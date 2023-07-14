Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Sarofim Equity Fund

mutual fund
SRFMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.46 +0.04 +0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (SRFMX) Primary
SRFMX (Mutual Fund)

Sarofim Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.46 +0.04 +0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (SRFMX) Primary
SRFMX (Mutual Fund)

Sarofim Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.46 +0.04 +0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (SRFMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sarofim Equity Fund

SRFMX | Fund

$15.46

$107 M

0.87%

$0.13

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$107 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sarofim Equity Fund

SRFMX | Fund

$15.46

$107 M

0.87%

$0.13

0.76%

SRFMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sarofim Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sarofim
  • Inception Date
    Jan 17, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    7053531
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Reynaldo Reza

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in the common stock of U.S. and foreign based companies listed on U.S. exchanges, but it may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign-based companies listed on foreign exchanges, either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund focuses on companies with market capitalizations exceeding $5 billion at the time of purchase.

In choosing securities, the Adviser first identifies structurally attractive economic sectors that it believes can support longer term profit growth. Using fundamental analysis, the Adviser then seeks companies within these sectors that have dominant positions and sustainable competitive advantages in their industries, superior management that productively

redeploys cash flow, sustained patterns of profitability, strong balance sheets, an expanding global presence and the potential to achieve predictable, above-average earnings and dividend growth over the next three to five years or longer. The Adviser seeks to purchase this growth at a reasonable price with the expectation that over time the Fund’s portfolio will appreciate in tandem with the underlying growth.

The Fund employs a “buy-and-hold” investment strategy, which is an investment strategy characterized by a low portfolio turnover rate, which helps to reduce the Fund’s trading costs and minimizes tax liability by limiting the distribution of capital gains. The Fund will sell a security if the Adviser believes there is a significant adverse change in the company’s business fundamentals that may lead to a sustained impairment in earnings power, the company has become grossly overvalued, or more attractive alternatives exist.

Read More

SRFMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -14.3% 35.6% 58.63%
1 Yr 8.0% -55.6% 38.6% 65.51%
3 Yr 2.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 69.25%
5 Yr 4.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 33.33%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -64.5% 28.9% 78.15%
2021 8.4% -20.5% 152.6% 45.89%
2020 4.9% -13.9% 183.6% 32.61%
2019 6.6% -8.3% 8.9% 15.98%
2018 -2.8% -13.5% 12.6% 48.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -20.5% 35.6% 52.79%
1 Yr 8.0% -55.6% 40.3% 56.46%
3 Yr 2.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 69.39%
5 Yr 4.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 43.49%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -64.5% 28.9% 78.22%
2021 8.4% -20.5% 152.6% 46.36%
2020 4.9% -13.9% 183.6% 33.01%
2019 6.6% -8.3% 8.9% 15.98%
2018 -2.8% -10.9% 12.6% 69.88%

NAV & Total Return History

SRFMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRFMX Category Low Category High SRFMX % Rank
Net Assets 107 M 177 K 1.21 T 83.98%
Number of Holdings 49 2 4154 81.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 52.8 M 288 K 270 B 81.47%
Weighting of Top 10 45.09% 1.8% 106.2% 12.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.57%
  2. Apple Inc 6.70%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.97%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.18%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc 3.58%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.47%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 3.37%
  8. Air Products & Chemicals Inc 2.98%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.97%
  10. BlackRock Inc 2.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRFMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 0.00% 130.24% 19.35%
Cash 		0.18% -102.29% 100.00% 79.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 77.42%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 77.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 75.45%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 75.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRFMX % Rank
Technology 		23.75% 0.00% 48.94% 56.54%
Financial Services 		15.41% 0.00% 55.59% 27.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.62% 0.00% 30.33% 27.40%
Healthcare 		11.47% 0.00% 60.70% 89.27%
Communication Services 		11.33% 0.00% 27.94% 11.72%
Consumer Defense 		10.61% 0.00% 47.71% 11.95%
Industrials 		6.88% 0.00% 29.90% 90.56%
Energy 		5.60% 0.00% 41.64% 16.74%
Basic Materials 		3.35% 0.00% 25.70% 30.21%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 97.87%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 97.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SRFMX % Rank
US 		89.56% 0.00% 127.77% 81.25%
Non US 		10.26% 0.00% 32.38% 11.48%

SRFMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 49.27% 53.33%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 48.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 74.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 54.26%

Sales Fees

SRFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SRFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 44.83%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 0.00% 496.00% 4.80%

SRFMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRFMX Category Low Category High SRFMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.87% 0.00% 24.20% 40.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRFMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRFMX Category Low Category High SRFMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.56% -54.00% 6.06% 57.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRFMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SRFMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Reynaldo Reza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2014

8.37

8.4%

Reynaldo Reza is a Senior Vice President at Fayez Sarofim & Co. and a member of the Firm’s Investment Committee. He is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Reza joined the Firm in 1995 as an Associate, after completing an internship the summer of 1994. He serves as the sector leader for the industrials and materials industries and is currently responsible for research of the transportation and airline industries. Mr. Reza received a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 1995 and a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Military Academy in 1984. Prior to joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he was employed at Pfizer, Inc., Mobil Chemical, and was a Captain in The United States Army. Mr. Reza currently serves on the Harvard Business School Alumni board. He previously served on the board of St. John's School, the University of St. Thomas, the Board of Visitors for the MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Family Services of Greater Houston.

Alan Christensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2014

8.37

8.4%

Alan R. Christensen is the President and Head of Investment Risk at Fayez Sarofim & Co. Mr. Christensen oversees the Firm’s marketing, client service, operations and technology initiatives and is a member of the Investment Committee. He is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Christensen joined the Firm in 2005 as an Associate. Mr. Christensen received a M.B.A. with Distinction from Cornell University in 2005, where he was a Park Fellow and a B.A. in Economics and History from Washington & Lee University in 1995, where he graduated cum laude. Prior to joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he was employed with Alvarez & Marsal as a Director and Accenture as a Senior Manager in Capital Markets.

W. Gentry Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2014

8.37

8.4%

William ("Gentry”) Lee, Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fayez Sarofim & Co., a Director of The Sarofim Group and a member of Fayez Sarofim & Co.’s Executive and Investment Committees. In addition to overseeing the Firm’s investment, client service and business operations, he is a co-manager of the mutual funds that Fayez Sarofim & Co. manages for BNY Mellon. He is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Lee joined the Firm in 1998 as an Associate. Over the years, areas of research responsibility have included beverages, technology and transportation. Mr. Lee received a M.B.A. with High Distinction from Harvard Business School in 1998, where he was a Baker Scholar, and a B.A. with High Honors in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1994, where he graduated summa cum laude. He was also elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Prior to attending business school and joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he was employed as a Financial Analyst with Enron Capital & Trade Resources. Mr. Lee serves on the board of directors of Wood Partners and St. John’s School. Previously, he was a board member of the Carruth Foundation and Memorial Park Conservancy and Co-President of the Houston Vanderbilt University Alumni Chapter.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×