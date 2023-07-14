Under normal circumstances, the International Fixed Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade foreign government and corporate fixed income securities, as well as foreign mortgage-backed and/or asset-backed fixed income securities, of issuers located in at

least three countries other than the U.S. (including, to a lesser extent, emerging market countries). It is expected that at least 40% of the Fund's assets will be invested in non-U.S. securities. Other fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and obligations of U.S. commercial banks, such as certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances and bank notes; (ii) U.S. corporate debt securities and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities; and (iii) obligations of supranational entities.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the Fund's adviser. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Advisers choose securities issued by corporations and governments located in various countries, looking for opportunities to achieve capital appreciation and gain, as well as current income. There are no restrictions on the Fund's average portfolio maturity or on the maturity of any specific security.

The Sub-Advisers may seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using derivatives, principally futures, foreign currency forward contracts and currency swaps. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to the securities identified above or baskets of such securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities.

The Fund will also invest in securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds). However, in general, the Fund will purchase bonds with a rating of CCC or above. The Fund also invests a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are generally non-investment grade floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.

The Fund may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities or other instruments directly.