Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in High Yield Debt Securities. “High Yield Debt Securities” include fixed income securities and derivative instruments (including, but not limited to, spot and currency contracts, futures, options and swaps) rated below investment grade (or, if unrated, of comparable quality as determined by the Adviser). These types of securities and debt instruments are commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk bonds” and may include, among other things, bonds, debentures, notes, equipment trust certificates, commercial paper, commercial loans, and other obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. High Yield Debt Securities also include securities or other instruments whose return is based on the return of high yield securities, including derivative instruments and instruments created to hedge or gain exposure to the high yield markets. The fund may invest in High Yield Debt Securities of any credit rating (including unrated securities). The fund’s investments may include, among other things, asset-backed securities, depositary receipts, mortgage-related securities (including transferable private issuer mortgage-backed securities), non-publicly traded securities, payment-in-kind bonds, securities issued by supranational organizations, structured notes, convertible securities, inflation-protected and other index-linked securities, interest-only securities, step-up securities and zero coupon bonds. Although the fund is not limited in the types of derivatives it can use, the fund currently expects that its derivatives investments will consist primarily of the following instruments and transactions: futures, options, swaps, credit linked notes and credit default swaps. The fund may use derivatives to a significant extent. The fund seeks capital appreciation through industry selection, sector selection and security selection.

Maturity and Duration. The subadviser normally maintains an average portfolio duration of between 3 and 7 years. However, the fund’s average duration may be outside this range, and the fund may invest in securities of any duration and maturity.