Under normal circumstances, the Emerging Markets Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of emerging market issuers. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, participation notes and depositary receipts. The Fund normally maintains investments in at least six emerging market countries, however, it may invest a substantial amount of its assets in issuers located in a single country or a limited number of countries. Due to the size of its economy relative to other emerging market countries, it is expected that China will generally constitute a significant exposure in the Fund. Emerging market countries are those countries that are: (i) characterized as developing or emerging by any of the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Finance Corporation, or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (ii) included in an emerging markets index by a recognized index provider; or (iii) countries with similar developing frontier or emerging characteristics as countries classified as emerging market countries pursuant to sub-paragraph (i) and (ii) above, in each case determined at the time of purchase.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser).
The Fund may invest in swaps based on a single security or an index of securities, futures contracts, forward contracts on currencies or securities, and options on securities to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities or for hedging purposes, including seeking to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk. Securities index swaps may be used to obtain exposure to different foreign equity markets. Futures and swaps on futures may be used to gain exposure to foreign equity markets and commodities markets. The Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities.
The Fund may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment companies to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities or other instruments directly. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in U.S. and developed foreign country securities, including securities of small capitalization companies.
|Period
|SMQFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|10.67%
|1 Yr
|12.2%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|27.00%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|44.29%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|80.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SMQFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.4%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|43.68%
|2021
|-4.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|64.77%
|2020
|4.8%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|56.87%
|2019
|3.9%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|62.84%
|2018
|-5.9%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|97.56%
|SMQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMQFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.15 B
|717 K
|102 B
|35.44%
|Number of Holdings
|522
|10
|6734
|14.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|184 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|47.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.91%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|93.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMQFX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.43%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|60.53%
|Cash
|3.55%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|32.78%
|Other
|0.01%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|15.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|30.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|13.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|25.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMQFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.81%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|33.03%
|Technology
|21.50%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|53.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.71%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|80.03%
|Basic Materials
|8.87%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|39.95%
|Industrials
|8.12%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|26.25%
|Energy
|6.58%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|18.05%
|Communication Services
|5.89%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|81.05%
|Consumer Defense
|5.76%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|59.67%
|Real Estate
|4.30%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|9.60%
|Healthcare
|3.96%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|49.55%
|Utilities
|1.49%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|46.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SMQFX % Rank
|Non US
|95.24%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|56.67%
|US
|1.19%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|39.77%
|SMQFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|60.16%
|Management Fee
|1.05%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|87.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|12.20%
|SMQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMQFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.30%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|61.82%
|SMQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SMQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SMQFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.79%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|20.58%
|SMQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Gareth joined the firm as Senior portfolio manager in 2000. Gareth is a very experienced equity manager having worked for Irish Life Investment Managers for 10 years from 1987 during which time he managed their US, Irish and Far Eastern equity portfolios. In 1997, Gareth joined Eagle Star (Zurich) with responsibility for the Irish, Japanese and Far Eastern equities. Gareth joined the Global Equity Strategies team in 2008, having managed U.S., Irish and Far Eastern equities from the year 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
MacDuff Kuhnert, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined the firm in July 2001. His responsibilities include product development, asset allocation, risk management, and the design and implementation of proprietary valuation models and other quantitative tools. From 1996 to July 2001, Mr. Kuhnert worked for HW-MLIM as a quantitative research associate, where he created and developed advanced quantitative models used in the international value investment process. Mr. Kuhnert has a BA in Chemistry from Dartmouth College. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and the Los Angeles Quantitative Investment Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
James joined the firm in January 2001 as a Performance & Risk Analyst. In December 2003 James was appointed as a portfolio manager on a Hedge Fund team. During this time, he worked on a Fund of Funds where he was responsible for manager due diligence as well as portfolio construction, and latterly on a direct Equity Long Short Fund which was quantitatively managed. He joined the Global Equity Strategies team in 2007. James graduated from Trinity College, Dublin in 1999 with a BA Honours degree in Science and holds the Investment Management Certificate.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
David joined the firm in 1994. David has held a number of senior management roles in our business including; responsibility for Product Development, Business Development & Consultant Relationships. David is also a former member of the Irish Association of Pension Funds (IAPF) Investment Committee. David was instrumental in developing the Global Equity Strategies in 2003 and has been a member of the investment team since launch. David graduated from University College Dublin with a B.A. in Economics and Politics in 1989 and holds the Investment Management Certificate.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Stephen Lew joined JOHCM in September 2013. Prior to joining JOHCM, from 2010 to 2012, Stephen was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Artio Global Investors. At Artio, he was responsible for managing the Asia ex-Japan sleeve of Artio International Equity Fund, Artio International Equity Fund II and separately managed accounts. From 2005 to 2010, Stephen was the Senior Asia ex-Japan Analyst at Janus Capital Group. Between 1999 and 2005 he worked at Driehaus Capital Management along-side Emery Brewer and Ivo Kovachev as the Asia ex-Japan Analyst. Stephen has a BA in Business Economics and Japanese from the University of California, an MBA with concentration in Finance from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business, a Certified Public Accountant and a CFA charterholder. He is a native Mandarin and conversational Japanese speaker.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Ian joined the firm in November 2000 as a Portfolio Assistant. Prior to joining KBI Global Investors, Ian worked for the international division of National Irish Bank. In 2002, Ian was appointed Manager of the Institutional Business Support unit, responsible for unit trust dealing, client cashflow, audit reporting and client queries. Ian joined the Global Equities Strategies team in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Arjun Jayaraman, PhD, CFA, is head of the quantitative research group at Causeway Capital Management LLC. He has been a portfolio manager at the firm since January 2006. From 2004 to 2005, Dr. Jayaraman was a portfolio manager for quantitative strategies at PanAgora Asset Management. He was the lead portfolio manager of its non-U.S. large cap core equity portfolios and was the co-portfolio manager of its global large cap core equity portfolios. From 2000-2004, Dr. Jayaraman managed similar portfolios at Putnam Investments in addition to working closely with the teams that managed Putnam’s traditional non-U.S. strategies. Dr. Jayaraman has a BA in Economics from Columbia University, a PhD from New York University (Stern School of Business), and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2014
7.44
7.4%
Pete has been working with WCM since 2001; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1998, Pete’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Analyst, Templeton Private Client Group, and as Managing Director at Centurion Alliance. He earned his B.A. (with honors) in Communications from San Jose State University (California), and his J.D. at the Monterey College of Law (California).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2014
7.44
7.4%
Mike joined WCM in 2006; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2000, Mike’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago) where he produced the Model Growth Portfolio (a live portfolio and newsletter), and as Analyst at the Motley Fool, the online investment service. He earned his B.S. (with honors) in Finance from Saint Louis University (Missouri).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Greg joined WCM in 2014; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2001, Greg’s experience includes positions as Senior International Research Analyst at Rainier Investment Management (Seattle), as Vice President / Analyst at Allianz Global Investors (San Diego), as Research Analyst at San Francisco-based hedge fund Osmium Partners, and as Investment Banking Analyst at UBS in New York. Greg earned a B.S. (with honors) in Business Administration from the University of Kansas, and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
