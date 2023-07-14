The Fund is managed using a passive/indexing investment approach and invests substantially all of its assets in securities (mostly common stocks) of companies that are included (at the time of purchase) in the Russell Small Cap Completeness Index (the Index). As of July 31, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies included in the Index ranged from $23.71 million to $123.38 billion. The Index is composed of securities of the companies included in the Russell 3000 Index (which includes the largest 3,000 U.S. companies),

excluding the securities of companies that are constituents of the S&P 500 Index (which includes 500 leading U.S. companies). The Index is constructed to attempt to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer of the extended broad market of U.S. equity securities beyond that of the 500 leading U.S. companies included in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund's investment performance will depend on the Fund's tracking of the Index and the performance of the Index. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Index are subject to change.

The Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), but the Sub-Adviser makes no attempt to "manage" the Fund in the traditional sense (i.e., by using economic, market or financial analyses). Instead, the Fund generally will attempt to invest in securities (including interests of real estate investment trusts (REITs)) composing the Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index. The Fund's ability to fully replicate the performance of the Index will depend to some extent on the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, as well as on the level of the Fund's expenses. In some cases, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing the Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those cases, the Fund's Sub-Adviser may employ a sampling or optimization technique to construct the Fund's portfolio. In seeking to replicate the performance of the Index, the Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and REITs that are not constituents of the Index.

The Sub-Adviser may sell an investment if the merit of the investment has been substantially impaired by extraordinary events or adverse financial conditions. The Fund may, at times, purchase or sell index futures contracts, or options on those futures, or engage in forward or swap transactions in lieu of investing directly in the securities making up the Index or to enhance the Fund's replication of the Index's return. In addition, for liquidity purposes, the Fund may invest in securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as reverse repurchase agreements and money market funds. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index.