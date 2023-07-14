Julia Merz joined DWS in 2015; previously, she served as an analyst for consumer discretionary for DWS in Frankfurt. She is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Global and US Growth Equities: New York. She also has Master’s Degree (“Diplom-Kauffrau”) in Business Administration and Japanese Studies from University of Mannheim and PhD in Public Finance and Taxation (“Dr.rer.pol.”) from University of Cologne.