Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ exclusively in high-quality, short-term, U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments of domestic and foreign issuers.

These instruments include, but are not limited to, bank obligations such as time deposits and certificates of deposit, government securities, asset-backed securities, commercial paper, corporate bonds, municipal securities and repurchase agreements. These investments may have fixed, floating, or variable rates of interest and may be obligations of U.S. or foreign issuers. We may invest more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated obligations of U.S. banks.