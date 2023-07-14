Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The New York Municipal Bond Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal and New York state and city income taxes,
including, but not limited to, municipal bonds, notes and commercial paper. The principal issuers of these securities are state and local governments and their agencies located in New York, as well as in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.
The Fund uses a sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). The Sub-Adviser selects securities based on its view on the future direction of interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, as well as its views on credit quality and sector allocation issues. Where possible, the Sub-Adviser will attempt to acquire securities that are underpriced relative to other eligible securities. The Sub-Adviser will strive to maintain an average weighted portfolio maturity of three to ten years. The Fund may, to a limited extent, invest in securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal and New York state and city income taxes. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds).
|Period
|SNYYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|65.28%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|21.15%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|32.43%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|32.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|76.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|SNYYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|21.56%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|96.14%
|2020
|0.4%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|73.47%
|2019
|0.9%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|53.91%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|20.70%
|SNYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNYYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|163 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|75.64%
|Number of Holdings
|123
|1
|14000
|78.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.8 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|71.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.69%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|48.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNYYX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.01%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|70.06%
|Cash
|2.99%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|28.88%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|85.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|84.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|84.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|84.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNYYX % Rank
|Municipal
|97.01%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|68.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.99%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|29.63%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|84.72%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|85.01%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|86.40%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|85.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SNYYX % Rank
|US
|97.01%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|46.88%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|97.69%
|SNYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|66.94%
|Management Fee
|0.33%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|22.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|89.37%
|SNYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SNYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SNYYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|50.89%
|SNYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNYYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.03%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|69.76%
|SNYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SNYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SNYYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.61%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|67.32%
|SNYYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1999
22.43
22.4%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Dan is the head of municipal bonds at Mellon Investments Corp, overseeing and guiding the investment management process for the firm’s tax-exempt strategies. Previously, he was the head of trading for tax-exempt bonds, responsible for managing the municipal bond trading desk. Before joining the firm, Dan directed the municipal bond group at Fleet where he was responsible for managing mutual fund, common trust fund and high net worth client assets. Previously, he was a portfolio manager at Evergreen Investments, where he managed national and state-specific mutual funds. His other responsibilities included hospital and high yield credit analysis. Dan began his career as a municipal analyst at Liberty Insurance Company. Dan has been in the investment industry since 1987. Dan holds a BA from Boston College and an MBA from Suffolk University. Dan has served as a member of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's Investor Advisory Group (2004-2008). He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
