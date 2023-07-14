Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in master limited partnership (MLP) investments of issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing substantially all of its net assets in the equity securities of MLP investments. The Fund’s MLP investments may include the following: MLPs structured as limited partnerships (LPs) or limited liability companies (LLCs); MLPs that are taxed as “C” corporations; businesses that operate and have the economic characteristics of MLPs but are organized and taxed as “C” corporations; securities issued by MLP affiliates; and private investments in public equities (PIPEs) issued by MLPs.

The Fund invests in MLP investments that primarily derive their revenue from businesses engaged in the gathering, processing, transporting, terminalling, storing, distributing, or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products (including non-hydrocarbon based products) or other hydrocarbons (Midstream MLP investments). While the

Fund primarily invests in Midstream MLP investments, it also may invest in MLP investments that primarily derive their revenue from businesses engaging in or supporting the acquisition, exploration and development, or extraction of crude oil, condensate, natural gas, natural gas liquids, or other hydrocarbons (Upstream MLP investments) and businesses engaging in the processing, treating, or refining of crude oil, natural gas liquids or other hydrocarbons (Downstream MLP investments). The Fund may invest in MLP investments of all market capitalization ranges. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest in a limited number of issuers. At times, the Fund may hold fewer than 20 MLP investments. The Fund concentrates its investments in the securities of issuers in the energy sector and its underlying industries.