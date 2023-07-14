Under normal circumstances, the Emerging Markets Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of emerging market issuers. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, participation notes and depositary receipts. The Fund normally maintains investments in at least six emerging market countries, however, it may invest a substantial amount of its assets in issuers located in a single country or a limited number of countries. Due to the size of its economy relative to other emerging market countries, it is expected that China will generally constitute a significant exposure in the Fund. Emerging market countries are those countries that are: (i) characterized as developing or emerging by any of the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Finance Corporation, or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (ii) included in an emerging markets index by a recognized index provider; or (iii) countries with similar developing frontier or emerging characteristics as countries classified as emerging market countries pursuant to sub-paragraph (i) and (ii) above, in each case determined at the time of purchase.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser).

The Fund may invest in swaps based on a single security or an index of securities, futures contracts, forward contracts on currencies or securities, and options on securities to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities or for hedging purposes, including seeking to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk. Securities index swaps may be used to obtain exposure to different foreign equity markets. Futures and swaps on futures may be used to gain exposure to foreign equity markets and commodities markets. The Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities.

The Fund may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment companies to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities or other instruments directly. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in U.S. and developed foreign country securities, including securities of small capitalization companies.