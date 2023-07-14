Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
10.9%
1 yr return
4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$2.03 B
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Underlying Funds
|Target Retirement 2030 Fund
|State Street Equity 500 Index II Portfolio
|30.20%
|State Street Small/Mid Cap Equity Index Portfolio
|7.87%
|State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio
|27.43%
|State Street Aggregate Bond Index Portfolio
|16.16%
|SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
|3.92%
|SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF
|5.41%
|SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF
|1.00%
|SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
|5.60%
|SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
|2.40%
|SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF
|0.00%
|SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|0.00%
|Period
|SSBYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|5.2%
|11.6%
|6.22%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-37.4%
|11.0%
|43.06%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-15.9%
|6.6%
|35.26%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-9.4%
|4.0%
|23.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|SSBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSBYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.03 B
|2.32 M
|81.9 B
|30.05%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|5
|655
|83.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.01 B
|642 K
|80.9 B
|27.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|41.5%
|100.0%
|1.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSBYX % Rank
|Stocks
|62.94%
|0.00%
|70.35%
|24.41%
|Bonds
|33.71%
|18.68%
|57.75%
|63.38%
|Cash
|2.97%
|-8.52%
|39.26%
|62.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.27%
|0.03%
|1.11%
|80.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|0.29%
|35.68%
|Other
|0.02%
|-0.71%
|15.19%
|84.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSBYX % Rank
|Technology
|18.78%
|14.06%
|23.99%
|45.97%
|Financial Services
|15.35%
|12.64%
|18.99%
|41.23%
|Healthcare
|11.80%
|10.63%
|14.63%
|77.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.75%
|8.12%
|13.37%
|59.24%
|Industrials
|10.59%
|8.84%
|12.27%
|56.87%
|Consumer Defense
|7.13%
|4.88%
|10.87%
|37.91%
|Communication Services
|6.97%
|5.69%
|10.00%
|51.66%
|Real Estate
|5.70%
|1.86%
|12.53%
|37.44%
|Basic Materials
|5.29%
|3.15%
|7.02%
|27.01%
|Energy
|4.67%
|2.46%
|6.43%
|37.91%
|Utilities
|2.96%
|1.89%
|7.89%
|46.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSBYX % Rank
|US
|36.53%
|0.00%
|56.32%
|66.67%
|Non US
|26.41%
|0.00%
|32.09%
|13.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSBYX % Rank
|Government
|52.38%
|15.42%
|89.09%
|5.63%
|Corporate
|26.17%
|0.53%
|53.65%
|40.38%
|Securitized
|13.19%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|80.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.04%
|1.54%
|50.44%
|82.16%
|Municipal
|0.22%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|50.23%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.60%
|86.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSBYX % Rank
|US
|31.94%
|16.74%
|50.94%
|37.09%
|Non US
|1.77%
|0.13%
|19.32%
|93.43%
|SSBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.12%
|0.01%
|37.53%
|90.29%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|30.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.91%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.29%
|17.78%
|SSBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SSBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSBYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|3.00%
|98.00%
|29.74%
|SSBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSBYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.17%
|0.00%
|2.37%
|68.08%
|SSBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SSBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSBYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.37%
|0.12%
|8.13%
|8.21%
|SSBYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.816
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2018
4.35
4.4%
Michael Narkiewicz is a Principal of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG), where he is responsible for implementing customized investment approaches, including strategic and tactical multi-asset class solutions, for institutional clients. Prior to his current role, Mr. Narkiewicz was a portfolio specialist within the Global Product and Marketing Group. In that role, he focused on supporting passive equity products as a subject matter expert and a liaison between the portfolio management team and the client-facing functions at SSGA. His responsibilities included investment research and analysis as well as product positioning and messaging across multiple investment strategies. Before joining SSGA, Mr. Narkiewicz was a senior portfolio analyst at Shepherd Kaplan and an equity trader at Congress Asset Management. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Bentley University and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Seamus Quinn, CFA, CAIA, is a Principal of SSGA and the Adviser and a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). He is responsible for the development and investment management of a variety of customized multi-asset class portfolios, including strategic, tactical, and exposure management strategies. Mr. Quinn joined SSGA in 2012 and has been part of ISG since 2017. Prior to joining ISG, Mr. Quinn was a portfolio analyst in the Fixed Income Operations team. Prior to his role at SSGA, Mr. Quinn worked at State Street Corporation as a fund accountant. Mr. Quinn holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations and is a member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society Boston, Inc., and the CAIA Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.78
|2.41
