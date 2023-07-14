Home
Trending ETFs

SNJYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Tax-Exempt Trust New Jersey Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    106565
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Bamford

Fund Description

The New Jersey Municipal Bond Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes, including,

but not limited to, municipal bonds, notes and commercial paper. The principal issuers of these securities are state and local governments and their agencies located in New Jersey, as well as in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.

The Fund uses a sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). The Sub-Adviser selects securities based on its view on the future direction of interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, as well as its views on credit quality and sector allocation issues. Where possible, the Sub-Adviser will attempt to acquire securities that are underpriced relative to other eligible securities. The Sub-Adviser will strive to maintain an average weighted portfolio maturity of three to ten years. The Fund may, to a limited extent, invest in securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds).

Read More

SNJYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNJYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -60.4% 31.9% 68.29%
1 Yr -0.8% -45.4% 15.3% 30.82%
3 Yr -2.7%* -20.5% 51.6% 31.70%
5 Yr -0.8%* -11.5% 29.2% 30.29%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 77.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNJYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -76.8% 4.7% 21.92%
2021 -0.9% -69.5% 12.4% 94.24%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 47.24%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 68.92%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 16.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SNJYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -60.4% 31.9% 67.01%
1 Yr -0.8% -45.4% 15.1% 26.52%
3 Yr -2.7%* -20.5% 51.6% 32.62%
5 Yr -0.8%* -11.5% 29.3% 32.62%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 73.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SNJYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -76.8% 4.7% 21.97%
2021 -0.9% -69.5% 12.4% 94.24%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 47.18%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 69.42%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 19.81%

NAV & Total Return History

SNJYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SNJYX Category Low Category High SNJYX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 83.74%
Number of Holdings 106 1 14000 81.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.9 M -317 M 8.64 B 70.89%
Weighting of Top 10 26.33% 2.4% 101.7% 21.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW JERSEY ST EDL FACS AUTH REV 5% 4.12%
  2. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 5% 3.77%
  3. MONMOUTH CNTY N J 5% 3.15%
  4. ESSEX CNTY N J 5% 2.40%
  5. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 5% 2.34%
  6. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH REV 5% 2.21%
  7. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 5% 2.16%
  8. NEW JERSEY ST EDL FACS AUTH REV 5% 2.16%
  9. NEW JERSEY ST TRANSN TR FD AUTH 5.5% 2.08%
  10. BERGEN CNTY N J IMPT AUTH GOVERNMENTAL LN REV 5% 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SNJYX % Rank
Bonds 		98.36% 65.51% 150.86% 56.47%
Cash 		1.64% -50.86% 33.96% 42.36%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 16.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 13.60%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 14.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 13.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNJYX % Rank
Municipal 		98.36% 44.39% 100.00% 53.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.64% 0.00% 33.95% 44.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 13.54%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 15.22%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 28.36%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 18.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SNJYX % Rank
US 		98.36% 37.86% 142.23% 30.27%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 77.49%

SNJYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SNJYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.02% 6.50% 65.59%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.10% 20.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.44% 87.20%

Sales Fees

SNJYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SNJYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SNJYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 283.00% 7.79%

SNJYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SNJYX Category Low Category High SNJYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.14% 0.00% 4.45% 63.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SNJYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SNJYX Category Low Category High SNJYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.89% -0.53% 5.33% 53.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SNJYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

SNJYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Jeffrey Burger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Jeffrey Burger, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Jeffrey is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond strategies for institutional, high net worth and mutual fund clients. Previously, he served as a senior analyst for the firm, specializing in land-secured and special tax bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Jeffrey worked at Columbia Management as a portfolio manager and senior research analyst and at Fitch Ratings as a senior-level analyst. He is a former chairman and member of the executive committee and board of governors for the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is also a former president of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum. Jeffrey has been in the investment industry since 1998. Jeffrey earned an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and a BA degree, cum laude, in policy studies and public relations from Syracuse University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Daniel Barton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Daniel Barton, CFA and Jeffrey Burger, CFA are the fund's primary portfolio managers, positions they have held since December 2009 and March 2012, respectively. Messrs. Barton and Burger are jointly and primarily responsible for managing the fund's portfolio. Mr. Barton is a director and head of research for tax sensitive strategies at Mellon Investments Corporation. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company of Mellon since 2005, and by BNYM Investment Adviser since December 2009. Mr. Burger is a director and senior portfolio manager for tax sensitive strategies at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company of Mellon since July 2009, and by BNYM Investment Adviser since December 2009. Messrs. Barton and Burger manage the fund in their capacity as employees of BNYM Investment Adviser and also manage certain other municipal bond funds advised by BNYM Investment Adviser

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

