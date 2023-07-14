The Fund is a diversified multi-strategy fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by implementing alternative factor styles in a manner that the Fund’s investment adviser, Symmetry Partners, LLC (“Symmetry” or the “Adviser”), believes will have relatively low correlation to equity markets as well as the potential to produce positive returns before fees over time. Under normal circumstances, the Fund pursues its investment strategy by investing at least 80% of its net assets in alternative investment strategies that target returns from the investment in relatively illiquid strategies such as event-driven and convergence, or arbitrage, trades, as well as factor returns from long-short strategies across multiple asset classes. The Fund will invest in in shares of registered, open-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) or directly in securities or other instruments that provide exposure to a wide array of such alternative investment strategies. Certain Underlying Funds also may engage in strategies that require heightened turnover, and the Adviser may not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.

The Adviser seeks to manage a multi-factor Fund that provides exposure to different managers that in the Adviser’s view are best able to deliver certain factor exposures as identified by the Adviser. The Adviser will generally access these investment managers through open-end mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, or through a direct sub-advisory relationship with an investment manager. The Adviser will make a determination for each investment manager as to which type of access it believes is most advantageous to the Fund, and will make changes at its discretion. The Adviser looks for Underlying Funds or sub-advisory mandates that will feature characteristics associated with investment style factors that have been identified in certain academic research papers and that, although there is no guarantee of future results, the Adviser has identified as having historically shown the potential to deliver greater returns over time. The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests may invest in a broad range of instruments, including, but not limited to, equities of U.S. companies, foreign companies in developed markets and/or companies located in emerging markets, variety of derivatives including futures, currency and commodity forwards, options, swaps, convertible securities, debt securities, loans, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and exchange-traded notes. An Underlying Fund may also engage in short sales. The Fund does not seek to maintain any particular weighted average maturity, duration, or quality, and may invest in Underlying Funds that hold fixed income instruments of any maturity, duration, or quality, including bonds that are below investment grade (also known as “junk bonds”). The Underlying Funds may invest in distressed investments, which are issued by companies that are, or might be, involved in reorganizations or financial restructurings, either out of court or in bankruptcy. In addition, Underlying Funds may invest in securities issues in private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) transactions, stock, warrants, and other securities of special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) or similar special purpose entities that pool funds to seek potential acquisition opportunities, restricted securities, initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and seasoned (i.e., secondary) equity offerings (“SEOs”) of U.S. equity securities, and in restricted securities. The Fund may use both long and short positions within each of the instruments. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in the instruments directly.

There is no limit in the number of Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest, and the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in one Underlying Fund.

The Adviser sets an overall asset allocation based on long-term strategic considerations and monitors the portfolio on an ongoing basis. The Adviser will periodically rebalance the portfolio and may change managers and/or exposures over time based on its evolving investment views amid changing market and economic conditions.

Periodically, the Fund’s Adviser will review certain factors in each Underlying Fund and may add or remove Underlying Funds without notice to shareholders. The Adviser may also temporarily over or under-weight certain exposures for the purpose of managing distributions, which may include selling Fund investments to offset gains. To the extent that this activity causes the Fund to deviate from its typical factor exposures, it may not meet its investment objective. The Adviser may also temporarily alter its investments if market, economic or other signals warrant in the view of the Adviser.

The Trust and the Adviser were granted an exemptive order from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that permits Symmetry, subject to certain conditions, and without the approval of shareholders, to hire and fire Sub-Advisers. At this time, there are no sub-advisers to the Fund. The Adviser may add sub-advisers at its discretion. With respect to any portion of assets managed directly by a sub-adviser, the Fund utilizes a “multi-manager” approach whereby the Fund’s assets will be allocated to one or more sub-advisers, in percentages determined at the discretion of the Fund’s Adviser. Each sub-adviser acts independently from the others and utilizes its own distinct investment style in investing in selecting securities. However, each sub-adviser must operate within the constraints of the Fund’s investment objective, strategies and restrictions.

The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests may also use a variety of derivative instruments, including futures and option contracts and swaps. Underlying index-based ETFs may use derivatives, including futures contracts, options on futures contracts, options and swaps to help the ETF track its underlying index. In addition, the Fund also may invest directly in derivatives, including but not limited to futures contracts and options on futures contracts, to adjust market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Fund.