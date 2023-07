The Fund diversifies its investments among many countries, predominantly those with mature markets (such as Europe and Canada). The Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in companies with their headquarters, and at least half of their assets and earnings, outside the US. The Fund diversifies its investments across industries, companies, and countries. The Fund looks for companies with growing revenues and earnings, favoring companies trading for less than the adviser's assessment of intrinsic value, which typically means companies with low price/earning multiples, low price to cash flow, and higher dividend yields. The Fund principally invests in securities of companies with market capitalizations greater than $1 billion.