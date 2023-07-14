Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Symmetry Panoramic Alternatives Fund

SPATX | Fund

$11.14

$12.2 M

6.14%

$0.68

7.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 7.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SPATX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Symmetry Panoramic Alternatives Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Symmetry Partners
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    1074822
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip McDonald

Fund Description

The Fund is a diversified multi-strategy fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by implementing alternative factor styles in a manner that the Fund’s investment adviser, Symmetry Partners, LLC (“Symmetry” or the “Adviser”), believes will have relatively low correlation to equity markets as well as the potential to produce positive returns before fees over time. Under normal circumstances, the Fund pursues its investment strategy by investing at least 80% of its net assets in alternative investment strategies that target returns from the investment in relatively illiquid strategies such as event-driven and convergence, or arbitrage, trades, as well as factor returns from long-short strategies across multiple asset classes. The Fund will invest in in shares of registered, open-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) or directly in securities or other instruments that provide exposure to a wide array of such alternative investment strategies. Certain Underlying Funds also may engage in strategies that require heightened turnover, and the Adviser may not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.

The Adviser seeks to manage a multi-factor Fund that provides exposure to different managers that in the Adviser’s view are best able to deliver certain factor exposures as identified by the Adviser. The Adviser will generally access these investment managers through open-end mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, or through a direct sub-advisory relationship with an investment manager. The Adviser will make a determination for each investment manager as to which type of access it believes is most advantageous to the Fund, and will make changes at its discretion. The Adviser looks for Underlying Funds or sub-advisory mandates that will feature characteristics associated with investment style factors that have been identified in certain academic research papers and that, although there is no guarantee of future results, the Adviser has identified as having historically shown the potential to deliver greater returns over time. The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests may invest in a broad range of instruments, including, but not limited to, equities of U.S. companies, foreign companies in developed markets and/or companies located in emerging markets, variety of derivatives including futures, currency and commodity forwards, options, swaps, convertible securities, debt securities, loans, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and exchange-traded notes. An Underlying Fund may also engage in short sales. The Fund does not seek to maintain any particular weighted average maturity, duration, or quality, and may invest in Underlying Funds that hold fixed income instruments of any maturity, duration, or quality, including bonds that are below investment grade (also known as “junk bonds”). The Underlying Funds may invest in distressed investments, which are issued by companies that are, or might be, involved in reorganizations or financial restructurings, either out of court or in bankruptcy. In addition, Underlying Funds may invest in securities issues in private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) transactions, stock, warrants, and other securities of special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) or similar special purpose entities that pool funds to seek potential acquisition opportunities, restricted securities, initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and seasoned (i.e., secondary) equity offerings (“SEOs”) of U.S. equity securities, and in restricted securities. The Fund may use both long and short positions within each of the instruments. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in the instruments directly.

There is no limit in the number of Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in one Underlying Fund.

The Adviser sets an overall asset allocation based on long-term strategic considerations and monitors the portfolio on an ongoing basis. The Adviser will periodically rebalance the portfolio and may change managers and/or exposures over time based on its evolving investment views amid changing market and economic conditions.

Periodically, the Fund’s Adviser will review certain factors in each Underlying Fund and may add or remove Underlying Funds without notice to shareholders. The Adviser may also temporarily over or under-weight certain exposures for the purpose of managing distributions, which may include selling Fund investments to offset gains. To the extent that this activity causes the Fund to deviate from its typical factor exposures, it may not meet its investment objective. The Adviser may also temporarily alter its investments if market, economic or other signals warrant in the view of the Adviser.

The Trust and the Adviser were granted an exemptive order from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that permits Symmetry, subject to certain conditions, and without the approval of shareholders, to hire and fire Sub-Advisers. At this time, there are no sub-advisers to the Fund. The Adviser may add sub-advisers at its discretion. With respect to any portion of assets managed directly by a sub-adviser, the Fund utilizes a “multi-manager” approach whereby the Fund’s assets will be allocated to one or more sub-advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of the Fund’s Adviser. Each sub-adviser acts independently from the others and utilizes its own distinct investment style in investing in selecting securities. However, each sub-adviser must operate within the constraints of the Fund’s investment objective, strategies and restrictions.

The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests may also use a variety of derivative instruments, including futures and option contracts and swaps. Underlying index-based ETFs may use derivatives, including futures contracts, options on futures contracts, options and swaps to help the ETF track its underlying index. In addition, the Fund also may invest directly in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to adjust market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Fund.

Read More

SPATX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -73.0% 19.4% 15.41%
1 Yr -1.6% -9.1% 86.9% 32.73%
3 Yr 6.3%* -9.5% 16.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.9% 14.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 6.2% -22.7% 305.1% 37.41%
2021 1.8% -9.8% 27.3% 80.65%
2020 1.1% -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 0.2% -12.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.5% 15.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -73.0% 19.4% 15.77%
1 Yr -1.6% -13.4% 86.9% 29.09%
3 Yr 6.3%* -9.5% 16.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.3% 14.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 6.2% -22.7% 305.1% 37.78%
2021 1.8% -9.8% 27.3% 80.65%
2020 1.1% -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 0.2% -8.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.2% 18.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SPATX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPATX Category Low Category High SPATX % Rank
Net Assets 12.2 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 4 4 4478 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.46 M -398 M 2.55 B 92.23%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 13.1% 100.0% 2.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AQR Diversified Arbitrage R6 48.83%
  2. AQR Alternative Risk Premia R6 24.69%
  3. AQR Managed Futures Strategy R6 24.47%
  4. DWS Government Money Market Series Instl 2.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPATX % Rank
Bonds 		112.59% -326.45% 6347.80% 1.41%
Other 		41.21% -21.53% 148.54% 10.60%
Stocks 		9.32% -3.75% 97.95% 60.78%
Convertible Bonds 		7.37% 0.00% 87.92% 4.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% -0.12% 46.97% 4.24%
Cash 		-70.53% -6278.21% 410.43% 98.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPATX % Rank
Financial Services 		42.14% 0.00% 59.28% 7.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.31% 0.00% 29.09% 31.10%
Industrials 		10.78% 0.00% 21.45% 52.36%
Communication Services 		8.08% 0.00% 21.78% 79.13%
Technology 		6.79% 0.00% 39.58% 92.13%
Basic Materials 		5.98% 0.00% 27.46% 24.80%
Healthcare 		5.85% 0.00% 45.63% 86.22%
Energy 		4.12% 0.00% 100.00% 38.98%
Consumer Defense 		3.26% 0.00% 13.62% 61.81%
Utilities 		1.68% 0.00% 9.23% 28.35%
Real Estate 		0.02% 0.00% 51.26% 92.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPATX % Rank
US 		7.79% -8.85% 91.88% 56.54%
Non US 		1.53% -19.62% 42.11% 51.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPATX % Rank
Derivative 		49.78% 0.00% 88.81% 9.54%
Government 		41.13% 0.00% 84.29% 28.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.15% 0.27% 100.00% 87.28%
Corporate 		2.92% 0.00% 87.73% 58.66%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 27.33% 21.91%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 56.83% 52.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPATX % Rank
US 		109.25% -126.19% 6311.18% 75.62%
Non US 		3.34% -382.37% 121.02% 0.35%

SPATX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 7.71% 0.29% 31.15% 0.36%
Management Fee 1.29% 0.00% 2.50% 73.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

SPATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 491.00% 20.97%

SPATX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPATX Category Low Category High SPATX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.14% 0.00% 4.56% 66.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPATX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPATX Category Low Category High SPATX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.94% -2.51% 6.83% 15.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPATX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPATX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip McDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2018

3.55

3.6%

Philip McDonald is a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Symmetry Partners, LLC, and a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. McDonald joined Symmetry Partners in 2010. Mr. McDonald holds a B.S. from Georgetown University and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. He became a CFA® charterholder in 2003, a CIPM certificate holder in 2011 and a CAIA® charterholder in 2012.

John McDermott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2018

3.55

3.6%

John McDermott is Portfolio Manager, Chief Investment Strategist at Symmetry Partners, LLC, and a member of the Investment Committee. Dr. McDermott began his affiliation with Symmetry Partners in 2005. Dr. McDermott holds a B.S. from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, an MBA from Columbia University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut.

Rebecca Cioban

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 12, 2018

3.55

3.6%

Rebecca Cioban is Portfolio Manager and Associate Director of Investments at Symmetry Partners, LLC. Ms. Cioban joined Symmetry Partners in 2007. Ms. Cioban holds a B.A. from the University of Connecticut.

Kevin Scully

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2019

2.55

2.6%

Kevin Scully is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Associate at Symmetry Partners, LLC. Mr. Scully joined Symmetry Partners in 2015. He holds a B.S. from the University of Connecticut and became a CFA® charterholder in 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

