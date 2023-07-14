Home
Trending ETFs

SISEX (Mutual Fund)

SISEX (Mutual Fund)

Shelton International Select Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.82 -0.04 -0.17%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SISEX) Primary A (SISLX) A (WHVAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Shelton International Select Equity Fund

SISEX | Fund

$23.82

$135 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$135 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SISEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Shelton International Select Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Shelton Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Derek Izuel

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of equity securities of foreign (i.e., non-U.S.) companies with a suitable potential for earnings growth. The Fund invests its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies located in countries with developed markets but may also invest in companies domiciled in emerging markets.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a universe of stocks listed within the MSCI ACWI ex USA index, as well as those in other developed, emerging, and frontier markets with a market capitalization of $2.5 billion or higher. The Advisor anticipates that the percentage of the Fund’s investable universe not included in the MSCI ACWI ex USA index will be approximately 20%. The Fund ordinarily invests in no fewer than three different countries outside the U.S. The Fund may invest a lesser amount of its assets in securities of non-U.S. companies when market conditions are not deemed favorable, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund will normally invest in the securities of approximately 30 to 50 issuers.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stock, convertible preferred stock, warrants and rights. Additionally, in unusual or extreme market conditions, the manager may choose to hedge general market exposures. This may be done primarily with the use of certain ETF’s that create either long or short exposure to the desired market segment.

The Fund’s investments are based on a principles-based investment philosophy, and the Fund seeks to invest in businesses it believes are overall beneficial to society, and in the first instance considers potential investments on that basis. Our criteria for such businesses are that they offer products and services that improve the lives of their customers, and of people in the communities in which they operate, and to exhibit responsible management practices. These practices may include dealings with customers, suppliers, employees, and the environment. Additionally, special care is taken when investing in companies in countries that have controversial governments and may involve the avoidance of some industries in certain countries or some countries altogether. There is no guarantee that the investment team will be able to successfully screen out all companies that are inconsistent with its ethical standards.

With this perspective in mind, we apply a three-stage investment process to construct a portfolio with consistent returns with an appropriate level of risk.

Classification: The team classifies companies in our investment universe according to different characteristics: what industry they belong to, where they are in their life-cycle, and what part of the world they are from. This classification guides the analysis of each company, focusing on the aspects of a company most relevant to future performance

Analysis: With these qualities in mind the team uses data science and machine learning to conduct a deeper dive into each candidate firm to determine the investment merit, suitability for the portfolio, and pertinent risk factors.

Portfolio Construction: We view the portfolio as a whole, adjusting, including or excluding positions in order to provide the greatest exposure to stocks with sustainable performance, while minimizing exposure to systematic risks such as interest rates, currency rate volatility, or the economic cycle.

The Fund may invest in equity index futures contracts when holding cash or cash equivalents to keep the Fund more fully exposed to the equity markets.

The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of securities as a part of its principal investment strategy. The Advisor may sell or reallocate a Fund’s securities if the Advisor believes the issuer of such securities no longer meets certain growth criteria, if certain political and economic events occur, or if it believes that more attractive opportunities are available. The team strives to preserve capital as part of its investment process.

Read More

SISEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% 2.1% 19.2% 26.27%
1 Yr 16.3% -20.6% 27.8% 61.69%
3 Yr 3.3%* -14.8% 25.3% 58.57%
5 Yr 2.1%* -9.9% 60.8% 24.24%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -43.6% 71.3% 93.27%
2021 2.7% -15.4% 9.4% 44.43%
2020 5.4% -10.4% 121.9% 13.27%
2019 4.7% -0.5% 8.5% 46.87%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% 0.0% 10.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -16.4% 19.2% 26.27%
1 Yr 16.3% -27.2% 27.8% 57.75%
3 Yr 3.3%* -14.8% 25.3% 57.73%
5 Yr 2.1%* -9.9% 60.8% 26.33%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SISEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.5% -43.6% 71.3% 93.27%
2021 2.7% -15.4% 9.4% 44.43%
2020 5.4% -10.4% 121.9% 13.27%
2019 4.7% -0.5% 8.5% 46.87%
2018 -3.0% -13.0% 0.0% 19.16%

NAV & Total Return History

SISEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SISEX Category Low Category High SISEX % Rank
Net Assets 135 M 1.02 M 369 B 82.07%
Number of Holdings 55 1 10801 81.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 53.8 M 0 34.5 B 72.92%
Weighting of Top 10 35.27% 1.9% 101.9% 19.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 11.79%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.06%
  3. CRH PLC 4.90%
  4. CRH PLC 4.90%
  5. CRH PLC 4.90%
  6. CRH PLC 4.90%
  7. CRH PLC 4.90%
  8. CRH PLC 4.90%
  9. CRH PLC 4.90%
  10. CRH PLC 4.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SISEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.10% 0.00% 122.60% 51.55%
Cash 		1.90% -65.15% 100.00% 44.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 39.92%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 61.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 34.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 40.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SISEX % Rank
Industrials 		23.49% 5.17% 99.49% 3.02%
Financial Services 		23.41% 0.00% 47.75% 5.18%
Technology 		21.77% 0.00% 36.32% 1.58%
Consumer Defense 		10.71% 0.00% 32.29% 32.52%
Basic Materials 		8.46% 0.00% 23.86% 44.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.93% 0.00% 36.36% 81.44%
Healthcare 		1.78% 0.00% 21.01% 98.56%
Real Estate 		1.74% 0.00% 14.59% 55.11%
Energy 		0.70% 0.00% 16.89% 92.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 90.50%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 99.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SISEX % Rank
Non US 		94.97% 0.00% 125.24% 56.84%
US 		3.13% -7.78% 68.98% 32.44%

SISEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.02% 26.51% 50.72%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.60% 60.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 37.47%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 1.00% 58.26%

Sales Fees

SISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SISEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 2.00% 247.00% 63.99%

SISEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SISEX Category Low Category High SISEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 71.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SISEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SISEX Category Low Category High SISEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.61% -0.93% 6.38% 87.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SISEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SISEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Derek Izuel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Derek Izuel, CFA is Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager of the International Strategies. He has over 24 years of portfolio management experience at Invesco, HighMark Capital and Vitruvian Capital

Justin Sheetz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Justin Sheetz is a Portfolio Manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies. His experience includes 12 years as an Investment Strategist at Blackrock/BGI’s Scientific Active Equity Group, three years as VP and Equity Analyst at HighMark Capital and three years as partner at Vitruvian Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

