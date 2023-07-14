Home
Guggenheim High Yield Fund

SHYSX | Fund

$9.55

$197 M

6.93%

$0.66

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$197 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Guggenheim High Yield Fund

SHYSX | Fund

$9.55

$197 M

6.93%

$0.66

0.77%

SHYSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 15, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    B. Scott Minerd

Fund Description

SHYSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHYSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -7.1% 10.3% 53.70%
1 Yr 1.6% -9.9% 18.7% 48.63%
3 Yr -2.1%* -11.1% 72.2% 38.81%
5 Yr -2.8%* -14.2% 37.5% 65.10%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 11.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHYSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -33.4% 3.6% 36.75%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 34.90%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 70.9% 64.53%
2019 1.3% -1.1% 5.1% 79.87%
2018 -1.9% -4.0% 0.1% 81.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHYSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -14.3% 7.8% 50.36%
1 Yr 1.6% -18.1% 22.2% 42.92%
3 Yr -2.1%* -11.1% 72.2% 38.40%
5 Yr -2.8%* -14.2% 37.5% 67.23%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% 11.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHYSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -33.4% 3.6% 36.90%
2021 0.3% -4.3% 5.4% 34.90%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 70.9% 64.53%
2019 1.3% -1.0% 5.1% 80.03%
2018 -1.9% -4.0% 0.2% 85.98%

NAV & Total Return History

SHYSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SHYSX Category Low Category High SHYSX % Rank
Net Assets 197 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 68.40%
Number of Holdings 243 2 2736 67.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.3 M -492 M 2.55 B 69.16%
Weighting of Top 10 13.15% 3.0% 100.0% 39.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NFP Corp. 6.875% 1.73%
  2. Rent-A-Center, Inc. 6.375% 1.47%
  3. Mav Acquisition Corporation 5.75% 1.46%
  4. Hunt Companies, Inc. 5.25% 1.45%
  5. ALTICE FRANCE S.A 7.38% 1.33%
  6. LBC Tank Terminals Holdings Netherlands B.V. 6.875% 1.29%
  7. Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. 6.125% 1.27%
  8. EIG Investors Corporation 10.88% 1.23%
  9. Cpi Cg Incorporated 8.625% 1.21%
  10. Carpenter Technology Corporation 6.375% 1.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SHYSX % Rank
Bonds 		92.22% 0.00% 154.38% 67.58%
Preferred Stocks 		2.83% 0.00% 14.10% 1.73%
Stocks 		2.40% -0.60% 52.82% 19.08%
Other 		1.49% -63.70% 32.06% 4.03%
Cash 		0.55% -52.00% 100.00% 84.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.52% 0.00% 17.89% 76.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHYSX % Rank
Financial Services 		52.61% 0.00% 100.00% 11.66%
Communication Services 		23.27% 0.00% 99.99% 19.95%
Technology 		22.50% 0.00% 34.19% 3.63%
Consumer Defense 		1.63% 0.00% 100.00% 18.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.23%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 84.46%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.27%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 82.12%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHYSX % Rank
US 		2.38% -0.60% 47.59% 19.02%
Non US 		0.02% -0.01% 5.26% 31.70%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHYSX % Rank
Corporate 		98.68% 0.00% 129.69% 8.80%
Securitized 		1.28% 0.00% 97.24% 21.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.03% 0.00% 99.98% 97.55%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 85.71%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 83.12%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 89.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHYSX % Rank
US 		80.21% 0.00% 150.64% 55.48%
Non US 		12.01% 0.00% 118.12% 59.51%

SHYSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SHYSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.03% 18.97% 68.69%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.84% 70.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.50% 38.81%

Sales Fees

SHYSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SHYSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 36.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SHYSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% 42.58%

SHYSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SHYSX Category Low Category High SHYSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.93% 0.00% 37.22% 33.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SHYSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SHYSX Category Low Category High SHYSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.80% -2.39% 14.30% 29.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SHYSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SHYSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

B. Scott Minerd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 21, 2012

9.78

9.8%

B. Scott Minerd, Chairman, Global Chief Investment Officer, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Minerd joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in May 1998. Mr. Minerd leads Guggenheim Partners' research on global macroeconomics and guides the firm’s investment strategies.Previously, Mr. Minerd was a Managing Director with Credit Suisse First Boston in charge of trading and risk management for the Fixed Income Credit Trading Group. In this position, he was responsible for the corporate bond, preferred stock, money markets, U.S. government agency and sovereign debt, derivatives securities, structured debt and interest rate swaps trading business units. Prior to that, Mr. Minerd was Morgan Stanley’s London based European Capital Markets Products Trading and Risk Manager responsible for Eurobonds, Euro-MTNs, domestic European Bonds, FRNs, derivative securities and money market products in 12 European currencies and Asian markets. Mr. Minerd has also held capital markets positions with Merrill Lynch and Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for the public accounting firm of Price Waterhouse. Mr. Minerd is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Investor Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, helping advise the NY Fed President and senior management at the bank about the current financial markets and ways the public and private sectors can better understand and mitigate systematic risks. Mr. Minerd also works with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), advising on research and analysis of private sector infrastructure investment, and is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is a regularly featured guest and contributor to leading financial media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg, and CNBC, where he shares insights on today’s financial climate. Mr. Minerd holds a B.S. degree in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and has completed graduate work at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Thomas Hauser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Thomas J. Hauser, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. He has co-managed Series F since November 2014 and Series P since January 2017. Mr. Hauser joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2002 and is a member of Guggenheim’s Corporate Credit Group. He is also a member of the Investment Committee overseeing Guggenheim’s corporate credit investing activities. Prior to his role as a portfolio manager, Mr. Hauser ran a team with Joseph McCurdy covering a variety of sectors including Technology, Media and Telecom, Education, Metals and Mining, Homebuilding, Healthcare, and Energy and Power. He has over 10 years' experience in the high yield and leverage loan class. During his career at the firm, Mr. Hauser has been an analyst covering a variety of sectors, including the Energy, Power, Transportation and Chemical sectors. Mr. Hauser received his B.S. in Finance from St. Johns University.

Richard de Wet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Richard de Wet, Director and Portfolio Manager at the Investment Managers. Mr. de Wet joined Guggenheim Partners in March 2013 as part of the Portfolio Management team in the Corporate Credit Group. Mr. de Wet is responsible for the management of High Yield portfolios including the implementation of Investment Committee and firm Macroeconomic views. Prior to Guggenheim, he was with PIMCO where he spent 6 years and was part of the team sent from California to establish PIMCO’s New York Portfolio Management presence. He has more than 10 years of Investment Management experience across Multi-Sector Credit, Emerging Markets and Equities. Previously Mr. de Wet worked in Investment Banking at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital in Mergers and Acquisitions and Restructuring Advisory, and as an Assistant Vice President at the TCW Group. Mr. de Wet received a BBA in Finance and International Business from George Washington University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

