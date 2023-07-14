Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Small Cap Growth Fund

SSDCX | Fund

$22.85

$300 M

0.00%

2.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

Net Assets

$300 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SSDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Sesser

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets, determined at the time of purchase, in stocks and other securities with equity characteristics of US smaller capitalization companies. For purposes of this 80% investment limitation, the term assets is defined as net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, and the small capitalization equity universe is defined as the bottom 20% of the total domestic equity market capitalization (at the time of initial investment), using a minimum market capitalization of $10 million. As of December 31, 2021, companies in which the fund typically invests have a market capitalization range of between $342.1 million and $60.3 billion. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in the stocks of non-US companies, including those in emerging markets, and large capitalization stocks.Management process. In choosing stocks, portfolio management focuses on individual security selection rather than industry selection. Portfolio management uses an active process that combines financial analysis with company visits to evaluate management and strategies.Company research is significant to the investment process. Portfolio management uses a “bottom-up”approach to picking securities, focusing on stocks that it believes have superior growth prospects and above average intermediate to long-term performance potential.Portfolio management emphasizes individual selection of small company stocks across all economic sectors, early in their growth cycles and which portfolio management believes to have the potential to be the blue chips of the future. Portfolio management generally seeks companies it believes have a leading or dominant position in their niche markets, a high rate of return on invested capital and the ability to finance a major part of future growth from internal sources. Portfolio management also looks for estimated above-average growth in revenues and earnings and a balance sheet that portfolio management believes can support this growth potential with sufficient working capital and manageable levels of debt.Portfolio management follows a disciplined selling process that seeks to lessen risk, and will normally sell a stock when its price reaches portfolio management's expectations, portfolio management believes there is a material change in the company's fundamentals, other investments offer better opportunities or in an effort to readjust the weighted average market capitalization of the fund.Portfolio management may also consider financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.
Read More

SSDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -21.9% 50.1% 79.46%
1 Yr 10.8% -72.8% 36.6% 54.12%
3 Yr 0.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 28.47%
5 Yr -5.7%* -42.7% 12.5% 64.07%
10 Yr -1.7%* -23.2% 11.9% 60.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -82.1% 547.9% 29.18%
2021 -1.0% -69.3% 196.9% 35.69%
2020 8.1% -28.2% 32.1% 56.63%
2019 4.6% -3.2% 9.3% 60.41%
2018 -7.7% -14.5% 20.4% 96.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -24.8% 50.1% 78.11%
1 Yr 10.8% -72.8% 36.6% 52.77%
3 Yr 0.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 28.47%
5 Yr -5.7%* -42.7% 14.6% 69.94%
10 Yr -1.7%* -20.1% 12.6% 82.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -82.1% 547.9% 29.18%
2021 -1.0% -69.3% 196.9% 35.69%
2020 8.1% -28.2% 32.1% 56.63%
2019 4.6% -3.2% 9.3% 60.41%
2018 -7.7% -14.5% 20.4% 97.33%

NAV & Total Return History

SSDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSDCX Category Low Category High SSDCX % Rank
Net Assets 300 M 183 K 28 B 66.56%
Number of Holdings 122 6 1336 28.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 63.7 M 59 K 2.7 B 67.22%
Weighting of Top 10 20.64% 5.9% 100.0% 54.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AMN Healthcare Services Inc 2.34%
  2. Varonis Systems Inc 2.33%
  3. Agilysys Inc 2.32%
  4. Ducommun Inc 2.28%
  5. Kforce Inc 2.27%
  6. Builders FirstSource Inc 1.97%
  7. Plug Power Inc 1.96%
  8. Inphi Corp 1.95%
  9. ModivCare Inc 1.94%
  10. SiTime Corp Ordinary Shares 1.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSDCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.29% 77.52% 101.30% 53.85%
Cash 		2.71% -1.30% 22.49% 41.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 90.13%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 90.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 89.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 89.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSDCX % Rank
Healthcare 		24.06% 0.00% 47.90% 42.64%
Technology 		21.87% 2.91% 75.51% 68.56%
Industrials 		19.80% 0.00% 36.64% 21.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.13% 0.00% 40.68% 38.80%
Financial Services 		5.61% 0.00% 42.95% 64.21%
Consumer Defense 		5.08% 0.00% 13.56% 25.25%
Energy 		3.49% 0.00% 55.49% 34.11%
Real Estate 		3.43% 0.00% 15.31% 27.42%
Basic Materials 		2.71% 0.00% 10.30% 43.14%
Communication Services 		0.82% 0.00% 15.31% 71.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 93.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSDCX % Rank
US 		97.28% 67.06% 99.56% 15.72%
Non US 		0.01% 0.00% 26.08% 95.99%

SSDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.07% 0.05% 27.56% 8.81%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.05% 4.05% 21.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.00% 83.64%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 45.97%

Sales Fees

SSDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 91.94%

Trading Fees

SSDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 36.97%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 3.00% 439.00% 11.87%

SSDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSDCX Category Low Category High SSDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 91.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSDCX Category Low Category High SSDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.41% -4.08% 1.10% 89.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Sesser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2017

5.01

5.0%

Michael A. Sesser, Assistant Vice President. Portfolio Manager. Joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Asset Management in 2009. Equity Research Analyst inNew York Since 2009. Previously, Business Intelligence Analyst, Corporate Executive Board (now owned by Gartner) from 2005-2007; Research Associate, Compass Lexecon (now owned by FTI Consulting) from 2003-2005. BA in Ethics, Politics & Economics from Yale University; MBA from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business (2007 - 2009).

Peter Barsa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2017

5.01

5.0%

- Portfolio Manager and Equity Research Analyst for Small and Mid Cap Equities: New York - Joined the Company in 1999, equity research analyst covering consumer discretionary and consumer staples and global small cap equity research generalist. - BS in Finance, Villanova University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

