Saratoga Health & Biotechnology Fund

mutual fund
SHPAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.26 +0.16 +0.84%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (SHPAX) Primary C (SHPCX) Inst (SBHIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-4.2%

1 yr return

-3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$13.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SHPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Saratoga Health & Biotechnology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Saratoga
  • Inception Date
    Jul 15, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Stimpson

Fund Description

SHPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.2% -11.3% 31.3% 91.46%
1 Yr -3.0% -23.6% 34.8% 85.37%
3 Yr -2.1%* -21.7% 15.7% 46.79%
5 Yr -4.4%* -15.2% 12.1% 79.71%
10 Yr -2.7%* -6.2% 15.9% 94.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -53.9% 5.0% 10.46%
2021 6.0% -22.3% 12.3% 18.95%
2020 -3.2% -4.7% 41.4% 99.32%
2019 2.7% -10.2% 13.1% 93.18%
2018 -4.7% -5.7% 16.7% 98.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.2% -50.0% 21.6% 76.22%
1 Yr -3.0% -60.2% 34.8% 75.15%
3 Yr -2.1%* -21.7% 17.8% 51.97%
5 Yr -4.4%* -15.2% 16.9% 79.70%
10 Yr -2.7%* -6.2% 18.5% 96.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -53.9% 5.0% 10.46%
2021 6.0% -22.3% 12.3% 18.95%
2020 -3.2% -4.7% 41.4% 99.32%
2019 2.7% -10.2% 13.1% 93.18%
2018 -4.7% -5.7% 16.7% 98.41%

NAV & Total Return History

SHPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SHPAX Category Low Category High SHPAX % Rank
Net Assets 13.1 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 87.20%
Number of Holdings 33 25 473 93.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.82 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 89.38%
Weighting of Top 10 45.01% 12.3% 80.8% 48.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 6.64%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.70%
  3. McKesson Corp 5.67%
  4. Anthem Inc 5.66%
  5. Amgen Inc 4.84%
  6. Cigna Corp 4.54%
  7. United Therapeutics Corp 4.48%
  8. Alcon Inc 4.42%
  9. Gilead Sciences Inc 4.27%
  10. Intuitive Surgical Inc 4.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SHPAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.60% 85.37% 106.13% 66.88%
Cash 		2.40% -0.04% 9.01% 25.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 43.75%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 50.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 43.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 41.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHPAX % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 21.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 39.38%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 45.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 43.75%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 44.38%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 56.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 39.38%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 42.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 48.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 44.38%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 61.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHPAX % Rank
US 		89.10% 53.67% 104.41% 39.38%
Non US 		8.50% 0.00% 45.40% 61.25%

SHPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SHPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.54% 0.08% 33.47% 9.38%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.03% 1.25% 99.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% 60.53%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% 62.22%

Sales Fees

SHPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 32.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SHPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 8.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SHPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 238.00% 17.99%

SHPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SHPAX Category Low Category High SHPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 50.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SHPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SHPAX Category Low Category High SHPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.08% -2.54% 1.85% 89.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SHPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

SHPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Stimpson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Robert D. Stimpson, CFA, CMT. Mr. Stimpson is Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Oak Associates, which he joined in 2001. Prior to joining Oak Associates in 2001, Mr. Stimpson earned an MBA from Emory University. Previously, Mr. Stimpson worked as an Equity Market Analyst for I.D.E.A., ltd and for Merrill Lynch as a Financial Consultant. He has been with the investment industry since 1997. In addition to the CFA designation, Mr. Stimpson holds the CMT charter from the Market Technicians Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

