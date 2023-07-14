Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|SHYSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|53.70%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|48.63%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|38.81%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|65.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|11.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|SHYSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|36.75%
|2021
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|34.90%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|64.53%
|2019
|1.3%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|79.87%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|81.71%
|Period
|SHYSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|36.90%
|2021
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|34.90%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|64.53%
|2019
|1.3%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|80.03%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|85.98%
|SHYSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHYSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|197 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|68.40%
|Number of Holdings
|243
|2
|2736
|67.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.3 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|69.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.15%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|39.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHYSX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.22%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|67.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.83%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|1.73%
|Stocks
|2.40%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|19.08%
|Other
|1.49%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|4.03%
|Cash
|0.55%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|84.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.52%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|76.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHYSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|52.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.66%
|Communication Services
|23.27%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|19.95%
|Technology
|22.50%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|3.63%
|Consumer Defense
|1.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.23%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|84.46%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.27%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|82.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.08%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHYSX % Rank
|US
|2.38%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|19.02%
|Non US
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|31.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHYSX % Rank
|Corporate
|98.68%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|8.80%
|Securitized
|1.28%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|21.07%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.03%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|97.55%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|85.71%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|83.12%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|89.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHYSX % Rank
|US
|80.21%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|55.48%
|Non US
|12.01%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|59.51%
|SHYSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|68.69%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|70.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|38.81%
|SHYSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SHYSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|36.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHYSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|42.58%
|SHYSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHYSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.93%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|33.81%
|SHYSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SHYSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHYSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.80%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|29.66%
|SHYSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.093
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.080
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.024
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.070
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.061
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 21, 2012
9.78
9.8%
B. Scott Minerd, Chairman, Global Chief Investment Officer, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Minerd joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in May 1998. Mr. Minerd leads Guggenheim Partners' research on global macroeconomics and guides the firm’s investment strategies.Previously, Mr. Minerd was a Managing Director with Credit Suisse First Boston in charge of trading and risk management for the Fixed Income Credit Trading Group. In this position, he was responsible for the corporate bond, preferred stock, money markets, U.S. government agency and sovereign debt, derivatives securities, structured debt and interest rate swaps trading business units. Prior to that, Mr. Minerd was Morgan Stanley’s London based European Capital Markets Products Trading and Risk Manager responsible for Eurobonds, Euro-MTNs, domestic European Bonds, FRNs, derivative securities and money market products in 12 European currencies and Asian markets. Mr. Minerd has also held capital markets positions with Merrill Lynch and Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for the public accounting firm of Price Waterhouse. Mr. Minerd is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Investor Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, helping advise the NY Fed President and senior management at the bank about the current financial markets and ways the public and private sectors can better understand and mitigate systematic risks. Mr. Minerd also works with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), advising on research and analysis of private sector infrastructure investment, and is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is a regularly featured guest and contributor to leading financial media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg, and CNBC, where he shares insights on today’s financial climate. Mr. Minerd holds a B.S. degree in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and has completed graduate work at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Thomas J. Hauser, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. He has co-managed Series F since November 2014 and Series P since January 2017. Mr. Hauser joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2002 and is a member of Guggenheim’s Corporate Credit Group. He is also a member of the Investment Committee overseeing Guggenheim’s corporate credit investing activities. Prior to his role as a portfolio manager, Mr. Hauser ran a team with Joseph McCurdy covering a variety of sectors including Technology, Media and Telecom, Education, Metals and Mining, Homebuilding, Healthcare, and Energy and Power. He has over 10 years' experience in the high yield and leverage loan class. During his career at the firm, Mr. Hauser has been an analyst covering a variety of sectors, including the Energy, Power, Transportation and Chemical sectors. Mr. Hauser received his B.S. in Finance from St. Johns University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Richard de Wet, Director and Portfolio Manager at the Investment Managers. Mr. de Wet joined Guggenheim Partners in March 2013 as part of the Portfolio Management team in the Corporate Credit Group. Mr. de Wet is responsible for the management of High Yield portfolios including the implementation of Investment Committee and firm Macroeconomic views. Prior to Guggenheim, he was with PIMCO where he spent 6 years and was part of the team sent from California to establish PIMCO’s New York Portfolio Management presence. He has more than 10 years of Investment Management experience across Multi-Sector Credit, Emerging Markets and Equities. Previously Mr. de Wet worked in Investment Banking at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital in Mergers and Acquisitions and Restructuring Advisory, and as an Assistant Vice President at the TCW Group. Mr. de Wet received a BBA in Finance and International Business from George Washington University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
