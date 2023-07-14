Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
-0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$803 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.7%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to generate total return with an emphasis on income by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes based upon SEI Investments Management Corporation's (SIMC) or the sub-adviser's (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) expectations for income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The asset classes used
and the Fund's allocations among asset classes will be determined based on SIMC's or the Sub-Adviser's views of fundamental, technical or valuation measures. The Fund's allocations among asset classes may be adjusted over short periods of time. At any point in time, the Fund may be diversified across many asset classes or concentrated in a limited number of asset classes. The Fund may obtain its exposures to the asset classes by investing directly in securities and other investments or indirectly through the use of other pooled investment vehicles and derivative instruments. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SIMC, allocating its assets among one or more Sub-Advisers using different investment strategies. SIMC may also directly manage a portion of the Fund's portfolio.
The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants and depositary receipts, of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers (including emerging markets) of various market capitalizations and industries.
The Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment or non-investment grade (also known as junk bonds), U.S.- or foreign-issued (including emerging markets) and corporate- or government-issued. The Fund may invest in a wide range of fixed income investments, including asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt and collateralized loan obligations (CDOs and CLOs, respectively), corporate and municipal bonds and debentures, structured notes, construction loans, commercial paper, exchange traded notes (ETNs), money market instruments, mortgage dollar rolls, repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements, when issued/delayed delivery securities, zero coupon bonds, obligations of foreign governments and obligations of supranational entities issued or guaranteed by certain banks. The Fund's fixed income investments may also include U.S. Treasury obligations, obligations issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government (including obligations not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury), such as obligations issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities, and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and other inflation-linked debt securities. The Fund may invest in fixed, variable and floating rate fixed income instruments. The Fund's portfolio and the Fund's investments in particular fixed income securities are not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in master limited partnership (MLP) units and may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade floating rate instruments, in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.
In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated funds, subject to the limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). Such investment may include open-end funds, money market funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (including leveraged and inverse ETFs). The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies.
The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts, options, forward contracts and swaps to obtain the Fund's desired exposure to an asset class or for return enhancement or hedging purposes, including currency or interest rate exposure. Futures contracts and forward contracts may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities. The Fund may use total return swaps to efficiently obtain exposure to segments of the equity or fixed income markets when other means of obtaining
exposure, such as through an ETF, are suboptimal. Interest rate swaps may be used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. The Fund may write (sell) or purchase call options or put options on a security or a basket of securities, and such options may be covered or uncovered (or "naked"). The purchaser of a call option will pay the Fund a premium for undertaking the obligations under the option contract. Options may also provide a partial hedge to another position of the Fund. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer, and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities.
The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Sub-Advisers may also seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.
|Period
|SIOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|76.45%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|61.57%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|74.79%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|69.20%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|70.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|57.26%
|2021
|0.3%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|67.08%
|2020
|0.7%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|70.67%
|2019
|2.2%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|59.36%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|11.71%
|Period
|SIOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|75.21%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|58.68%
|3 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|74.14%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|73.36%
|10 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|90.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|57.68%
|2021
|0.3%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|66.67%
|2020
|0.7%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|70.67%
|2019
|2.2%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|59.36%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|19.02%
|SIOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|803 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|25.10%
|Number of Holdings
|1838
|2
|3255
|2.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|181 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|41.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.67%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|98.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIOAX % Rank
|Bonds
|85.46%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|10.29%
|Stocks
|6.80%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|88.89%
|Cash
|5.87%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|58.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.61%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|7.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.26%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|9.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|91.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIOAX % Rank
|Technology
|24.23%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|16.02%
|Healthcare
|14.39%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|29.13%
|Financial Services
|13.31%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|44.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.69%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|35.44%
|Communication Services
|8.73%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|16.99%
|Industrials
|8.12%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|66.02%
|Consumer Defense
|6.84%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|48.06%
|Energy
|5.53%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|54.85%
|Utilities
|2.95%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|50.49%
|Real Estate
|2.74%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|55.83%
|Basic Materials
|2.45%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|70.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIOAX % Rank
|US
|6.71%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|83.95%
|Non US
|0.09%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|79.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIOAX % Rank
|Corporate
|43.66%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|4.53%
|Government
|42.50%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|31.28%
|Securitized
|7.82%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|14.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.99%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|87.24%
|Municipal
|0.02%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|31.28%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|46.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIOAX % Rank
|US
|68.19%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|6.58%
|Non US
|17.27%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|22.63%
|SIOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|63.45%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|24.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|94.44%
|SIOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SIOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|97.89%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.75%
|441.00%
|37.04%
|SIOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.36%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|9.24%
|SIOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SIOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.71%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|7.41%
|SIOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2013
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Steven Treftz, CFA, joined SIMC in 2012, and is responsible for the oversight, monitoring and manager selection for the Investment Management Unit's Multi Asset and Short Duration strategies. Prior to his employment at SEI, Mr. Treftz was employed by Citi Private Bank where he was responsible for maintaining the firm's research opinions on third party international, global and emerging market equity managers. Prior to his employment at Citi Private Bank Mr. Treftz was employed by Lockwood Advisors, Inc. where he was responsible for the management of one of the firm's mutual fund/ETF wrap portfolio programs. Mr. Treftz earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Risk Management from Temple University. Mr. Treftz is also a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Paul Seary, CFA, Vice President, joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2009 and is a Portfolio Manager focused on fixed income strategies. Mr. Seary is responsible for risk budgeting and portfolio construction focusing on multi-sector fixed income mandates. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Seary spent three years with HSBC Halbis, where he was a product specialist within their fixed income alternatives team focusing on Fixed Income Global Macro, Emerging Markets Relative Value and Long/Short Credit strategies. Prior to HSBC Halbis, Mr. Seary worked for five years at Franklin Templeton within their fixed income quantitative research and product management teams. Paul received a Bachelor's of Science in Financial Economics from Binghamton University. Mr. Seary is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Ron is a portfolio manager in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), responsible for core, long duration and other multi-sector fixed income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2010. Prior to joining the firm, Ron worked for 16 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a managing director responsible for the management and distribution of a broad range of fixed income products. Before that, he worked at MetLife for seven years as a trader and portfolio manager. Ron earned a BBA in Accounting from The George Washington University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Emiliano Rabinovich, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and the Adviser and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Within this group, he is the strategy leader for their Smart Beta and ESG products. Mr. Rabinovich currently manages a varied mix of funds that include both traditional indexing and a variety of alternative beta mandates. Also, he manages several local and global strategies and fund structures, which include separate accounts, commingled funds and mutual funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2018
4.08
4.1%
– Western Asset Management Company Limited – Head of Non-US Credit, 2016- – Rogge Global Partners – Senior Partner, Head of Global Investment Grade Credit, 2004-2016 – JP Morgan Securities – Associate, Credit Research, 1999-2003 – University of Cambridge, B.A. (Hons), M.A., Economics
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2018
4.08
4.1%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2018
4.08
4.1%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Deputy Chief Investment Officer, 2005– – Credit Suisse Asset Management – Managing Director, Head of U.S. Credit Products, 2003–2005 – Janus Capital Management – Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager, 2003 – BlackRock Financial Management – Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, 1998–2003 – Conseco Capital Management – Vice President, Portfolio Manager, 1990–1998 – Brown University, B.A. – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jim Smigiel is Chief Investment Officer of Non-Traditional Strategies. He oversees alternative, hedge fund, property and multi-asset strategies. Previously, he oversaw SEI’s Portfolio Strategies Group and the Global Fixed Income team. Prior to joining SEI, Smigiel served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Officer at PNC Advisors/BlackRock Financial Management, where he managed institutional fixed-income portfolios. Smigiel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Drexel University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Mr. Thombre is a portfolio manager specializing in multi-sector credit, high yield, bank loan, and emerging market corporate debt. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
