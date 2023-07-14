Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

15.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

60.8%

Net Assets

$1.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$112.9

$112.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSGVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 60.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S.Index Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Sep 17, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karl Schneider

Fund Description

The Portfolio is an “index” fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Investable Market Index (the “MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Index” or sometimes referred to in context as the “Index”) over the long term. As an “index” fund, the Portfolio is not managed according to traditional methods of “active” investment management, which involve the buying and selling of securities based upon economic, financial and market analysis and investment judgment. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies in the 
financial sector, although this may change from time to time. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies located in Japan and the United Kingdom and a significant portion of the Index constituents are denominated in the Euro, Yen and the Pound Sterling although this may change from time to time. 
In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Portfolio employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Portfolio is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Portfolio may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The number of holdings in the Portfolio will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Portfolio. SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Portfolio, generally expects the Portfolio to hold fewer than the total number of securities in the Index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the Portfolio's investment objective. 
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its net assets (plus borrowings, if any) in securities comprising the Index or in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) providing exposure to securities comprising the Index. The notional value of the Portfolio's investments in derivatives or other synthetic instruments that provide exposures comparable, in the judgment of the Adviser, to investments in the Index may be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least sixty (60) days' notice prior to any change in this 80% investment policy. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). 
The Portfolio may also purchase or sell futures contracts, or options on those futures, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Portfolio might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in stocks or other investments. Alternatively, the Portfolio might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the stocks in its portfolio but the sale has not yet been completed. The Portfolio may also enter into other derivatives transactions, including the use of options, forwards or swap transactions, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Portfolio may also, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of other mutual funds whose investment objectives and policies are similar to those of the Portfolio (including funds advised by the Adviser). 
The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of securities, across all market capitalizations, in developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. All listed equity securities and listed securities that exhibit characteristics of equity securities, except mutual funds, ETFs, equity derivatives, limited partnerships and most investment trusts, are eligible for inclusion. Countries covered in the Index have historically included, among others, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. It is not possible to invest directly in the Index. 
The Index is sponsored by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Portfolio or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

SSGVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% 2.1% 19.2% 53.67%
1 Yr 15.7% -20.6% 27.8% 69.15%
3 Yr 4.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 40.98%
5 Yr 60.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 0.16%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -43.6% 71.3% 55.73%
2021 2.8% -15.4% 9.4% 43.84%
2020 121.9% -10.4% 121.9% 0.15%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 64.04%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% 0.0% 36.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -16.4% 19.2% 53.39%
1 Yr 15.7% -27.2% 27.8% 64.93%
3 Yr 4.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 39.85%
5 Yr 60.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 0.17%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSGVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.4% -43.6% 71.3% 55.73%
2021 2.8% -15.4% 9.4% 43.84%
2020 121.9% -10.4% 121.9% 0.15%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 64.04%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% 0.0% 47.56%

NAV & Total Return History

SSGVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSGVX Category Low Category High SSGVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.36 B 1.02 M 369 B 36.13%
Number of Holdings 6325 1 10801 1.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 724 M 0 34.5 B 24.96%
Weighting of Top 10 14.42% 1.9% 101.9% 80.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on MSCI EAFE Mar21 5.48%
  2. Future on MSCI EAFE Mar21 5.48%
  3. Future on MSCI EAFE Mar21 5.48%
  4. Future on MSCI EAFE Mar21 5.48%
  5. Future on MSCI EAFE Mar21 5.48%
  6. Future on MSCI EAFE Mar21 5.48%
  7. Future on MSCI EAFE Mar21 5.48%
  8. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Premier 3.59%
  9. Future on MSCI EAFE Mar21 3.24%
  10. Future on MSCI EAFE Mar21 3.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.25% 0.00% 122.60% 81.27%
Cash 		4.34% -65.15% 100.00% 15.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.35% 0.00% 1.87% 2.82%
Other 		0.06% -16.47% 17.36% 26.66%
Bonds 		0.01% -10.79% 71.30% 11.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 75.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGVX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.81% 0.00% 47.75% 37.12%
Industrials 		13.12% 5.17% 99.49% 67.34%
Technology 		11.95% 0.00% 36.32% 45.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.73% 0.00% 36.36% 35.54%
Healthcare 		9.38% 0.00% 21.01% 76.26%
Basic Materials 		8.85% 0.00% 23.86% 37.41%
Consumer Defense 		8.06% 0.00% 32.29% 74.39%
Communication Services 		6.35% 0.00% 21.69% 44.75%
Energy 		5.93% 0.00% 16.89% 26.47%
Real Estate 		3.49% 0.00% 14.59% 14.10%
Utilities 		3.33% 0.00% 13.68% 32.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGVX % Rank
Non US 		94.54% 0.00% 125.24% 58.67%
US 		0.71% -7.78% 68.98% 83.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGVX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		92.50% 0.00% 100.00% 75.36%
Corporate 		7.43% 0.00% 100.00% 6.55%
Derivative 		0.07% -0.61% 99.96% 21.74%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 88.65%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 88.65%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 44.25% 89.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSGVX % Rank
US 		0.01% -0.01% 71.30% 9.59%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 14.08% 77.01%

SSGVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.02% 26.51% 97.98%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 2.12%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 26.00%

Sales Fees

SSGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSGVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 2.00% 247.00% 0.64%

SSGVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSGVX Category Low Category High SSGVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.09% 0.00% 13.15% 90.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSGVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSGVX Category Low Category High SSGVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.29% -0.93% 6.38% 25.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSGVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSGVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2014

7.71

7.7%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2014

7.71

7.7%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Olga Winner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2014

7.71

7.7%

Olga Winner, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Ms. Winner joined SSGA FM in 2007 and has 15 years of investment experience. She has co-managed the USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF since its inception in October 2017 and the USAA International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.S. in Finance, the University of Massachusetts; M.B.A and M.S. in Finance., the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She also earned the CFA designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

