Trending ETFs

DWS International Growth Fund

mutual fund
SGQCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.02 -0.14 -0.4%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
S (SCOBX) Primary C (SGQCX) A (SGQAX) Retirement (SGQRX) Inst (SGQIX) Retirement (SGQTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS International Growth Fund

SGQCX | Fund

$35.02

$475 M

0.00%

2.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$475 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SGQCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 18, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sebastian Werner

Fund Description

SGQCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -15.6% 24.4% 41.28%
1 Yr 13.7% -15.2% 26.9% 74.08%
3 Yr -1.5%* -27.5% 9.4% 60.25%
5 Yr 1.4%* -10.2% 35.2% 39.20%
10 Yr 3.3%* -3.8% 9.4% 37.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.2% -49.5% -11.5% 78.19%
2021 2.1% -11.8% 9.8% 37.11%
2020 6.6% -1.7% 22.8% 45.55%
2019 6.8% -1.0% 9.7% 22.35%
2018 -3.9% -7.5% 11.0% 51.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -35.3% 24.4% 41.28%
1 Yr 13.7% -46.8% 26.9% 71.79%
3 Yr -1.5%* -27.5% 13.1% 60.64%
5 Yr 1.4%* -10.2% 35.2% 44.13%
10 Yr 3.3%* -3.1% 9.9% 54.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.2% -49.5% -11.5% 78.19%
2021 2.1% -11.8% 9.8% 37.11%
2020 6.6% -1.7% 22.8% 45.55%
2019 6.8% -1.0% 9.7% 22.35%
2018 -3.9% -7.5% 11.0% 61.70%

NAV & Total Return History

SGQCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGQCX Category Low Category High SGQCX % Rank
Net Assets 475 M 167 K 150 B 63.76%
Number of Holdings 88 5 516 31.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 132 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 67.51%
Weighting of Top 10 27.75% 10.3% 99.1% 58.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Brookfield Asset Management Inc Registered Shs -A- Limited Vtg 4.41%
  2. Lonza Group Ltd 4.24%
  3. Lonza Group Ltd 4.24%
  4. Lonza Group Ltd 4.24%
  5. Lonza Group Ltd 4.24%
  6. Lonza Group Ltd 4.24%
  7. Lonza Group Ltd 4.24%
  8. Lonza Group Ltd 4.24%
  9. Lonza Group Ltd 4.24%
  10. Lonza Group Ltd 4.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGQCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.75% 88.72% 101.51% 21.43%
Other 		0.77% -0.02% 3.64% 8.29%
Cash 		0.48% -1.51% 11.28% 86.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 33.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 24.65%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 26.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGQCX % Rank
Technology 		22.85% 1.51% 38.21% 16.59%
Industrials 		19.67% 0.68% 31.28% 17.05%
Financial Services 		18.19% 0.00% 38.62% 15.44%
Healthcare 		12.84% 1.36% 29.58% 66.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.99% 0.00% 46.28% 76.73%
Basic Materials 		6.23% 0.00% 23.15% 52.30%
Consumer Defense 		5.32% 0.00% 28.66% 78.11%
Communication Services 		4.21% 0.00% 41.13% 50.46%
Energy 		2.70% 0.00% 24.97% 33.41%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 59.91%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 63.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGQCX % Rank
Non US 		84.58% 70.50% 101.51% 84.33%
US 		14.17% 0.00% 25.68% 10.14%

SGQCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.00% 0.01% 37.19% 11.68%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 27.06%
12b-1 Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.00% 76.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% 54.01%

Sales Fees

SGQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 31.11%

Trading Fees

SGQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 5.88%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 7.00% 330.00% 21.61%

SGQCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGQCX Category Low Category High SGQCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 49.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGQCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGQCX Category Low Category High SGQCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.74% -1.69% 3.16% 93.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGQCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SGQCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sebastian Werner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2013

9.33

9.3%

Sebastian P. Werner, PhD, Director and Portfolio Manager, has joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 2008. Previously, he served as a Research assistand for the Endowed Chair of Asset Management at the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel while earning his PhD. He hold a MBA in International Management from the Thunderbird School fo Global Management. And he also holds a Masters Degree ("Diplom-Kaufmann") and PhD in Finance ("Dr.rer.pol.") from the European Business School, Oestrich-Winkel

Julia Merz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 09, 2019

2.64

2.6%

Julia Merz joined DWS in 2015; previously, she served as an analyst for consumer discretionary for DWS in Frankfurt. She is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Global and US Growth Equities: New York. She also has Master’s Degree (“Diplom-Kauffrau”) in Business Administration and Japanese Studies from University of Mannheim and PhD in Public Finance and Taxation (“Dr.rer.pol.”) from University of Cologne.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

