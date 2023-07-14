Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
20.3%
1 yr return
32.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
Net Assets
$354 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.9%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 115.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SLARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.3%
|10.9%
|42.4%
|54.55%
|1 Yr
|32.4%
|17.2%
|39.1%
|45.45%
|3 Yr
|8.7%*
|1.9%
|16.3%
|23.81%
|5 Yr
|7.5%*
|-1.4%
|10.5%
|10.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|3.6%
|5.26%
* Annualized
|SLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|354 M
|5.9 M
|5.27 B
|36.36%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|26
|171
|50.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|119 M
|2.94 M
|3.61 B
|68.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.92%
|25.4%
|60.4%
|77.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLARX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|80.70%
|100.00%
|13.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.45%
|59.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|54.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.00%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.93%
|90.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.37%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLARX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.16%
|5.70%
|35.31%
|77.27%
|Basic Materials
|21.33%
|6.29%
|30.27%
|40.91%
|Industrials
|15.91%
|2.78%
|17.03%
|18.18%
|Energy
|9.64%
|3.95%
|17.38%
|63.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.20%
|0.00%
|17.94%
|40.91%
|Consumer Defense
|6.76%
|6.76%
|16.72%
|95.45%
|Technology
|4.46%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|31.82%
|Real Estate
|3.33%
|0.00%
|9.45%
|22.73%
|Healthcare
|2.94%
|1.37%
|22.01%
|72.73%
|Utilities
|2.38%
|0.56%
|24.83%
|72.73%
|Communication Services
|1.89%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|45.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SLARX % Rank
|Non US
|98.70%
|74.45%
|99.74%
|22.73%
|US
|1.30%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|63.64%
|SLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.19%
|2.77%
|40.91%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.19%
|1.10%
|77.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.08%
|0.15%
|66.67%
|SLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|41.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|115.00%
|17.00%
|115.00%
|95.00%
|SLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.02%
|0.00%
|11.31%
|95.45%
|SLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SLARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.40%
|-0.05%
|8.87%
|31.82%
|SLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$1.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2020
2.04
2.0%
Scott Piper. Chief Investment Officer, Itaú USA Asset Management, Inc. (New York). Joined Itaú USA Asset Management, Inc. in 2011. Prior to joining Itaú USA Asset Management, Inc., he worked for eight years at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he was a member of the Emerging Markets Group and Co-Portfolio Manager in Latin American assets. Prior to this, he was a Portfolio Manager at Deltec Asset Management managing both Latin American and Emerging Markets portfolios. BA, Tulane University; MBA, IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|2.04
|8.17
|5.41
|6.63
