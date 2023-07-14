The Portfolio is an “index” fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Investable Market Index (the “MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Index” or sometimes referred to in context as the “Index”) over the long term. As an “index” fund, the Portfolio is not managed according to traditional methods of “active” investment management, which involve the buying and selling of securities based upon economic, financial and market analysis and investment judgment. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies in the

financial sector, although this may change from time to time. As of February 28, 2022, a significant portion of the Index comprised companies located in Japan and the United Kingdom and a significant portion of the Index constituents are denominated in the Euro, Yen and the Pound Sterling although this may change from time to time.

In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Portfolio employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Portfolio is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Portfolio may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The number of holdings in the Portfolio will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Portfolio. SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Portfolio, generally expects the Portfolio to hold fewer than the total number of securities in the Index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the Portfolio's investment objective.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its net assets (plus borrowings, if any) in securities comprising the Index or in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) providing exposure to securities comprising the Index. The notional value of the Portfolio's investments in derivatives or other synthetic instruments that provide exposures comparable, in the judgment of the Adviser, to investments in the Index may be counted toward satisfaction of this 80% policy. The Portfolio will provide shareholders with at least sixty (60) days' notice prior to any change in this 80% investment policy. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser).

The Portfolio may also purchase or sell futures contracts, or options on those futures, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Portfolio might do so, for example, in order to increase its investment exposure pending investment of cash in stocks or other investments. Alternatively, the Portfolio might use futures or options on futures to reduce its investment exposure in situations where it intends to sell a portion of the stocks in its portfolio but the sale has not yet been completed. The Portfolio may also enter into other derivatives transactions, including the use of options, forwards or swap transactions, in lieu of investing directly in the stocks making up the Index. The Portfolio may also, to the extent permitted by applicable law, invest in shares of other mutual funds whose investment objectives and policies are similar to those of the Portfolio (including funds advised by the Adviser).

The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of securities, across all market capitalizations, in developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. All listed equity securities and listed securities that exhibit characteristics of equity securities, except mutual funds, ETFs, equity derivatives, limited partnerships and most investment trusts, are eligible for inclusion. Countries covered in the Index have historically included, among others, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. It is not possible to invest directly in the Index.

The Index is sponsored by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Portfolio or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.