
Basic Materials 		2.43% 0.00% 25.70% 62.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSSPX % Rank
US 		98.10% 0.00% 127.77% 30.68%
Non US 		1.09% 0.00% 32.38% 64.82%

SSSPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.01% 49.27% 83.60%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 2.00% 24.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SSSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 0.00% 496.00% 1.51%

SSSPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSSPX Category Low Category High SSSPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.44% 0.00% 24.20% 55.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSSPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSSPX Category Low Category High SSSPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.06% -54.00% 6.06% 29.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSSPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSSPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2001

21.1

21.1%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Olga Winner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2012

10.09

10.1%

Olga Winner, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Ms. Winner joined SSGA FM in 2007 and has 15 years of investment experience. She has co-managed the USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF since its inception in October 2017 and the USAA International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.S. in Finance, the University of Massachusetts; M.B.A and M.S. in Finance., the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She also earned the CFA designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

