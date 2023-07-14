Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.3%
1 yr return
5.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
36.3%
Net Assets
$838 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.3%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SSKEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|60.61%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|81.50%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|48.33%
|5 Yr
|36.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|0.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SSKEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|40.39%
|2021
|-2.4%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|45.91%
|2020
|79.7%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|0.14%
|2019
|3.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|77.34%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|42.02%
|Period
|SSKEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|58.34%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|74.71%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|48.52%
|5 Yr
|36.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|0.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SSKEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|40.39%
|2021
|-2.4%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|45.91%
|2020
|79.7%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|0.14%
|2019
|3.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|77.34%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|49.19%
|SSKEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSKEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|838 M
|717 K
|102 B
|39.24%
|Number of Holdings
|1479
|10
|6734
|4.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|210 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|44.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.29%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|80.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSKEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.04%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|36.04%
|Cash
|1.95%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|57.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|22.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|95.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|97.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|97.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSKEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.30%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|49.81%
|Technology
|20.78%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|59.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.26%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|47.38%
|Communication Services
|10.76%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|28.94%
|Basic Materials
|9.29%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|36.75%
|Consumer Defense
|5.54%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|65.17%
|Industrials
|5.26%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|61.97%
|Energy
|5.09%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|34.83%
|Healthcare
|3.86%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|54.03%
|Utilities
|2.76%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|26.76%
|Real Estate
|2.10%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|36.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSKEX % Rank
|Non US
|97.81%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|28.34%
|US
|0.23%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|63.66%
|SSKEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|95.91%
|Management Fee
|0.14%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|2.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.67%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|28.86%
|SSKEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSKEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSKEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|7.85%
|SSKEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSKEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.57%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|99.75%
|SSKEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SSKEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSKEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.02%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|16.23%
|SSKEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2021
|$1.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$1.469
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$1.951
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$1.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Tom is a Vice President of State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions investment team. Within this team, Tom is the Emerging Markets Strategy leader and as such, he is responsible for the management of a variety of commingled, segregated, and exchange traded products benchmarked to international strategies, including MSCI Emerging and ACWI, as well as S&P Emerging Markets. Tom is also responsible for domestic strategies benchmarked to Russell, Standard & Poors, and NASDAQ Indices. Prior to assuming his current role in April 2004, Tom managed the International Structured Products Group Operations Team. Tom holds a BS in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Olga Winner, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Ms. Winner joined SSGA FM in 2007 and has 15 years of investment experience. She has co-managed the USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF since its inception in October 2017 and the USAA International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.S. in Finance, the University of Massachusetts; M.B.A and M.S. in Finance., the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She also earned the CFA designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
