Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.07
$2.71 B
4.57%
$0.37
0.37%
Under normal circumstances, the Long Duration Credit Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade US dollar-denominated fixed income instruments. The Fund will primarily invest in (i) US and foreign corporate obligations; (ii) fixed income securities issued by sovereigns or agencies in both developed and emerging foreign markets; (iii) obligations of supranational entities; (iv) debt obligations issued by state, provincial, county, or city
governments or other municipalities, as well as those of public utilities, universities and other quasi-governmental bodies; and (v) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund will invest primarily in fixed income securities rated in one of the three highest rating categories by a major rating agency and may also invest in fixed income securities rated in the fourth highest rating category by a major rating agency.
The Fund will primarily invest in the instruments described above and may also invest in futures contracts, options on securities or indexes and swaps, including interest rate swaps, single security swaps, swaps on an index of securities or credit default swaps. The Fund will primarily use such derivatives for hedging purposes to attempt to manage the Fund's exposure to changes in interest rate duration and related investment risks resulting from the interaction of interest rate changes over time and the current value of fixed income securities. The Fund will typically use options and swaps in an attempt to either mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk or to gain exposure to a particular fixed income security or segment of the fixed income market. Interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps may be used to manage various portfolio exposures including, but not limited to, interest rate risk and credit risk. The Fund may use credit default swaps to take an active long or short position with respect to a security or basket of securities. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or mutual funds to obtain exposure to certain fixed income markets.
While the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Fund under normal circumstances will seek to maintain an effective average duration of greater than ten years. The Fund's effective average duration was approximately 13.95 years as of July 31, 2022. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. For example, if a fixed income security has a ten-year duration, it will decrease in value by approximately 10% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by approximately 10% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), the Fund's adviser, allocating its assets among one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) using different investment strategies designed to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital.
|Period
|SLDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-37.9%
|3.6%
|8.80%
|1 Yr
|-7.3%
|-19.3%
|180.4%
|93.06%
|3 Yr
|-13.8%*
|-15.7%
|24.5%
|97.64%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-6.8%
|18.1%
|93.16%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-4.0%
|8.6%
|89.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.7%
|-73.4%
|112.0%
|72.56%
|2021
|-4.2%
|-50.9%
|15.2%
|78.20%
|2020
|2.6%
|-10.5%
|5.1%
|6.25%
|2019
|3.9%
|-8.7%
|9.7%
|31.16%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-7.9%
|6.7%
|79.19%
|Period
|SLDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-37.9%
|3.6%
|7.87%
|1 Yr
|-7.3%
|-21.4%
|180.4%
|89.86%
|3 Yr
|-13.8%*
|-15.7%
|24.5%
|97.69%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-6.8%
|18.1%
|93.90%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-4.0%
|9.1%
|89.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|SLDAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.7%
|-73.4%
|112.0%
|72.56%
|2021
|-4.2%
|-50.9%
|15.2%
|78.20%
|2020
|2.6%
|-10.5%
|5.1%
|6.25%
|2019
|3.9%
|-8.7%
|9.7%
|31.16%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-7.9%
|6.7%
|79.19%
|SLDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLDAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.71 B
|10.4 M
|17.1 B
|45.71%
|Number of Holdings
|1144
|3
|3347
|8.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|226 M
|797 K
|1.31 B
|4.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.45%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|96.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLDAX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.16%
|66.19%
|179.76%
|86.57%
|Cash
|0.70%
|-84.13%
|6.28%
|8.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.13%
|0.00%
|6.78%
|15.28%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.24%
|90.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.47%
|90.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.67%
|88.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLDAX % Rank
|Corporate
|82.46%
|0.00%
|98.94%
|5.56%
|Government
|10.52%
|0.00%
|46.64%
|6.94%
|Municipal
|5.94%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.89%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.74%
|0.00%
|29.85%
|12.04%
|Securitized
|0.33%
|0.00%
|4.69%
|7.87%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.47%
|89.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLDAX % Rank
|US
|89.55%
|66.19%
|151.83%
|70.37%
|Non US
|9.61%
|0.00%
|27.93%
|30.56%
|SLDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.37%
|0.04%
|3.14%
|15.24%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.03%
|1.10%
|47.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.40%
|22.22%
|SLDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SLDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SLDAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|343.00%
|65.79%
|SLDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLDAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.57%
|0.00%
|19.86%
|6.91%
|SLDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SLDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLDAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.08%
|0.42%
|5.46%
|55.56%
|SLDAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Tim Bacik, CFA graduated from Wesleyan University with a B.A. in Economics. Mr. Bacik joined LGIMA in 2011 as a Senior Portfolio Manager and has over 23 years of industry experience. Tim serves as an analyst and portfolio manager, with over 14 years of fixed income experience. In 2019, he was promoted to Head of Active Fixed Income. Prior to joining Lee Munder Capital Group in April 2004, he worked at Alliance Capital as a portfolio manager for institutional core/core+ fixed income products. His responsibilities also included generating and executing strategies across all Alliance fixed income credit investors and providing daily commentary to Alliance fixed income personnel, who then communicated these strategies, ideas, and market events.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Bill joined IR+M in September 1994. Prior to IR+M, Bill was a Vice President at Wellington Management Company, LLP. Before joining Wellington in 1989, Bill worked at The Vanguard Group and in Morgan Stanley's Fixed Income Division. Bill has a BA from Amherst College (1984) and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (1989).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Itai is a Co-CIO of fixed income and a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in 1996. Prior to assuming his current position in 2005, he was a fixed income trader with the firm. Itai received a BA in English from Amherst College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Eric is a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in 2010. Prior to Jennison, Eric worked at UBS Global Asset Management for eleven years, most recently as a senior fixed income portfolio manager. He received a BA in economics from the University of Illinois and an MBA from DePaul University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Jeff Koch, CFA, joined LGIMA as a Senior Portfolio Manager in 2012 and was promoted to Co-Head of Fixed Income in 2013. In 2019, he was promoted to Head of Active Fixed Income. Mr. Koch has over 30 years of investment grade and high yield fixed income experience. Mr. Koch earned a B.S. in Economics from the University of Minnesota, Morris and an M.B.A. with an emphasis in Finance from Washington University. Prior to joining Metropolitan West Asset Management, Mr. Koch had been at Strong Capital Management for over 13 years where he was responsible for building their high yield bond business. Prior to joining Strong, he was employed by Fossett Corporation as a market maker clerk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Dave Nirtaut joined LGIMA in 2007 as Head of Securitized Assets and Interest Rates and was promoted to Head of Portfolio Management in 2012, and to Co-Head of Fixed Income in 2013. Mr. Nirtaut graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in Finance and Accounting and from the University of Notre Dame with an M.B.A., magna cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Stephen Mullin is a portfolio manager and leads long duration fixed income for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Mullin joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. He assists in the risk / duration management of core-based and credit mandates. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, Mullin worked on the long duration portfolio management team at Delaware Investments. Prior to joining Delaware Investments, he worked at Ryan Labs where he created custom liability indices and performed asset/liability studies for the firm's clients, including public and private defined benefit plans, insurance companies, and state lotteries.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Jake joined IR+M in July 2005. Prior to IR+M, he was an associate with Lehman Brothers Holdings. Previously, he was a Senior Consultant at Whitelight Systems, Inc. Jake has a BSE from Princeton University (1995) and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (2002).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.44
|17.42
|7.9
|6.25
