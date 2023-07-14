The New York Municipal Bond Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal and New York state and city income taxes,

including, but not limited to, municipal bonds, notes and commercial paper. The principal issuers of these securities are state and local governments and their agencies located in New York, as well as in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.

The Fund uses a sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). The Sub-Adviser selects securities based on its view on the future direction of interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, as well as its views on credit quality and sector allocation issues. Where possible, the Sub-Adviser will attempt to acquire securities that are underpriced relative to other eligible securities. The Sub-Adviser will strive to maintain an average weighted portfolio maturity of three to ten years. The Fund may, to a limited extent, invest in securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal and New York state and city income taxes. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds).