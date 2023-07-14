Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in master limited partnership (MLP) investments of issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing substantially all of its net assets in the equity securities of MLP investments. The Fund’s MLP investments may include the following: MLPs structured as limited partnerships (LPs) or limited liability companies (LLCs); MLPs that are taxed as “C” corporations; businesses that operate and have the economic characteristics of MLPs but are organized and taxed as “C” corporations; securities issued by MLP affiliates; and private investments in public equities (PIPEs) issued by MLPs.

The Fund invests in MLP investments that primarily derive their revenue from businesses engaged in the gathering, processing, transporting, terminalling, storing, distributing, or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products (including non-hydrocarbon based products) or other hydrocarbons (Midstream MLP investments). While the

Fund primarily invests in Midstream MLP investments, it also may invest in MLP investments that primarily derive their revenue from businesses engaging in or supporting the acquisition, exploration and development, or extraction of crude oil, condensate, natural gas, natural gas liquids, or other hydrocarbons (Upstream MLP investments) and businesses engaging in the processing, treating, or refining of crude oil, natural gas liquids or other hydrocarbons (Downstream MLP investments). The Fund may invest in MLP investments of all market capitalization ranges. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest in a limited number of issuers. At times, the Fund may hold fewer than 20 MLP investments. The Fund concentrates its investments in the securities of issuers in the energy sector and its underlying industries.

The Fund intends to obtain leverage through borrowings in seeking investment returns that outperform the returns of the broader market and provide distributions to shareholders. The Fund’s borrowings, which will be in the form of loans from banks, may be on a secured or unsecured basis and at fixed or variable rates of interest. The Fund may borrow up to 33 1/3% of the value of its total assets. The Fund’s ability to obtain leverage through borrowings is dependent upon its ability to establish and maintain an appropriate line of credit. There may be times when the Fund may opt not to seek leverage or engage in borrowings. The Fund will borrow only if the value of the Fund’s assets, including borrowings, is equal to at least 300% of all borrowings, including the proposed borrowing. If at any time the Fund should fail to meet this 300% coverage requirement, within three (3) business days (not including Sundays or holidays), the Fund will seek to reduce its borrowings to the requirement. To do so, or to meet maturing bank loans, the Fund may be required to dispose of portfolio securities when such disposition might not otherwise be desirable. The Fund also may lend the securities in its portfolio to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.