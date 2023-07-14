Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate total return with an emphasis on income by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes based upon SEI Investments Management Corporation's (SIMC) or the sub-adviser's (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) expectations for income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The asset classes used

and the Fund's allocations among asset classes will be determined based on SIMC's or the Sub-Adviser's views of fundamental, technical or valuation measures. The Fund's allocations among asset classes may be adjusted over short periods of time. At any point in time, the Fund may be diversified across many asset classes or concentrated in a limited number of asset classes. The Fund may obtain its exposures to the asset classes by investing directly in securities and other investments or indirectly through the use of other pooled investment vehicles and derivative instruments. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SIMC, allocating its assets among one or more Sub-Advisers using different investment strategies. SIMC may also directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and depositary receipts, of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers (including emerging markets) of various market capitalizations and industries.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment or non-investment grade (also known as junk bonds), U.S.- or foreign-issued (including emerging markets) and corporate- or government-issued. The Fund may invest in a wide range of fixed income investments, including asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt and collateralized loan obligations (CDOs and CLOs, respectively), corporate and municipal bonds and debentures, structured notes, construction loans, commercial paper, exchange traded notes (ETNs), money market instruments, mortgage dollar rolls, repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements, when issued/delayed delivery securities, zero coupon bonds, obligations of foreign governments and obligations of supranational entities issued or guaranteed by certain banks. The Fund's fixed income investments may also include U.S. Treasury obligations, obligations issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government (including obligations not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury), such as obligations issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities, and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and other inflation-linked debt securities. The Fund may invest in fixed, variable and floating rate fixed income instruments. The Fund's portfolio and the Fund's investments in particular fixed income securities are not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in master limited partnership (MLP) units and may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade floating rate instruments, in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.

In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated funds, subject to the limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). Such investment may include open-end funds, money market funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (including leveraged and inverse ETFs). The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies.

The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts, options, forward contracts and swaps to obtain the Fund's desired exposure to an asset class or for return enhancement or hedging purposes, including currency or interest rate exposure. Futures contracts and forward contracts may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities. The Fund may use total return swaps to efficiently obtain exposure to segments of the equity or fixed income markets when other means of obtaining

exposure, such as through an ETF, are suboptimal. Interest rate swaps may be used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. The Fund may write (sell) or purchase call options or put options on a security or a basket of securities, and such options may be covered or uncovered (or "naked"). The purchaser of a call option will pay the Fund a premium for undertaking the obligations under the option contract. Options may also provide a partial hedge to another position of the Fund. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer, and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities.

The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Sub-Advisers may also seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.