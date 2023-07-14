Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.2%
1 yr return
10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$300 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.6%
Expense Ratio 2.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SSDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|79.46%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|54.12%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|28.47%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|64.07%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|60.82%
* Annualized
|SSDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSDCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|300 M
|183 K
|28 B
|66.56%
|Number of Holdings
|122
|6
|1336
|28.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|63.7 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|67.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.64%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|54.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSDCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.29%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|53.85%
|Cash
|2.71%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|41.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|90.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|90.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|89.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|89.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSDCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|24.06%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|42.64%
|Technology
|21.87%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|68.56%
|Industrials
|19.80%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|21.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.13%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|38.80%
|Financial Services
|5.61%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|64.21%
|Consumer Defense
|5.08%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|25.25%
|Energy
|3.49%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|34.11%
|Real Estate
|3.43%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|27.42%
|Basic Materials
|2.71%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|43.14%
|Communication Services
|0.82%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|71.57%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|93.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSDCX % Rank
|US
|97.28%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|15.72%
|Non US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|95.99%
|SSDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.07%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|8.81%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|21.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.99%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.64%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|45.97%
|SSDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|91.94%
|SSDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|36.97%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|11.87%
|SSDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSDCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|91.64%
|SSDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SSDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSDCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.41%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|89.32%
|SSDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2017
5.01
5.0%
Michael A. Sesser, Assistant Vice President. Portfolio Manager. Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Asset Management in 2009. Equity Research Analyst inNew York Since 2009. Previously, Business Intelligence Analyst, Corporate Executive Board (now owned by Gartner) from 2005-2007; Research Associate, Compass Lexecon (now owned by FTI Consulting) from 2003-2005. BA in Ethics, Politics & Economics from Yale University; MBA from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business (2007 - 2009).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2017
5.01
5.0%
- Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst for Small and Mid Cap Equities: New York - Joined the Company in 1999, equity research analyst covering consumer discretionary and consumer staples and global small cap equity research generalist. - BS in Finance, Villanova University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
