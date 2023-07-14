Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$912 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SPQAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Global Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Funds (Prudential)
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ubong (Bobby) Edemeka

Fund Description

The Fund invests under normal circumstances at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in income-producing equity and equity-related securities. Equity and equity-related securities include common stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable for common stock or the cash value of such common stock, nonconvertible preferred stocks and convertible securities, warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, investments in various types of business ventures including partnerships and joint ventures and business development companies, securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and income and royalty trusts, publicly-traded master limited partnerships, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar securities. The Fund may also participate in the initial public offering (“IPO”) market.The Fund may invest without limit in foreign securities, including stocks and other equity-related securities, money market instruments and other fixed income securities of foreign issuers. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its investable assets in foreign securities, including up to 20% of its investable assets in the securities of issuers located in or otherwise economically tied to emerging markets countries (identified by the subadviser as countries classified by MSCI as emerging and frontier markets). The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may be lower if conditions are not favorable, but such investments will not be lower than 30% of the Fund’s investable assets. The Fund’s investments may be U.S. or non-U.S. dollar denominated.The Fund may from time to time be geographically concentrated and may invest a substantial amount of its assets in securities of issuers located in a single country or a small number of countries.The Fund seeks to identify attractively valued companies that exhibit solid cash flow growth and reliable/predictable earnings and revenue to produce attractive levels of dividend income.
Read More

SPQAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -35.6% 29.2% 26.96%
1 Yr 1.2% 17.3% 252.4% 75.91%
3 Yr 1.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 69.22%
5 Yr -4.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 77.58%
10 Yr -1.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 64.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -24.3% 957.1% 88.30%
2021 7.2% -38.3% 47.1% 95.32%
2020 -0.8% -54.2% 0.6% 92.73%
2019 2.2% -76.0% 54.1% 90.34%
2018 -5.3% -26.1% 47.8% 29.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -35.6% 29.2% 27.74%
1 Yr 1.2% 11.4% 252.4% 85.34%
3 Yr 1.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 80.54%
5 Yr -4.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 85.10%
10 Yr -1.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 70.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -24.3% 957.1% 88.30%
2021 7.2% -33.1% 47.1% 95.58%
2020 -0.8% -44.4% 1.8% 94.62%
2019 2.2% -6.5% 54.1% 95.46%
2018 -5.3% -14.4% 47.8% 49.44%

NAV & Total Return History

SPQAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPQAX Category Low Category High SPQAX % Rank
Net Assets 912 M 199 K 133 B 33.66%
Number of Holdings 57 1 9075 61.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 311 M -18 M 37.6 B 32.71%
Weighting of Top 10 34.23% 9.1% 100.0% 43.71%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPQAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.89% 61.84% 125.47% 81.83%
Other 		2.04% -13.98% 19.14% 4.41%
Preferred Stocks 		1.68% -0.01% 5.28% 1.10%
Cash 		0.38% -174.70% 23.12% 87.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 97.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 97.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPQAX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.00% 0.00% 38.42% 25.88%
Technology 		14.05% 0.00% 49.87% 40.97%
Healthcare 		10.64% 0.00% 35.42% 88.33%
Industrials 		10.19% 0.00% 44.06% 31.61%
Utilities 		9.77% 0.00% 29.12% 3.19%
Energy 		8.66% 0.00% 21.15% 6.39%
Consumer Defense 		7.44% 0.00% 73.28% 75.22%
Real Estate 		7.08% 0.00% 39.48% 4.19%
Basic Materials 		6.59% 0.00% 38.60% 12.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.32% 0.00% 40.94% 84.36%
Communication Services 		3.26% 0.00% 57.66% 97.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPQAX % Rank
US 		53.97% 0.13% 103.82% 35.24%
Non US 		41.92% 0.58% 99.46% 74.78%

SPQAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.01% 44.27% 50.29%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.82% 51.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 59.65%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

SPQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.50% 5.75% 64.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 395.00% 87.84%

SPQAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPQAX Category Low Category High SPQAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.66% 0.00% 3.26% 97.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPQAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPQAX Category Low Category High SPQAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.72% -4.27% 12.65% 15.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPQAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPQAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ubong (Bobby) Edemeka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2007

15.39

15.4%

Ubong "Bobby" Edemeka is a managing director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2002. Before joining Jennison, Mr. Edemeka was with Goldman Sachs as a sell-side research analyst on the US Power & Utilities team., for which he covered electric utilities and independent power producers. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was an analyst on the global utilities team of SSB Citi Asset Management Group, a division of Citigroup. Bobby began his career as an analyst for the Prudential Utility Fund (now PGIM Jennison Utility Fund) in 1997 . He received a BA in government from Harvard University.

Shaun Hong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2007

15.39

15.4%

Shaun Hong, CFA, is a Managing Director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Prudential (now PGIM) in 1999 as an analyst in Prudential's public equity unit responsible for the power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, and in September 2000 when Prudential’s public equity asset management capabilities were transferred to Jennison, he joined Jennison. Mr. Hong began his career in 1992 as a research analyst covering telecommunications and technology companies at Parker/Hunter, a regional brokerage firm based in Pittsburgh, then joined Equinox Capital Management in 1994 where he covered the utility, consumer products, commodities, and technology sectors. He earned a BS in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Hong is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Inc.

Warren Koontz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Warren Koontz, Jr., CFA, is a managing director, the head of large cap value equity, and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in September 2014. Prior to joining Jennison, Warren was a portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company for diversified and concentrated value strategies. Prior to joining Loomis, Sayles & Company in 1995, Warren was a senior portfolio manager at Comerica Bank. He also worked for three years as chief investment officer for The Jeffrey Company, a private investment firm. He began his investment career in 1984 at the Public Employees' Retirement System of Ohio as a securities analyst and later became an assistant investment officer. He received a BS in finance and an MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

