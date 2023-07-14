Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

36.3%

Net Assets

$838 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$63.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSKEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 36.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Coleman

Fund Description

The Fund is an “index” fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the “Index”) over the long term. As an “index” fund, the Fund is not managed according to traditional methods of “active” investment management, which involve the buying and selling of securities based upon economic, financial and market analysis and investment judgment.
In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to create a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics as those of the Index. The number of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index, in approximately the same proportions as the Index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the Fund's investment objective. In addition, from time to time stocks are added to or removed from the Index. The Fund may sell securities that are represented in the Index, or purchase securities that are not yet represented in the Index, in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its net assets (plus borrowings, if any) in securities included in the Index or in other securities of emerging market companies providing exposure comparable, in the Adviser's view, to securities comprising the Index. An “emerging market company” is any company domiciled or doing a substantial portion of its business in countries represented in the Index at the time of purchase. These securities may be represented by American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), Non-Voting Depositary Receipts (“NVDRs”) or Participatory Notes (“P-Notes”). The notional value of the Fund's investments in derivatives or other synthetic instruments that provide exposures comparable, in the judgment of the Adviser, to investments in the Index may be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' notice prior to any change in this 80% investment policy. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, repurchase agreements and money market instruments, such as money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser).
The Fund may purchase or sell futures contracts, or options on those futures, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in stocks or other investments. Alternatively, the Fund might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the stocks in its portfolio but the sale has not yet been completed. The Fund may enter into other derivatives transactions, including the use of options, forwards or swap transactions, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Fund may also, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of other mutual funds whose investment objectives and policies are similar to those of the Fund (including funds advised by the Adviser).
The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure equity market performance of emerging market countries. As of February 28, 2022, the Index comprised 1,420 securities covering large- and mid-cap companies across 25 countries and represented 87.61% of the market capitalization of MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (IMI), which is composed of large-, mid- and small-cap companies. As of February 28, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies included in the Index ranged from $65.76 million to $530.72 billion. Countries repre- 
sented in the Index have historically included, among others, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies in the financial and information technology sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies located in China, Taiwan and India and a significant portion of the Index constituents are denominated in Hong Kong Dollars and Chinese Yuan, although this may change from time to time. 
The Index is sponsored by MSCI, Inc. (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

SSKEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSKEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -11.0% 30.2% 60.61%
1 Yr 5.3% -12.7% 29.2% 81.50%
3 Yr -1.1%* -17.0% 12.8% 48.33%
5 Yr 36.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 0.15%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSKEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -50.1% 7.2% 40.39%
2021 -2.4% -18.2% 13.6% 45.91%
2020 79.7% -7.2% 79.7% 0.14%
2019 3.5% -4.4% 9.2% 77.34%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 42.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSKEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -30.3% 30.2% 58.34%
1 Yr 5.3% -48.9% 29.2% 74.71%
3 Yr -1.1%* -16.3% 12.8% 48.52%
5 Yr 36.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 0.16%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSKEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -50.1% 7.2% 40.39%
2021 -2.4% -18.2% 13.6% 45.91%
2020 79.7% -7.2% 79.7% 0.14%
2019 3.5% -4.4% 9.2% 77.34%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 49.19%

NAV & Total Return History

SSKEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSKEX Category Low Category High SSKEX % Rank
Net Assets 838 M 717 K 102 B 39.24%
Number of Holdings 1479 10 6734 4.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 210 M 340 K 19.3 B 44.98%
Weighting of Top 10 24.29% 2.8% 71.7% 80.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.67%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.67%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.67%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.67%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.67%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.67%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.67%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.67%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.67%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSKEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.04% 0.90% 110.97% 36.04%
Cash 		1.95% -23.67% 20.19% 57.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 6.07% 22.11%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 95.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 97.58%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 97.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSKEX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.30% 0.00% 48.86% 49.81%
Technology 		20.78% 0.00% 47.50% 59.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.26% 0.00% 48.94% 47.38%
Communication Services 		10.76% 0.00% 39.29% 28.94%
Basic Materials 		9.29% 0.00% 30.03% 36.75%
Consumer Defense 		5.54% 0.00% 28.13% 65.17%
Industrials 		5.26% 0.00% 43.53% 61.97%
Energy 		5.09% 0.00% 24.80% 34.83%
Healthcare 		3.86% 0.00% 93.26% 54.03%
Utilities 		2.76% 0.00% 39.12% 26.76%
Real Estate 		2.10% 0.00% 17.15% 36.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSKEX % Rank
Non US 		97.81% -4.71% 112.57% 28.34%
US 		0.23% -1.60% 104.72% 63.66%

SSKEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSKEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.03% 41.06% 95.91%
Management Fee 0.14% 0.00% 2.00% 2.91%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.67%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.85% 28.86%

Sales Fees

SSKEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSKEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSKEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 190.00% 7.85%

SSKEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSKEX Category Low Category High SSKEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.57% 0.00% 12.61% 99.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSKEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSKEX Category Low Category High SSKEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.02% -1.98% 17.62% 16.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSKEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSKEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Coleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Tom is a Vice President of State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions investment team. Within this team, Tom is the Emerging Markets Strategy leader and as such, he is responsible for the management of a variety of commingled, segregated, and exchange traded products benchmarked to international strategies, including MSCI Emerging and ACWI, as well as S&P Emerging Markets. Tom is also responsible for domestic strategies benchmarked to Russell, Standard & Poors, and NASDAQ Indices. Prior to assuming his current role in April 2004, Tom managed the International Structured Products Group Operations Team. Tom holds a BS in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Olga Winner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Olga Winner, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Ms. Winner joined SSGA FM in 2007 and has 15 years of investment experience. She has co-managed the USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF since its inception in October 2017 and the USAA International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.S. in Finance, the University of Massachusetts; M.B.A and M.S. in Finance., the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She also earned the CFA designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

