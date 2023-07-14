Home
Trending ETFs

SLADX (Mutual Fund)

SLADX (Mutual Fund)

Selected American Shares Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.82 -0.29 -0.78%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
S (SLASX) Primary D (SLADX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Selected American Shares Fund

SLADX | Fund

$36.82

$1.64 B

1.09%

$0.40

0.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.3%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$1.64 B

Holdings in Top 10

57.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SLADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Selected American Shares Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Selected Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    D
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Davis

Fund Description

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest at least 80% of Selected American Shares’ net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in securities issued by American companies. The Fund invests principally in common stocks (including indirect holdings of common stock through depositary receipts) issued by large companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion. Historically, the Fund has invested a significant portion of its assets in financial services companies and in foreign companies, and may also invest in mid- and small-capitalization companies.
Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors manages equity funds using the Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors conducts extensive research to try to identify businesses that possess characteristics that Davis Advisors believes foster the creation of long-term value, such as proven management, a durable franchise and business model, and sustainable competitive advantages. Davis Advisors aims to invest in such businesses when they are trading at discounts to their intrinsic worth. Davis Advisors emphasizes individual stock selection and believes that the ability to evaluate management is critical. Davis Advisors routinely visits managers at their places of business in order to gain insight into the relative value of different businesses. Such research, however rigorous, involves predictions and forecasts that are inherently uncertain. After determining which companies Davis Advisors believes the Fund should own, Davis Advisors then turns its analysis to determining the intrinsic value of those companies’ equity securities. Davis Advisors seeks companies whose equity securities can be purchased at a discount from Davis Advisors’ estimate of the company’s intrinsic value based upon fundamental analysis of cash flows, assets and liabilities, and other criteria that Davis Advisors deems to be material on a company-by-company basis. Davis Advisors’ goal is to invest in companies for the long term (ideally, five years or longer, although this goal may not be met). Davis Advisors considers selling a company’s equity securities if the securities’ market price exceeds Davis Advisors’ estimates of intrinsic value, if the ratio of the risks and rewards of continuing to own the company’s equity securities is no longer attractive, to raise cash to purchase a more attractive investment opportunity, to satisfy net redemptions or for other purposes.
SLADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.3% -14.3% 35.6% 35.12%
1 Yr 13.7% -55.6% 38.6% 36.06%
3 Yr 2.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 74.57%
5 Yr -1.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 82.18%
10 Yr -2.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 91.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 80.80%
2021 2.4% -20.5% 152.6% 86.74%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 69.90%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 42.94%
2018 -5.9% -13.5% 12.6% 92.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SLADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.3% -20.5% 35.6% 31.07%
1 Yr 13.7% -55.6% 40.3% 28.75%
3 Yr 2.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 74.84%
5 Yr -1.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 84.46%
10 Yr -2.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 97.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SLADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -64.5% 28.9% 80.88%
2021 2.4% -20.5% 152.6% 86.74%
2020 2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 69.81%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 43.45%
2018 -5.9% -10.9% 12.6% 97.61%

NAV & Total Return History

SLADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SLADX Category Low Category High SLADX % Rank
Net Assets 1.64 B 177 K 1.21 T 43.26%
Number of Holdings 44 2 4154 85.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.03 B 288 K 270 B 32.48%
Weighting of Top 10 56.97% 1.8% 106.2% 4.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 8.51%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co 8.12%
  3. Capital One Financial Corp 7.25%
  4. Applied Materials Inc 7.21%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 5.25%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.75%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.65%
  8. Intel Corp 4.12%
  9. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.02%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SLADX % Rank
Stocks 		98.93% 0.00% 130.24% 51.16%
Cash 		0.91% -102.29% 100.00% 51.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% 0.00% 1.57% 7.58%
Other 		0.07% -13.91% 134.98% 6.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 13.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 14.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLADX % Rank
Financial Services 		48.00% 0.00% 55.59% 0.68%
Technology 		17.61% 0.00% 48.94% 84.17%
Communication Services 		14.62% 0.00% 27.94% 4.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.81% 0.00% 30.33% 78.01%
Healthcare 		7.67% 0.00% 60.70% 94.82%
Basic Materials 		1.98% 0.00% 25.70% 77.63%
Consumer Defense 		1.23% 0.00% 47.71% 96.80%
Industrials 		0.08% 0.00% 29.90% 99.01%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 87.06%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 88.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 86.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SLADX % Rank
US 		81.09% 0.00% 127.77% 92.87%
Non US 		17.84% 0.00% 32.38% 5.63%

SLADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SLADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.01% 49.27% 60.23%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 56.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SLADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SLADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SLADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 496.00% 40.05%

SLADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SLADX Category Low Category High SLADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.09% 0.00% 24.20% 55.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SLADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SLADX Category Low Category High SLADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -54.00% 6.06% 62.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SLADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SLADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 1994

27.52

27.5%

Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager, is a research analyst and Chair of the Portfolio Review Committee which oversees the management of the Davis Global, International and All-Cap Strategies. Mr. Davis with Danton Goei is Portfolio Manager for all large cap equity and concentrated equity portfolios. Mr. Davis joined the firm in 1989 after working as a securities analyst. He received his M.A. from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Danton Goei

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2014

8.42

8.4%

Danton G. Goei joined Davis Advisors in 1998. He is the portfolio manager for the Davis Global Fund. Mr. Goei received his B.A. from Georgetown University and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School. He was previously employed at Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. and Citicorp. Mr. Goei speaks multiple languages and has lived in Europe and Asia, and currently resides in New York City. Mr. Goei has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

