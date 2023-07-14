Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in the common stock of U.S. and foreign based companies listed on U.S. exchanges, but it may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign-based companies listed on foreign exchanges, either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund focuses on companies with market capitalizations exceeding $5 billion at the time of purchase.

In choosing securities, the Adviser first identifies structurally attractive economic sectors that it believes can support longer term profit growth. Using fundamental analysis, the Adviser then seeks companies within these sectors that have dominant positions and sustainable competitive advantages in their industries, superior management that productively

redeploys cash flow, sustained patterns of profitability, strong balance sheets, an expanding global presence and the potential to achieve predictable, above-average earnings and dividend growth over the next three to five years or longer. The Adviser seeks to purchase this growth at a reasonable price with the expectation that over time the Fund’s portfolio will appreciate in tandem with the underlying growth.

The Fund employs a “buy-and-hold” investment strategy, which is an investment strategy characterized by a low portfolio turnover rate, which helps to reduce the Fund’s trading costs and minimizes tax liability by limiting the distribution of capital gains. The Fund will sell a security if the Adviser believes there is a significant adverse change in the company’s business fundamentals that may lead to a sustained impairment in earnings power, the company has become grossly overvalued, or more attractive alternatives exist.