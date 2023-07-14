Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal circumstances, the International Fixed Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade foreign government and corporate fixed income securities, as well as foreign mortgage-backed and/or asset-backed fixed income securities, of issuers located in at
least three countries other than the U.S. (including, to a lesser extent, emerging market countries). It is expected that at least 40% of the Fund's assets will be invested in non-U.S. securities. Other fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and obligations of U.S. commercial banks, such as certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances and bank notes; (ii) U.S. corporate debt securities and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities; and (iii) obligations of supranational entities.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the Fund's adviser. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Advisers choose securities issued by corporations and governments located in various countries, looking for opportunities to achieve capital appreciation and gain, as well as current income. There are no restrictions on the Fund's average portfolio maturity or on the maturity of any specific security.
The Sub-Advisers may seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using derivatives, principally futures, foreign currency forward contracts and currency swaps. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to the securities identified above or baskets of such securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities.
The Fund will also invest in securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds). However, in general, the Fund will purchase bonds with a rating of CCC or above. The Fund also invests a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are generally non-investment grade floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.
The Fund may purchase shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities or other instruments directly.
|Period
|SIFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|9.23%
|1 Yr
|-11.4%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|21.37%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|86.44%
|5 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|78.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|54.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-9.4%
|-0.6%
|61.29%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-1.3%
|7.0%
|76.11%
|2020
|1.1%
|0.5%
|200.9%
|83.49%
|2019
|0.8%
|-15.5%
|3.1%
|32.00%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-0.6%
|30.6%
|43.59%
|SIFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|531 M
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|61.83%
|Number of Holdings
|770
|5
|7040
|35.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|45.2 M
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|52.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.32%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|51.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIFIX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.16%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|15.15%
|Cash
|1.49%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|78.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.27%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|68.94%
|Stocks
|0.09%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|6.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|61.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|53.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIFIX % Rank
|Government
|75.36%
|1.71%
|97.31%
|6.06%
|Corporate
|15.23%
|0.00%
|70.79%
|59.09%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.89%
|0.00%
|51.02%
|49.24%
|Securitized
|2.52%
|0.00%
|29.11%
|64.39%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.79%
|84.09%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.10%
|73.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIFIX % Rank
|Non US
|92.44%
|26.05%
|98.85%
|10.61%
|US
|4.72%
|-11.86%
|53.57%
|79.55%
|SIFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.02%
|1.81%
|39.84%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|18.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.45%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|95.65%
|SIFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SIFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|402.00%
|47.75%
|SIFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|12.81%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|73.48%
|SIFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SIFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.57%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|85.50%
|SIFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.600
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 13, 2006
16.39
16.4%
Scott DiMaggio is Senior Vice President and Director of both Global Fixed Income and Canada Fixed Income and Co-Head of Fixed Income at AB. Before joining the firm in 1999, DiMaggio was a risk management market analyst at Santander Investment Securities. He also held positions as a senior consultant at Ernst & Young and Andersen Consulting. DiMaggio holds a BS in business administration from the State University of New York, Albany, and an MS in finance from Baruch College. He is a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals and a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
John Taylor Portfolio Manager—Global Multi-Sector John Taylor is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at AllianceBernstein , and a member of the Global Fixed Income, Absolute Return, UK Fixed Income, Euro Fixed Income and Emerging Market Debt portfolio-management teams. As a member of the Absolute Return portfolio-management team, he is also the Lead Portfolio Manager for the Diversified Yield Plus Strategy. Taylor holds a BSc (Hons) in economics from the University of Kent.Mr. Taylor also serves as a member of the Emerging Market Debt Research Review team. Mr. Taylor has been with AllianceBernstein for eighteen years. Location: London
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
James Mashiter, CFA is a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Mashiter joined SEI in 2011 as a Senior Fixed Income Analyst in the London Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Mashiter worked in fixed income fund research at Standard & Poor's for four years. Previously, Mr. Mashiter worked at Henderson Global Investors. Mr. Mashiter earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics and Politics from the University of Warwick and his Master of Arts in Finance and Investment from the University of Nottingham.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Nicholas Sanders, CFA Vice President, and Portfolio Manager – European and UK Multi-Sector Nicholas Sanders is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at AB, and a member of the Global Fixed Income, Absolute Return, UK Fixed Income, and Euro Fixed Income portfolio-management teams. Since 2013, he has been responsible for the analysis of sovereign and other liquid markets globally, with a focus on the European market. Prior to that, he worked as an associate portfolio manager on the Asian Fixed Income team where he was responsible for analysis and trade execution for local and global fixed-income markets. Sanders joined AB in 2006 and served as team leader for Servicing & Controls within the Australian & New Zealand Operations Group. Previously, he worked in both Australia and London as a pricing and valuation analyst. Sanders holds a BBus in economics and finance from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) and is a CFA charterholder. Location: London
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Mark H. Sullivan, CFA, CMT, Senior Managing Director and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, has served as the Portfolio Manager of the portion of the International Fixed Income Fund's assets allocated to Wellington Management since 2017. Mark joined Wellington Management in 1999 as a project analyst in Global Relationship Management before becoming a quantitative analyst in the Fixed Income Group. Mr. Sullivan has been a member of the Global Bond team since 2002. He has been an investment professional since then. Mark received his BA from Colgate University (1999). In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 23, 2017
4.61
4.6%
Ian Sims is Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Colchester Global Investors. Ian founded the firm in 1999 and is responsible for the strategic direction of the firm. Ian oversees the management of the firm’s assets globally as Chief Investment Officer and has final say on any investment matter. Ian has enjoyed a successful career in the field of global fixed income and currency investment management. Prior to Colchester, Ian was founder and Chief Investment Officer for Global Fixed Income at Delaware International Advisors, Ltd., subsequently renamed Mondrian, where he worked for nearly 10 years. His previous work experience includes fixed income portfolio management at Royal Bank of Canada and Hill Samuel Investment Advisers. Ian has authored a widely read publication on the use of real yields in global bond management. Ian holds a BSc in Economics from Leicester University and an MSc in Statistics from Newcastle University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 23, 2017
4.61
4.6%
Keith Lloyd is Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Colchester Global Investors and has been with the firm since its inception. Keith manages the Investment and Operations teams and oversees investment research, portfolio construction and implementation on a day to day basis. Keith regularly contributes his insights to Investment Outlook papers and chairs all Investment Management Committee meetings. Keith began his career in 1983 as an international macro-monetary economist and Investment Manager. Prior to Colchester, Keith spent eight years in the World Bank’s Investment Department managing global real and leveraged money as a lead fixed income portfolio manager, senior investment strategist and proprietary trader. His previous work experience includes seven years with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand as an economist where he served on its policy-making committee. Keith has authored several exchange and interest rate papers. Keith is a CFA charter holder and has a BA in Economic from Massey University and an MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Eamonn Buckley Portfolio Manager—Fixed Income Eamonn Buckley is an Associate Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Fixed Income, focusing on euro and sterling investment-grade credit and multi-sector portfolios. He joined the firm in 2010 and assumed the role of portfolio manager in January 2015. Buckley has also worked within AB as an associate portfolio manager on the European Credit and Global Multi-Sector teams, and as a trader of euro- and sterling-denominated government and corporate bonds. He holds a BSc in finance from University College Cork and an MSc in investment management from Cass Business School. Location: London
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Vivek Bommi, a Senior Vice President, is Head of European Fixed Income and Director of European and Global Credit at AB. In these roles he leads AB’s European/UK Fixed Income, European Income, Euro High Yield, Euro Credit, Financial Credit and Global Credit teams. Bommi has more than 20 years of investment experience, with a background in both research and portfolio management. Prior to joining AB in 2021, he served as head of European Non-Investment Grade at Neuberger Berman, leading the teams managing European high-yield, loan and collateralized loan obligation portfolios, and global high-yield strategies. Bommi was also a member of Neuberger Berman’s Credit Committee for Non-Investment Grade Credit and the Fixed Income Investment Strategy Committee. He previously served as director of Non-Investment Grade Research. Earlier in his career, Bommi worked in leverage finance at The Carlyle Group and Bank of America. He holds a BS in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Columbia Business School at Columbia University. Bommi is a CFA charterholder and a Certified Public Accountant. Location: London
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.12
|31.42
|5.43
|0.92
