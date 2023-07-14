Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
15.2%
1 yr return
13.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$475 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.8%
Expense Ratio 2.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SGQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.2%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|41.28%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|74.08%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|60.25%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|39.20%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|37.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|SGQCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.2%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|78.19%
|2021
|2.1%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|37.11%
|2020
|6.6%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|45.55%
|2019
|6.8%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|22.35%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|51.17%
|SGQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGQCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|475 M
|167 K
|150 B
|63.76%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|5
|516
|31.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|132 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|67.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.75%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|58.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGQCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.75%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|21.43%
|Other
|0.77%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|8.29%
|Cash
|0.48%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|86.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|33.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|24.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|26.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGQCX % Rank
|Technology
|22.85%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|16.59%
|Industrials
|19.67%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|17.05%
|Financial Services
|18.19%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|15.44%
|Healthcare
|12.84%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|66.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.99%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|76.73%
|Basic Materials
|6.23%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|52.30%
|Consumer Defense
|5.32%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|78.11%
|Communication Services
|4.21%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|50.46%
|Energy
|2.70%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|33.41%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|59.91%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|63.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGQCX % Rank
|Non US
|84.58%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|84.33%
|US
|14.17%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|10.14%
|SGQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.00%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|11.68%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|27.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.99%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|76.12%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|54.01%
|SGQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|31.11%
|SGQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|5.88%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SGQCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|21.61%
|SGQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGQCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|49.20%
|SGQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SGQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGQCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.74%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|93.50%
|SGQCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Sebastian P. Werner, PhD, Director and Portfolio Manager, has joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2008. Previously, he served as a Research assistand for the Endowed Chair of Asset Management at the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel while earning his PhD. He hold a MBA in International Management from the Thunderbird School fo Global Management. And he also holds a Masters Degree ("Diplom-Kaufmann") and PhD in Finance ("Dr.rer.pol.") from the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 09, 2019
2.64
2.6%
Julia Merz joined DWS in 2015; previously, she served as an analyst for consumer discretionary for DWS in Frankfurt. She is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Global and US Growth Equities: New York. She also has Master’s Degree (“Diplom-Kauffrau”) in Business Administration and Japanese Studies from University of Mannheim and PhD in Public Finance and Taxation (“Dr.rer.pol.”) from University of Cologne.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
