DWS Latin America Equity Fund

mutual fund
SLARX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.27 -0.27 -0.81%
primary theme
Latin America Equity
share class
S (SLAFX) Primary A (SLANX) C (SLAPX) Inst (SLARX) (SLAUX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Latin America Equity Fund

SLARX | Fund

$33.27

$354 M

6.02%

$2.00

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.3%

1 yr return

32.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

Net Assets

$354 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 115.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS Latin America Equity Fund

SLARX | Fund

$33.27

$354 M

6.02%

$2.00

1.29%

SLARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS Latin America Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Feb 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Piper

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Latin American common stocks and other equities (equities that are traded mainly on Latin American markets, issued or guaranteed by a Latin American government or issued by a company organized under the laws of a Latin American country or any company with more than half of its business in Latin America). The fund defines Latin America as Mexico, Central America, South America and the Spanish-speaking islands of the Caribbean.Although the fund may invest in any Latin American country, it expects to invest primarily in common stocks of established companies in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Peru.The fund may invest up to 20% of net assets in the equity securities of US and other non-Latin American issuers and in debt securities including junk bonds (grade BB/Ba and below). The fund may also invest as much as 10% of net assets in debt securities rated B or lower.Management process. In choosing securities, portfolio management uses a combination of three analytical disciplines:Bottom-up research. Portfolio management looks for individual companies that it believes have a history of above-average growth, strong competitive positioning, attractive prices relative to potential growth, sound financial strength and effective management, among other factors.Growth orientation. Portfolio management generally looks for companies that it believes have above-average potential for sustainable growth of revenue or earnings and whose market value appears reasonable in light of their business prospects.Analysis of regional themes. Portfolio management looks for significant social, economic, industrial and demographic changes, seeking to identify stocks that may benefit from them.Portfolio management may consider information about Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues in its fundamental research process and when making investment decisions.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.Active trading. The fund may trade securities actively and this may lead to high portfolio turnover.
Read More

SLARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.3% 10.9% 42.4% 54.55%
1 Yr 32.4% 17.2% 39.1% 45.45%
3 Yr 8.7%* 1.9% 16.3% 23.81%
5 Yr 7.5%* -1.4% 10.5% 10.53%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 3.6% 5.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.9% -14.4% 12.1% 40.91%
2021 -10.9% -12.2% -1.3% 80.95%
2020 0.3% -7.7% 0.3% 4.76%
2019 7.9% 3.3% 11.8% 55.00%
2018 -0.5% -2.6% -0.4% 22.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.3% 10.6% 26.3% 36.36%
1 Yr 32.4% -20.3% 34.2% 22.73%
3 Yr 8.7%* -3.7% 8.7% 4.76%
5 Yr 7.5%* -1.2% 7.5% 5.88%
10 Yr N/A* -4.0% 2.1% 5.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.9% -14.4% 12.1% 40.91%
2021 -10.9% -12.2% -1.3% 80.95%
2020 0.3% -7.7% 0.3% 4.76%
2019 7.9% 3.3% 11.8% 55.00%
2018 -0.5% -2.5% -0.4% 22.22%

NAV & Total Return History

SLARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SLARX Category Low Category High SLARX % Rank
Net Assets 354 M 5.9 M 5.27 B 36.36%
Number of Holdings 54 26 171 50.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 119 M 2.94 M 3.61 B 68.18%
Weighting of Top 10 40.92% 25.4% 60.4% 77.27%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SLARX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 80.70% 100.00% 13.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.45% 59.09%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 54.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 50.00%
Cash 		0.00% -0.03% 14.93% 90.91%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.37% 50.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLARX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.16% 5.70% 35.31% 77.27%
Basic Materials 		21.33% 6.29% 30.27% 40.91%
Industrials 		15.91% 2.78% 17.03% 18.18%
Energy 		9.64% 3.95% 17.38% 63.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.20% 0.00% 17.94% 40.91%
Consumer Defense 		6.76% 6.76% 16.72% 95.45%
Technology 		4.46% 0.00% 5.06% 31.82%
Real Estate 		3.33% 0.00% 9.45% 22.73%
Healthcare 		2.94% 1.37% 22.01% 72.73%
Utilities 		2.38% 0.56% 24.83% 72.73%
Communication Services 		1.89% 0.00% 7.08% 45.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLARX % Rank
Non US 		98.70% 74.45% 99.74% 22.73%
US 		1.30% 0.00% 6.25% 63.64%

SLARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SLARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.19% 2.77% 40.91%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.19% 1.10% 77.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.08% 0.15% 66.67%

Sales Fees

SLARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SLARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 41.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SLARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 115.00% 17.00% 115.00% 95.00%

SLARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SLARX Category Low Category High SLARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.02% 0.00% 11.31% 95.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SLARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SLARX Category Low Category High SLARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.40% -0.05% 8.87% 31.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SLARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SLARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Piper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2020

2.04

2.0%

Scott Piper. Chief Investment Officer, Itaú USA Asset Management, Inc. (New York). Joined Itaú USA Asset Management, Inc. in 2011. Prior to joining Itaú USA Asset Management, Inc., he worked for eight years at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he was a member of the Emerging Markets Group and Co-Portfolio Manager in Latin American assets. Prior to this, he was a Portfolio Manager at Deltec Asset Management managing both Latin American and Emerging Markets portfolios. BA, Tulane University; MBA, IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
2.04 8.17 5.41 6.63

