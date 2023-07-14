Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$16.00
$1.46 B
0.92%
$0.15
0.19%
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$1.46 B
Holdings in Top 10
7.0%
Expense Ratio 0.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$16.00
$1.46 B
0.92%
$0.15
0.19%
The Fund is managed using a passive/indexing investment approach and invests substantially all of its assets in securities (mostly common stocks) of companies that are included (at the time of purchase) in the Russell Small Cap Completeness Index (the Index). As of July 31, 2022, the market capitalization of the companies included in the Index ranged from $23.71 million to $123.38 billion. The Index is composed of securities of the companies included in the Russell 3000 Index (which includes the largest 3,000 U.S. companies),
excluding the securities of companies that are constituents of the S&P 500 Index (which includes 500 leading U.S. companies). The Index is constructed to attempt to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer of the extended broad market of U.S. equity securities beyond that of the 500 leading U.S. companies included in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund's investment performance will depend on the Fund's tracking of the Index and the performance of the Index. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Index are subject to change.
The Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), but the Sub-Adviser makes no attempt to "manage" the Fund in the traditional sense (i.e., by using economic, market or financial analyses). Instead, the Fund generally will attempt to invest in securities (including interests of real estate investment trusts (REITs)) composing the Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index. The Fund's ability to fully replicate the performance of the Index will depend to some extent on the size and timing of cash flows into and out of the Fund, as well as on the level of the Fund's expenses. In some cases, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities composing the Index or to hold them in the same weightings as they are represented in the Index. In those cases, the Fund's Sub-Adviser may employ a sampling or optimization technique to construct the Fund's portfolio. In seeking to replicate the performance of the Index, the Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and REITs that are not constituents of the Index.
The Sub-Adviser may sell an investment if the merit of the investment has been substantially impaired by extraordinary events or adverse financial conditions. The Fund may, at times, purchase or sell index futures contracts, or options on those futures, or engage in forward or swap transactions in lieu of investing directly in the securities making up the Index or to enhance the Fund's replication of the Index's return. In addition, for liquidity purposes, the Fund may invest in securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as reverse repurchase agreements and money market funds. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index.
|Period
|SMXAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|58.05%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|63.96%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|33.83%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|47.07%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|36.67%
* Annualized
|SMXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMXAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.46 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|41.55%
|Number of Holdings
|2528
|20
|3702
|1.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|103 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|70.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.00%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|98.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMXAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.18%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|26.41%
|Cash
|0.82%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|71.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|37.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|41.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|33.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|35.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMXAX % Rank
|Technology
|21.27%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|81.51%
|Financial Services
|15.04%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|11.09%
|Industrials
|12.80%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|66.90%
|Healthcare
|11.60%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|90.49%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.59%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|79.05%
|Real Estate
|9.35%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|5.81%
|Energy
|5.05%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|14.96%
|Basic Materials
|4.19%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|18.66%
|Communication Services
|3.92%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|30.81%
|Consumer Defense
|3.53%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|23.06%
|Utilities
|2.64%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|8.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMXAX % Rank
|US
|97.86%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|14.79%
|Non US
|1.32%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|72.36%
|SMXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.19%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|96.96%
|Management Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|3.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|25.91%
|SMXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SMXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SMXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|250.31%
|59.96%
|SMXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMXAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.92%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|6.16%
|SMXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SMXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMXAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.95%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|3.04%
|SMXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.436
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2013
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Amy Scofield is a Principal of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Ms. Scofield rejoined SSGA in November of 2010, after spending two years at Atlantic Trust Company, a private wealth management firm. In her role at Atlantic Trust Company, Ms. Scofield specialized in asset allocation and performance analysis for high net worth clients. Prior to Atlantic Trust Company, Ms. Scofield was a compliance officer at SSGA, where she was responsible for ensuring equity portfolios met specified guidelines. Ms. Scofield also worked as an operations associate in SSGA's International Structured Products Group. Ms. Scofield holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
