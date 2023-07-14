Home
American Beacon Shapiro SMID Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
SHDCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.68 -0.09 -0.77%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (SHDPX) Primary Retirement (SHDIX) Inst (SHDYX) A (SHEAX) Retirement (SHDCX) C (SHDRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SHDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Shapiro SMID Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Louis Shapiro

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a small- to mid-capitalization company if it has a market capitalization (stock market worth), at the time of investment, between $1 billion and the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2500Index, which was $20.3 billion as of August 31, 2022.
The Fund will invest primarily in U.S. common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Shapiro Capital Management LLC (“Shapiro”), believes are priced below intrinsic value. Shapiro defines intrinsic value as the price at which a strategic or financial buyer would be willing to buy the entire company. Shapiro uses several different metrics to arrive at intrinsic value including, but not limited to, price to cash flow, price to sales and free cash flow yield. Although the Fund will invest principally in small- and mid-capitalization companies, the Fund may invest in companies of all market capitalizations.
The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Shapiro, seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by implementing an intensive fundamental research process to select a focused portfolio of approximately 20 to 35 stocks, including dividend paying stocks to generate income. Shapiro uses this investment approach to identify companies with substantial operations, a high return on invested assets, products or services with a minimized chance of obsolescence and franchise-like characteristics with significant barriers to entry, and sound management with equity interest in the company.
The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds managed by the Manager.
The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions on a short-term or long-term basis.
SHDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -10.6% 21.3% 16.77%
1 Yr 13.5% -16.4% 28.1% 14.84%
3 Yr N/A* -16.2% 112.7% 21.86%
5 Yr N/A* -24.6% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -36.7% 212.9% 24.84%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% N/A
2020 N/A -9.3% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -12.9% 21.3% 16.13%
1 Yr 13.5% -16.4% 46.4% 14.16%
3 Yr N/A* -16.2% 112.7% 19.57%
5 Yr N/A* -19.1% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -36.7% 212.9% 24.84%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.6% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SHDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SHDCX Category Low Category High SHDCX % Rank
Net Assets 13.5 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 94.21%
Number of Holdings 26 10 1551 98.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.7 M 812 K 2.82 B 90.89%
Weighting of Top 10 50.82% 4.8% 95.7% 2.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BWX Technologies Inc 5.94%
  2. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A 5.56%
  3. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Registered Shs -B- Non Vtg 5.42%
  4. Cadence Bancorp Class A 5.18%
  5. Ecovyst Inc 5.15%
  6. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp 5.14%
  7. Graphic Packaging Holding Co 5.11%
  8. Cadence Bank 5.05%
  9. FireEye Inc 5.04%
  10. Ingredion Inc 5.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SHDCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.45% 14.38% 100.16% 63.34%
Cash 		2.56% -52.43% 47.85% 35.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 73.32%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 72.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 72.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 72.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHDCX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		22.61% 0.00% 51.62% 3.28%
Communication Services 		17.58% 0.00% 24.90% 1.09%
Basic Materials 		11.85% 0.00% 67.30% 6.35%
Healthcare 		10.64% 0.00% 25.76% 6.13%
Industrials 		10.26% 0.65% 48.61% 96.50%
Consumer Defense 		9.16% 0.00% 13.22% 7.22%
Financial Services 		9.09% 0.00% 35.71% 93.87%
Technology 		6.92% 0.00% 34.03% 79.87%
Energy 		1.88% 0.00% 29.42% 92.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 92.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 97.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHDCX % Rank
US 		96.16% 11.42% 100.16% 33.62%
Non US 		1.29% 0.00% 78.53% 75.05%

SHDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SHDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.05% 37.36% 70.19%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 43.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

SHDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SHDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SHDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 7.00% 252.00% 71.85%

SHDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SHDCX Category Low Category High SHDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.06% 0.00% 7.65% 77.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SHDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SHDCX Category Low Category High SHDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.43% 4.13% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SHDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SHDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Louis Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Louis S. Shapiro is the President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was formerly employed from June 1990 through April 1992 as an accountant for Habif, Arogeti and Wynne, PC, a Public Accounting firm. Before his employment as an accountant, he was a Registered Representative for Kidder Peabody in Atlanta. He holds an ABJ from the University of Georgia.

Michael McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Michael A. McCarthy has served as Director of Research of the Company since 1990, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. From 1985 until joining Shapiro in August 1990, he was a portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs in Atlanta. In 1987, he was appointed head portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs, where he was in charge of managing approximately $125 million. Mr. McCarthy has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a MS in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Harry Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Harry B. Shapiro is the Capital Structure Analyst. He joined the firm in 2005, and previously spent 15 years in the investment business at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown from 2002 to 2005, Lehman Brothers from 2001 to 2002, Bear Stearns from 1995 to 2001, and Merrill Lynch from 1990 to 1995. His responsibilities included advising institutional and high net worth clients on various issues regarding equity and fixed income portfolio management. He holds a BBA in International Business from the University of Georgia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

