Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Investments. “Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Investments” are debt instruments, including loans, issued by corporations or other business organizations that are economically tied to an emerging market country. A corporation or other business organization is economically tied to an emerging market country if it issues securities that are principally traded on the country’s securities markets or if it is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country. Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Investments also include derivative instruments used for hedging purposes or to otherwise gain or reduce long or short exposure to Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Investments. For example, the fund may utilize futures or other derivatives whose return is based on specific Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Investments or indices of such investments. Although the fund is not limited in the types of derivatives it can use, the fund currently expects that its derivatives investments will consist primarily of the following instruments and transactions: futures, options, swaps, credit linked notes and credit default swaps. The fund may use derivatives to a significant extent. The fund may also invest in sovereign debt securities. The fund’s investments may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies or in the U.S. dollar.

The fund considers “emerging market countries” to include countries identified by the World Bank Group as being “low income economies” or which are included in a JPMorgan emerging market bond index. It is anticipated that the fund will focus most of its investments in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and/or the developing countries of Europe. The fund’s investments may include, among other things, corporate debt securities, sovereign debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, fixed and floating rate commercial loans, loan participations and assignments, private placements, Rule 144A securities, non-U.S. currencies, forward currency contracts and other foreign currency transactions and derivatives related to the types of investments listed herein. The fund seeks capital appreciation through country selection, issuer selection, industry selection, security selection and currency selection.

Credit Quality. The fund may invest in securities of any credit rating (including unrated securities) and may invest without limit in higher risk, below-investment grade debt securities, commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk bonds.” Such securities may include those that are in default with respect to the payment of principal or interest.

Maturity and Duration. The subadviser normally maintains an average portfolio duration of between 2 and 7 years. However, the fund’s average duration may be outside this range, and the fund may invest in securities of any duration and maturity.