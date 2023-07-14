Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|SSSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|21.40%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|90.08%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|82.79%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|67.16%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|35.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|92.11%
|2021
|7.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|58.37%
|2020
|2.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|76.11%
|2019
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|54.02%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|48.67%
|Period
|SSSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|SSSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSSPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|169 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|80.24%
|Number of Holdings
|507
|2
|4154
|16.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.8 M
|288 K
|270 B
|82.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.32%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|79.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSSPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.19%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|42.76%
|Cash
|0.81%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|55.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|20.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|20.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|14.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|16.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSSPX % Rank
|Technology
|24.45%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|46.35%
|Healthcare
|14.50%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|44.67%
|Financial Services
|13.41%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|50.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.79%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|45.66%
|Communication Services
|8.82%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|38.36%
|Industrials
|8.18%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|74.20%
|Consumer Defense
|6.89%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|49.54%
|Energy
|4.80%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|30.97%
|Utilities
|2.96%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|31.96%
|Real Estate
|2.79%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|45.89%
|Basic Materials
|2.43%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|62.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSSPX % Rank
|US
|98.10%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|30.68%
|Non US
|1.09%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|64.82%
|SSSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.31%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|83.60%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|24.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SSSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|2.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|1.51%
|SSSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSSPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.44%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|55.93%
|SSSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SSSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSSPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|29.27%
|SSSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.786
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.735
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.847
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.596
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.544
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.519
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.391
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2001
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2000
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1999
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2001
21.1
21.1%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Olga Winner, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Ms. Winner joined SSGA FM in 2007 and has 15 years of investment experience. She has co-managed the USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF since its inception in October 2017 and the USAA International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.S. in Finance, the University of Massachusetts; M.B.A and M.S. in Finance., the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She also earned the CFA designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
