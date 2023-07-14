Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-4.2%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
Net Assets
$13.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.0%
Expense Ratio 2.54%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SHPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.0%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|10.46%
|2021
|6.0%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|18.95%
|2020
|-3.2%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|99.32%
|2019
|2.7%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|93.18%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|98.41%
|SHPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.1 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|87.20%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|25
|473
|93.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.82 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|89.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.01%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|48.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHPAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.60%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|66.88%
|Cash
|2.40%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|25.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|43.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|50.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|43.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|41.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHPAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|100.00%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|21.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.38%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|45.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|43.75%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|44.38%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|56.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.38%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|42.50%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|48.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|44.38%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|61.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHPAX % Rank
|US
|89.10%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|39.38%
|Non US
|8.50%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|61.25%
|SHPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.54%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|9.38%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|99.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|62.22%
|SHPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|32.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|SHPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|8.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|17.99%
|SHPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|50.91%
|SHPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SHPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.08%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|89.81%
|SHPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$1.815
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 2019
3.37
3.4%
Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
