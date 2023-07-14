Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$596 M
Holdings in Top 10
9.2%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (both common and preferred stocks) of small companies, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on small capitalization indexes and securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs). For purposes of this Fund, a small
company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index (between $32 million and $14 billion as of December 31, 2021), as determined at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 2000 Index are subject to change. The Fund may also invest in warrants and, to a lesser extent, in securities of large capitalization companies. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying primarily upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC. In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, SIMC or each Sub-Adviser may apply a variety of quantitative and/or fundamental investment styles. A quantitative investment style generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors. A fundamental investment style generally involves selecting investments through research and analysis of financial statements, relevant industry and economic data, or other characteristics.
The Fund implements the investment recommendations of SIMC and certain of its Sub-Advisers through the use of an overlay manager appointed by SIMC. Each applicable Sub-Adviser and SIMC provide a model portfolio to the overlay manager on an ongoing basis that represents that Sub-Adviser's or SIMC's recommendation as to the securities to be purchased, sold or retained by the Fund. The overlay manager then constructs a portfolio for its portion of the Fund that represents the aggregation of the model portfolios of the applicable Sub-Advisers and SIMC, with the weighting of each Sub-Adviser's model in the total portfolio determined by SIMC.
Pursuant to direction from SIMC, the overlay manager has limited authority to vary from the models. For example, SIMC may direct the overlay manager to adjust the portfolio to implement SIMC's forward looking views regarding various portfolio characteristics or factors, or for risk management purposes. The overlay manager may also vary the portfolio implementation to seek trading cost efficiencies, loss harvesting, portfolio rebalancing or other portfolio construction objectives as directed by SIMC.
|Period
|SLLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|66.89%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|29.10%
|3 Yr
|6.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|50.26%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|48.54%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|58.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|18.20%
|2021
|0.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|76.47%
|2020
|4.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|24.91%
|2019
|5.4%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|31.01%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|68.62%
|SLLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLLAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|596 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|42.18%
|Number of Holdings
|665
|2
|2519
|15.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.2 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|57.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.23%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|75.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLLAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.40%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|46.46%
|Cash
|1.59%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|53.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|87.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|84.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|86.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|86.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLLAX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.99%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|36.56%
|Financial Services
|17.11%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|26.70%
|Technology
|13.59%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|54.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.63%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|25.51%
|Energy
|10.74%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|1.53%
|Healthcare
|9.80%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|77.38%
|Basic Materials
|6.03%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|22.96%
|Real Estate
|3.87%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|85.03%
|Communication Services
|3.55%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|28.06%
|Consumer Defense
|2.97%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|76.53%
|Utilities
|1.72%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|69.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLLAX % Rank
|US
|95.53%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|58.42%
|Non US
|2.87%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|29.46%
|SLLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|36.18%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|38.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|95.60%
|SLLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SLLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|97.48%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SLLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|87.15%
|SLLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLLAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.16%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|25.38%
|SLLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SLLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLLAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.09%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|54.84%
|SLLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2012
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2014
7.44
7.4%
Montie Weisenberger is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of EAM Investors, a firm he co-founded in 2007. Montie is a Portfolio Manager for EAM’s US Small Cap Growth investment strategy, as well as an analyst across all EAM’s strategies. Prior to founding EAM, he was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management where he had lead portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Traditional Small-to-Mid Cap Growth strategy and was a senior member of the firm’s US Micro/Emerging Growth team since 2001. Previously, Montie was a research analyst at Adams, Harkness & Hill, now Canaccord|Genuity, an emerging growth investment bank located in Boston, MA. He also spent more than five years as a finance and strategic management consultant, most recently as a manager with KPMG, LLP. Montie brings 26 years of combined investment management and financial analysis experience to EAM Investors. He holds an MBA and an MHA from Georgia State University and a BA in Business Administration from Flagler College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2015
6.88
6.9%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. McGonigle is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial and Industrial sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Dave spent ten years with Rorer Asset Management, serving both as a portfolio manager and an analyst focused on the firm’s mid cap portfolio with primary coverage responsibilities in the Consumer and Financial sectors. Before joining Rorer, Dave was a Financial Analyst with AmericaOne Communications, Inc., a subsidiary of CapitalOne Financial Corp., where he focused on financial forecasting, as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition candidates in the telecommunications space. He holds a BS in Business Administration, with a finance concentration, from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond. Dave also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Tony Batek is responsible for co-managing the firm’s proprietary research process in support of its Canadian, US and Global equity strategies. As a member of the portfolio management team, he provides equity market analysis, and manages the implementation of the firm’s portfolio management decision making process. Mr. Batek has more than 20 years of investment experience, particularly in the management of US and Canadian equities. Prior to joining Hillsdale in 2002, he was Quantitative Analyst at Laketon Investment Management and Foreign Equity Market Manager and Systems Analyst at CPMS.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Mr. Guthrie is responsible for establishing corporate strategy and leading its implementation and execution. As Chief Investment Officer, he also has ultimate responsibility for all portfolio management decisions made by the firm. Prior to founding Hillsdale in January 1996, Mr. Guthrie was one of the original employees of a Toronto-based investment counsel firm responsible for the design and sale of software and models used in the management of quantitative equity portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2020
2.17
2.2%
As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Kristin Ceglar, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Group Managing Director, joined Los Angeles Capital in 2005 and earned a B.A. from Harvard University. As a member of the Portfolio Management group, Kristin assists with all aspects of the portfolio management process including parameter testing, performance attribution, implementation, and monitoring client guidelines and security holdings. Previously, Kristin worked with LA Capital's Portfolio Operations group where she assisted in account reconciliation, trade affirmation, performance measurement and client report preparation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
