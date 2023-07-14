Home
Vitals

YTD Return

30.8%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$1.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

54.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SPYGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Spyglass Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Spyglass Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    103713313
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Robillard

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a non-diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. growth companies. The Fund may also invest in other equity securities, including stocks offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership of securities in non-U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but typically invests in securities of issuers with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $12 billion. The Fund invests for the long-term, meaning the Fund may hold securities in its portfolios with market capitalizations that have grown beyond their value at time of purchase. The Fund generally holds a focused portfolio of 25 companies, although from time to time the Fund may hold fewer or more stocks depending on the Advisor’s assessment of the investment opportunities available. The Fund typically holds significant investments in the Information Technology sector, in particular.
The Advisor seeks to identify companies from the Fund’s investable universe of U.S. growth companies with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $12 billion that it believes have potential for above-average revenue and/or earnings growth through thoughtful, disciplined, bottom-up fundamental research and comprehensive due diligence. The Advisor purchases securities for the Fund when it believes the market has not already reflected these expectations in the current stock price, considering factors such as: substantial growth at a faster rate than the wider economy; identifiable competitive advantages; ability to take market share from competitors; attractive and improving margins; sustainable above-average revenue and earnings growth; and entrepreneurial management teams.
The Advisor also considers and incorporates material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) principles into its bottom-up research process using its own proprietary ESG research. The Advisor does not make investment decisions based solely on its proprietary ESG research. Rather, the Advisor includes ESG research as part of its overall assessment of a company and investment decision-making, and considers material ESG risks and opportunities in relation to
their financial impact on a company’s potential value. There are no universally accepted ESG factors, and the Advisor will consider them at its discretion.When evaluating a security for sale, the Advisor considers the same factors it uses in evaluating a security for purchase and generally sells a security when the price approaches fair value or when the Advisor believes such securities no longer meet its investment criteria.
SPYGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.8% -26.9% 59.5% 3.01%
1 Yr 16.7% -43.3% 860.3% 31.63%
3 Yr -9.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 78.74%
5 Yr 0.4%* -28.3% 82.5% 41.41%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 93.59%
2021 -10.2% -52.0% 83.9% 85.16%
2020 16.3% -17.6% 195.3% 8.92%
2019 7.6% -16.0% 9.5% 15.59%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.8% -53.4% 55.3% 2.65%
1 Yr 16.7% -60.3% 860.3% 29.51%
3 Yr -9.5%* -41.8% 41.4% 78.85%
5 Yr 0.4%* -27.6% 82.5% 46.05%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 93.59%
2021 -10.2% -52.0% 83.9% 85.16%
2020 16.3% -17.6% 195.3% 8.92%
2019 7.6% -16.0% 9.5% 15.59%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SPYGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPYGX Category Low Category High SPYGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.25 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 45.25%
Number of Holdings 26 20 3702 98.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 942 M 360 K 10.9 B 25.88%
Weighting of Top 10 54.10% 5.5% 92.1% 7.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Splunk Inc 7.16%
  2. Affiliated Managers Group Inc 5.76%
  3. AppLovin Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.66%
  4. Exact Sciences Corp 5.64%
  5. Nutanix Inc Class A 5.55%
  6. GoDaddy Inc Class A 5.02%
  7. Lyft Inc Class A 4.95%
  8. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Class A 4.89%
  9. Redfin Corp 4.86%
  10. Proofpoint Inc 4.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPYGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.09% 23.99% 100.52% 28.35%
Cash 		0.91% -0.52% 26.94% 69.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 19.89%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 25.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 13.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 16.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPYGX % Rank
Technology 		46.32% 0.04% 62.17% 2.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.64% 0.00% 57.41% 5.46%
Healthcare 		15.41% 0.00% 43.77% 73.59%
Communication Services 		6.31% 0.00% 18.33% 10.92%
Financial Services 		5.81% 0.00% 43.01% 56.34%
Industrials 		3.55% 0.00% 38.23% 92.96%
Consumer Defense 		2.95% 0.00% 16.40% 34.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 34.86%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 83.98%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 68.31%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 77.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPYGX % Rank
US 		94.30% 23.38% 100.52% 47.01%
Non US 		4.79% 0.00% 35.22% 36.62%

SPYGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.02% 19.28% 49.55%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 92.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

SPYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 0.00% 250.31% 58.04%

SPYGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPYGX Category Low Category High SPYGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 20.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPYGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPYGX Category Low Category High SPYGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -2.24% 2.75% 2.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPYGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SPYGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Robillard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Mr. Robillard serves as President and Chief Investment Officer of the Spyglass Capital Management LLC. Prior to founding the Spyglass in 2015, Mr. Robillard served as Managing Director of Edgewood Management, LLC from 2010 to 2015, and as Senior Research Analyst of the same firm from 2004 to 2010. Mr. Robillard was also a member of the portfolio management team for the Edgewood Growth Fund (EGFIX) from 2006 to 2015. Mr. Robillard previously served in other roles at Van Wagoner Capital Management from 1999 to 2002 and Baron Capital Management from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Robillard graduated from Vanderbilt University with a BA and received an MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business (currently the University of Chicago Booth School of Business) with concentrations in Finance and Accounting in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

