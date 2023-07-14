Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3.9%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
Net Assets
$912 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.2%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SPQAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|26.96%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|75.91%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|69.22%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|77.58%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|64.01%
* Annualized
|YTD
|3.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|27.74%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|85.34%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|80.54%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|85.10%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|70.69%
* Annualized
|SPQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPQAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|912 M
|199 K
|133 B
|33.66%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|1
|9075
|61.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|311 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|32.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.23%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|43.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPQAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.89%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|81.83%
|Other
|2.04%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|4.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.68%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|1.10%
|Cash
|0.38%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|87.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|97.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|97.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPQAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.00%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|25.88%
|Technology
|14.05%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|40.97%
|Healthcare
|10.64%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|88.33%
|Industrials
|10.19%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|31.61%
|Utilities
|9.77%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|3.19%
|Energy
|8.66%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|6.39%
|Consumer Defense
|7.44%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|75.22%
|Real Estate
|7.08%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|4.19%
|Basic Materials
|6.59%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|12.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.32%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|84.36%
|Communication Services
|3.26%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|97.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPQAX % Rank
|US
|53.97%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|35.24%
|Non US
|41.92%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|74.78%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPQAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.66%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|97.70%
|SPQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SPQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPQAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.72%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|15.68%
|SPQAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2015
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2015
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2014
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2012
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2012
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2011
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2011
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2010
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2010
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2010
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2007
15.39
15.4%
Ubong "Bobby" Edemeka is a managing director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2002. Before joining Jennison, Mr. Edemeka was with Goldman Sachs as a sell-side research analyst on the US Power & Utilities team., for which he covered electric utilities and independent power producers. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was an analyst on the global utilities team of SSB Citi Asset Management Group, a division of Citigroup. Bobby began his career as an analyst for the Prudential Utility Fund (now PGIM Jennison Utility Fund) in 1997 . He received a BA in government from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2007
15.39
15.4%
Shaun Hong, CFA, is a Managing Director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Prudential (now PGIM) in 1999 as an analyst in Prudential's public equity unit responsible for the power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, and in September 2000 when Prudential’s public equity asset management capabilities were transferred to Jennison, he joined Jennison. Mr. Hong began his career in 1992 as a research analyst covering telecommunications and technology companies at Parker/Hunter, a regional brokerage firm based in Pittsburgh, then joined Equinox Capital Management in 1994 where he covered the utility, consumer products, commodities, and technology sectors. He earned a BS in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Hong is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Warren Koontz, Jr., CFA, is a managing director, the head of large cap value equity, and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in September 2014. Prior to joining Jennison, Warren was a portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company for diversified and concentrated value strategies. Prior to joining Loomis, Sayles & Company in 1995, Warren was a senior portfolio manager at Comerica Bank. He also worked for three years as chief investment officer for The Jeffrey Company, a private investment firm. He began his investment career in 1984 at the Public Employees' Retirement System of Ohio as a securities analyst and later became an assistant investment officer. He received a BS in finance and an MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
