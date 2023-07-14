Dividend Investing Ideas Center
14.7%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
Net Assets
$107 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.1%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund invests primarily in the common stock of U.S. and foreign based companies listed on U.S. exchanges, but it may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign-based companies listed on foreign exchanges, either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund focuses on companies with market capitalizations exceeding $5 billion at the time of purchase.
In choosing securities, the Adviser first identifies structurally attractive economic sectors that it believes can support longer term profit growth. Using fundamental analysis, the Adviser then seeks companies within these sectors that have dominant positions and sustainable competitive advantages in their industries, superior management that productively
redeploys cash flow, sustained patterns of profitability, strong balance sheets, an expanding global presence and the potential to achieve predictable, above-average earnings and dividend growth over the next three to five years or longer. The Adviser seeks to purchase this growth at a reasonable price with the expectation that over time the Fund’s portfolio will appreciate in tandem with the underlying growth.
The Fund employs a “buy-and-hold” investment strategy, which is an investment strategy characterized by a low portfolio turnover rate, which helps to reduce the Fund’s trading costs and minimizes tax liability by limiting the distribution of capital gains. The Fund will sell a security if the Adviser believes there is a significant adverse change in the company’s business fundamentals that may lead to a sustained impairment in earnings power, the company has become grossly overvalued, or more attractive alternatives exist.
|Period
|SRFMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|58.63%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|65.51%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|69.25%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|33.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SRFMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|78.15%
|2021
|8.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|45.89%
|2020
|4.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|32.61%
|2019
|6.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|15.98%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|48.06%
|SRFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRFMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|107 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|83.98%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|4154
|81.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52.8 M
|288 K
|270 B
|81.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.09%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|12.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRFMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.82%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|19.35%
|Cash
|0.18%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|79.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|77.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|77.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|75.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|75.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRFMX % Rank
|Technology
|23.75%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|56.54%
|Financial Services
|15.41%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|27.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.62%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|27.40%
|Healthcare
|11.47%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|89.27%
|Communication Services
|11.33%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|11.72%
|Consumer Defense
|10.61%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|11.95%
|Industrials
|6.88%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|90.56%
|Energy
|5.60%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|16.74%
|Basic Materials
|3.35%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|30.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|97.87%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|97.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SRFMX % Rank
|US
|89.56%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|81.25%
|Non US
|10.26%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|11.48%
|SRFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|53.33%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|48.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|74.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|54.26%
|SRFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SRFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|44.83%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SRFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|4.80%
|SRFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRFMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.87%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|40.94%
|SRFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SRFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SRFMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.56%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|57.39%
|SRFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.524
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2014
8.37
8.4%
Reynaldo Reza is a Senior Vice President at Fayez Sarofim & Co. and a member of the Firm’s Investment Committee. He is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Reza joined the Firm in 1995 as an Associate, after completing an internship the summer of 1994. He serves as the sector leader for the industrials and materials industries and is currently responsible for research of the transportation and airline industries. Mr. Reza received a M.B.A. from Harvard Business School in 1995 and a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from the United States Military Academy in 1984. Prior to joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he was employed at Pfizer, Inc., Mobil Chemical, and was a Captain in The United States Army. Mr. Reza currently serves on the Harvard Business School Alumni board. He previously served on the board of St. John's School, the University of St. Thomas, the Board of Visitors for the MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Family Services of Greater Houston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2014
8.37
8.4%
Alan R. Christensen is the President and Head of Investment Risk at Fayez Sarofim & Co. Mr. Christensen oversees the Firm’s marketing, client service, operations and technology initiatives and is a member of the Investment Committee. He is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Christensen joined the Firm in 2005 as an Associate. Mr. Christensen received a M.B.A. with Distinction from Cornell University in 2005, where he was a Park Fellow and a B.A. in Economics and History from Washington & Lee University in 1995, where he graduated cum laude. Prior to joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he was employed with Alvarez & Marsal as a Director and Accenture as a Senior Manager in Capital Markets.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2014
8.37
8.4%
William ("Gentry”) Lee, Jr. is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fayez Sarofim & Co., a Director of The Sarofim Group and a member of Fayez Sarofim & Co.’s Executive and Investment Committees. In addition to overseeing the Firm’s investment, client service and business operations, he is a co-manager of the mutual funds that Fayez Sarofim & Co. manages for BNY Mellon. He is also a portfolio manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Mr. Lee joined the Firm in 1998 as an Associate. Over the years, areas of research responsibility have included beverages, technology and transportation. Mr. Lee received a M.B.A. with High Distinction from Harvard Business School in 1998, where he was a Baker Scholar, and a B.A. with High Honors in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1994, where he graduated summa cum laude. He was also elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Prior to attending business school and joining Fayez Sarofim & Co., he was employed as a Financial Analyst with Enron Capital & Trade Resources. Mr. Lee serves on the board of directors of Wood Partners and St. John’s School. Previously, he was a board member of the Carruth Foundation and Memorial Park Conservancy and Co-President of the Houston Vanderbilt University Alumni Chapter.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
