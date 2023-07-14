Global Macro is an investment strategy that is defined by its freedom to trade both long and short positions in an array of asset classes and investment instruments located anywhere in the world. The Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund intends to take full advantage of its investment freedom, but plans to do so based primarily on its Sub-Advisor’s views of commodity prices.

The Advisor and Sub-Advisor (as defined herein) believe that the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund is distinguished from other global macro funds by its focus on commodities and the impact that commodity fundamentals (the factors that impact the supply and demand of commodities) have on commodity prices as well as the prices of other asset classes. Regardless of whether the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund owns a stock, bond, commodity or currency, the reason for holding that asset will typically be influenced, in some way or another, by the Sub-Advisor’s views of commodity prices and how commodity prices influence other asset prices. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to primarily invest in securities and instruments that provide investment exposure to a variety of countries and regions throughout the world, including both developed and emerging markets. The Fund further expects, under normal circumstances, to provide investment exposure to at least three different countries other than the United States. To satisfy its country exposure, the Fund may invest in foreign currencies, sovereign debt, foreign equities and futures contracts that are linked to the performance of commodities, as the commodities underlying the futures contracts in which the Fund invests are produced and consumed throughout the world. Adverse economic, social, political or environmental conditions may affect the production and/or consumption of certain commodities in different countries or regions and, therefore, may have a significant effect on the overall value of such commodities. To the extent the Fund engages in derivative transactions, it may be required to cover its obligations under those transactions. As a result, the Fund expects that it may hold a significant portion of its assets in U.S. Government securities, short-term debt securities, money market instruments, cash and other cash equivalents to collateralize its derivative transactions.

The day-to-day management of the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund is conducted by Galtere Inc. (“Galtere” or the “Sub-Advisor”), which specializes in managing commodity-based global macro investment strategies. To implement the investment strategy for the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund, Galtere draws on its experience and expertise in commodity markets to identify market drivers, or trends, which may create favorable investment opportunities for the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund. This analysis includes consideration of factors such as geopolitical movements, economic cycles, international production and consumption patterns, demographics, and weather patterns. From this global snapshot, three to five investment themes are typically developed, across which capital is allocated at the Sub-Advisor’s discretion. While these themes are typically long-term, they undergo regular reevaluation. As long as Galtere’s fundamental research continues to support the underlying hypotheses of a theme, the theme may continue to be a driver of specific investments within the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund.

To implement specific investments and profile specific long or short trades, all asset classes, such as common stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies, are considered. Bottom-up fundamental analysis is used to profile the trades. Once the specific investment instrument is chosen that best articulates the theme, then Galtere’s proprietary price-analysis model is used to identify what it believes will be the most advantageous entry and exit prices for that investment. Generally, a combination of long and/or short positions are used to express each theme. Bonds in which the Fund invests will generally be investment grade, of any maturity, and may include, but are not limited to, those of U.S. Government, sovereign and corporate issuers. Investment grade securities are those rated at the time of acquisition Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, determined by the Fund’s Sub-Advisor to be of comparable credit quality.

The investment approach also places a strong emphasis on risk management. Galtere uses future and options contracts for risk management in an attempt to reduce position-specific risk or volatility. Galtere’s process uses a variety of hedging and other investment techniques that seek to protect capital and attempt to reduce the frequency and severity of loss.

As part of pursuing its investment strategy, the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by the Fund’s Advisor and has the same investment objective as the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund. The Subsidiary will generally invest in derivatives, including commodity futures, options on commodity futures, or other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for derivative positions.

The instruments in which the Commodity Strategies Macro Global Fund invests may have payments linked to the performance of commodities. Although the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund expects to make these investments principally by investing in the Subsidiary, the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund also may invest directly in the same instruments to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act and consistent with its intent to be treated as a “regulated investment company” under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). References in this Prospectus to investments by, and activities and risks of, the Commodity Strategies Global Macro Fund may also include investments by, and activities and risks of, the Subsidiary.