Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$102 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.8%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 94.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in High Yield Debt Securities. “High Yield Debt Securities” include fixed income securities and derivative instruments (including, but not limited to, spot and currency contracts, futures, options and swaps) rated below investment grade (or, if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the Adviser). These types of securities and debt instruments are commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk bonds” and may include, among other things, bonds, debentures, notes, equipment trust certificates, commercial paper, commercial loans, and other obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. High Yield Debt Securities also include securities or other instruments whose return is based on the return of high yield securities, including derivative instruments and instruments created to hedge or gain exposure to the high yield markets. The fund may invest in High Yield Debt Securities of any credit rating (including unrated securities). The fund’s investments may include, among other things, asset-backed securities, depositary receipts, mortgage-related securities (including transferable private issuer mortgage-backed securities), non-publicly traded securities, payment-in-kind bonds, securities issued by supranational organizations, structured notes, convertible securities, inflation-protected and other index-linked securities, interest-only securities, step-up securities and zero coupon bonds. Although the fund is not limited in the types of derivatives it can use, the fund currently expects that its derivatives investments will consist primarily of the following instruments and transactions: futures, options, swaps, credit linked notes and credit default swaps. The fund may use derivatives to a significant extent. The fund seeks capital appreciation through industry selection, sector selection and security selection.
Maturity and Duration. The subadviser normally maintains an average portfolio duration of between 3 and 7 years. However, the fund’s average duration may be outside this range, and the fund may invest in securities of any duration and maturity.
|Period
|SHHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|97.53%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|95.08%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|90.11%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|79.22%
|10 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|93.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|SHHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|74.08%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|69.04%
|2020
|0.7%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|20.78%
|2019
|1.8%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|61.03%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|42.56%
|Period
|SHHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|91.15%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|89.02%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|90.02%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|81.51%
|10 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|94.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|SHHYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|74.08%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|68.89%
|2020
|0.7%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|20.78%
|2019
|1.8%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|65.86%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|52.99%
|SHHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHHYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|102 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|82.25%
|Number of Holdings
|186
|2
|2736
|80.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.4 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|77.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.82%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|26.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHHYX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.15%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|5.60%
|Cash
|0.36%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|85.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.35%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|85.73%
|Stocks
|0.14%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|57.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|49.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|40.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHHYX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.13%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|62.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|57.34%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.18%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|61.78%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.69%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|74.71%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.99%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHHYX % Rank
|US
|0.14%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|51.15%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|40.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHHYX % Rank
|Corporate
|99.64%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|3.03%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.36%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|91.63%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|31.60%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|50.65%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|16.16%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|39.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHHYX % Rank
|US
|92.19%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|3.31%
|Non US
|6.96%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|89.48%
|SHHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|60.83%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|32.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|32.76%
|SHHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SHHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHHYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|94.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|83.04%
|SHHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHHYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|25.57%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|20.92%
|SHHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SHHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHHYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.76%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|31.86%
|SHHYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 17, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.050
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 16, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2018
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.060
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 17, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2017
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.049
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 18, 2016
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2016
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2016
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2016
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.049
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 20, 2015
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2015
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2014
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2014
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2014
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2014
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2013
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2013
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2013
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2013
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2012
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2012
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2012
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2012
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.076
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 29, 2011
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2011
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2011
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2011
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.060
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 24, 2010
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 16, 2007
14.8
14.8%
Peter founded the team in 1989. Prior to founding Stone Harbor in 2006, Peter was Chief Investment Officer of North American Fixed Income at Citigroup Asset Management, as well as a member of Citigroup Asset Management’s Executive Committee. Additionally, he served as Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for directing investment policy and strategy for all Emerging Markets Debt and High Yield portfolios. Peter was the Head of Fixed Income, a Senior Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets Debt and High Yield, and a member of the Investment Policy Committee at Salomon Brothers Asset Management. Earlier in his career Peter was at Prudential Investment Co. where he was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager specializing in High Yield Debt securities and also Director of the Credit Research Unit, responsible for all Corporate and Sovereign Credit Research. He began his career at Deloitte, Haskin & Sells where he served in the Audit and Tax Department. He is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society New York, and the Council on Foreign Relations. He attained a BBA and MBA in Accounting from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2010
11.67
11.7%
Daniel joined the team in 2010. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Daniel served as an Executive Director and Portfolio Manager for the Convertible Bond Securities Fund at UBS O’Connor while managing small mid-cap long/short equity portfolios. Previously, he served as a Director and Portfolio Manager for Convertible Funds at Salomon Brothers Asset Management, as well as an Equity Analyst responsible for covering technology, telecommunications and media. Daniel is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society New York. He attained an AB in American History from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2012
9.67
9.7%
Catherine joined the team in 2001. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Catherine served as a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Citigroup Asset Management evaluating bank loans and high yield securities and had research responsibilities for industrials, housing-related, technology, automotive and industrial services, and financial services industries. Prior to Citigroup, she served as a Managing Director and Senior High Yield Credit Analyst for Credit Suisse Asset Management/DLJ Asset Management. Additionally, Catherine served as an Associate Director and Senior High Yield Credit Analyst for Bear Stearns Asset Management. She began her career at Prudential Investment Co./The Prudential Insurance Company of America as a Fixed Income and Distressed Securities Analyst. Catherine attained a BA in Economics from the University of California-Berkeley and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
James E. Craige, Since December 2018, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Stone Harbor; From April 2006 to December 2018, Portfolio Manager of Stone Harbor; Prior to April 2006, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for emerging markets debt portfolios at Salomon Brothers Asset Management Inc.; Joined Salomon Brothers Asset Management Inc. in 1992. Craige holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
William joined the team in 2012. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, William served as an Emerging Markets Corporate Portfolio Manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Prior to Morgan Stanley, William served as a Managing Director/Portfolio Manager in the Global Special Opportunities Group for Latin American Special Situations at JPMorgan/Chase. While at JPMorgan, he also served in a series of roles including Credit Risk Manager for the Global Head of Emerging Markets, Co-Head of Emerging Markets Corporate Research, and as a Vice President for Global Emerging Markets Debt Restructuring, and Latin American Capital Market. Prior to JPMorgan, William served as a Senior Associate in the Investment Banking Group at Bank of America Securities Inc. William began his career as an Associate in the Petroleum Division at Irving Trust Company. He attained a BA in International Relations and Economics from Colgate University and an MBA in Finance from the Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Hunter joined the team in 2003. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Hunter served as a Fixed Income Trade Support Analyst for Citigroup Asset Management where he was responsible for evaluating high yield securities in the aerospace, defense, and healthcare industries. Prior to Citigroup Asset Management, Hunter served as an Associate in the Structured Products Group at Deutsche Bank. He attained a BS in Marketing from Lehigh University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Matthew joined the team in 1997. Prior to joining Stone Harbor, Matthew served as an Analyst at Citigroup Asset Management evaluating corporate securities where he was responsible for covering the broadcasting, entertainment/leisure, towers, publishing, chemicals and utilities industries. He is a member of the CFA Institute and attained a BS in Economics and Political Science from Duke University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
