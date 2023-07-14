Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
30.8%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$1.25 B
Holdings in Top 10
54.1%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 51.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SPYGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.8%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|3.01%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|31.63%
|3 Yr
|-9.5%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|78.74%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|41.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPYGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.2%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|93.59%
|2021
|-10.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|85.16%
|2020
|16.3%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|8.92%
|2019
|7.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|15.59%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|SPYGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPYGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.25 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|45.25%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|20
|3702
|98.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|942 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|25.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.10%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|7.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPYGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.09%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|28.35%
|Cash
|0.91%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|69.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|19.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|25.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|13.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|16.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPYGX % Rank
|Technology
|46.32%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|2.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.64%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|5.46%
|Healthcare
|15.41%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|73.59%
|Communication Services
|6.31%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|10.92%
|Financial Services
|5.81%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|56.34%
|Industrials
|3.55%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|92.96%
|Consumer Defense
|2.95%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|34.51%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|34.86%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|83.98%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|68.31%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|77.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPYGX % Rank
|US
|94.30%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|47.01%
|Non US
|4.79%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|36.62%
|SPYGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|49.55%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|92.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|SPYGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPYGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPYGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|58.04%
|SPYGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPYGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|20.60%
|SPYGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SPYGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPYGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.00%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|2.50%
|SPYGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mr. Robillard serves as President and Chief Investment Officer of the Spyglass Capital Management LLC. Prior to founding the Spyglass in 2015, Mr. Robillard served as Managing Director of Edgewood Management, LLC from 2010 to 2015, and as Senior Research Analyst of the same firm from 2004 to 2010. Mr. Robillard was also a member of the portfolio management team for the Edgewood Growth Fund (EGFIX) from 2006 to 2015. Mr. Robillard previously served in other roles at Van Wagoner Capital Management from 1999 to 2002 and Baron Capital Management from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Robillard graduated from Vanderbilt University with a BA and received an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business (currently the University of Chicago Booth School of Business) with concentrations in Finance and Accounting in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
