Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SEI Tax-Exempt Trust New York Municipal Bond Fund

mutual fund
SNYYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.11 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (SENYX) Primary Inst (SNYYX)
SNYYX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Tax-Exempt Trust New York Municipal Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.11 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (SENYX) Primary Inst (SNYYX)
SNYYX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Tax-Exempt Trust New York Municipal Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.11 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (SENYX) Primary Inst (SNYYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Tax-Exempt Trust New York Municipal Bond Fund

SNYYX | Fund

$10.11

$163 M

2.03%

$0.21

0.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$163 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Tax-Exempt Trust New York Municipal Bond Fund

SNYYX | Fund

$10.11

$163 M

2.03%

$0.21

0.56%

SNYYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Tax-Exempt Trust New York Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    2037381
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Bamford

Fund Description

The New York Municipal Bond Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal and New York state and city income taxes,

including, but not limited to, municipal bonds, notes and commercial paper. The principal issuers of these securities are state and local governments and their agencies located in New York, as well as in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.

The Fund uses a sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). The Sub-Adviser selects securities based on its view on the future direction of interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, as well as its views on credit quality and sector allocation issues. Where possible, the Sub-Adviser will attempt to acquire securities that are underpriced relative to other eligible securities. The Sub-Adviser will strive to maintain an average weighted portfolio maturity of three to ten years. The Fund may, to a limited extent, invest in securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal and New York state and city income taxes. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds).

Read More

SNYYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 65.28%
1 Yr -0.6% -45.4% 15.3% 21.15%
3 Yr -2.8%* -20.5% 51.6% 32.43%
5 Yr -0.8%* -11.5% 29.2% 32.52%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 76.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -76.8% 4.7% 21.56%
2021 -1.0% -69.5% 12.4% 96.14%
2020 0.4% -66.1% 60.0% 73.47%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 53.91%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 20.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 63.95%
1 Yr -0.6% -45.4% 15.1% 16.06%
3 Yr -2.8%* -20.5% 51.6% 33.33%
5 Yr -0.8%* -11.5% 29.3% 34.49%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 73.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -76.8% 4.7% 21.62%
2021 -1.0% -69.5% 12.4% 96.14%
2020 0.4% -66.1% 60.0% 73.41%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 55.23%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 23.63%

NAV & Total Return History

SNYYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SNYYX Category Low Category High SNYYX % Rank
Net Assets 163 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 75.64%
Number of Holdings 123 1 14000 78.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.8 M -317 M 8.64 B 71.70%
Weighting of Top 10 17.69% 2.4% 101.7% 48.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y 5% 3.09%
  2. NEW YORK N Y 5% 2.38%
  3. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 5% 2.04%
  4. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH SALES TAX REV ST SUPPORTED DEBT 5% 1.86%
  5. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH REVS NON ST SUPPORTED DEBT 5% 1.73%
  6. NEW YORK N Y 5% 1.68%
  7. SALES TAX ASSET RECEIVABLE CORP N Y 5% 1.65%
  8. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH SALES TAX REV ST SUPPORTED DEBT 5% 1.63%
  9. NEW YORK N Y CITY HSG DEV CORP REV 5% 1.59%
  10. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH ST PERS INCOME TAX REV 5% 1.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SNYYX % Rank
Bonds 		97.01% 65.51% 150.86% 70.06%
Cash 		2.99% -50.86% 33.96% 28.88%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 85.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 84.72%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 84.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 84.72%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNYYX % Rank
Municipal 		97.01% 44.39% 100.00% 68.52%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.99% 0.00% 33.95% 29.63%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 84.72%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 85.01%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 86.40%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 85.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNYYX % Rank
US 		97.01% 37.86% 142.23% 46.88%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 97.69%

SNYYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SNYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.02% 6.50% 66.94%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.10% 22.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.44% 89.37%

Sales Fees

SNYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SNYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SNYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 283.00% 50.89%

SNYYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SNYYX Category Low Category High SNYYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.03% 0.00% 4.45% 69.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SNYYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SNYYX Category Low Category High SNYYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.61% -0.53% 5.33% 67.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SNYYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

SNYYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Daniel Rabasco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Dan is the head of municipal bonds at Mellon Investments Corp, overseeing and guiding the investment management process for the firm’s tax-exempt strategies. Previously, he was the head of trading for tax-exempt bonds, responsible for managing the municipal bond trading desk. Before joining the firm, Dan directed the municipal bond group at Fleet where he was responsible for managing mutual fund, common trust fund and high net worth client assets. Previously, he was a portfolio manager at Evergreen Investments, where he managed national and state-specific mutual funds. His other responsibilities included hospital and high yield credit analysis. Dan began his career as a municipal analyst at Liberty Insurance Company. Dan has been in the investment industry since 1987. Dan holds a BA from Boston College and an MBA from Suffolk University. Dan has served as a member of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's Investor Advisory Group (2004-2008). He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×