Trending ETFs

SEI Institutional Investments Trust Global Managed Volatility Fund

mutual fund
SGMAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.08 -0.02 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A
share class
No Load (SGMAX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$2.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SGMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust Global Managed Volatility Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    201332761
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Guy Lakonishok

Fund Description

The Global Managed Volatility Fund will typically invest in securities of U.S. and foreign companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may use futures contracts and forward contracts.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in at least three countries outside of the U.S., but will typically invest much more broadly. It is expected that at least 40% of the Fund's assets will be invested in non-U.S. securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in developed countries, but may also invest in companies located in emerging markets.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). This approach is intended to manage the risk characteristics of the Fund. The Fund seeks to achieve an absolute return of the broad global equity markets, but with a lower absolute volatility. Over the long term, the Fund is expected to achieve a return similar to that of the MSCI World Index, but with a lower level of volatility. However, given that the Fund's investment strategy focuses on absolute return and risk, the Fund's country, sector and market capitalization exposures will typically vary from the index and may cause significant performance deviations relative to the index over shorter-term periods. The Fund seeks to achieve lower volatility by constructing a portfolio of securities that the Sub-Advisers believe will produce a less volatile return than the market over time. Each Sub-Adviser effectively weighs securities based on their total expected risk and return without regard to market capitalization and industry.

In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Fund may buy and sell futures or forward contracts on currencies for hedging purposes.

Read More

SGMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -35.6% 29.2% 43.06%
1 Yr -2.6% 17.3% 252.4% 96.14%
3 Yr -0.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 85.89%
5 Yr -2.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 87.92%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -24.3% 957.1% 92.43%
2021 1.4% -38.3% 47.1% 78.51%
2020 -1.6% -54.2% 0.6% 21.80%
2019 3.6% -76.0% 54.1% 81.55%
2018 -2.4% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -35.6% 29.2% 44.18%
1 Yr -2.6% 11.4% 252.4% 94.66%
3 Yr -0.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 84.43%
5 Yr -2.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 86.44%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -24.3% 957.1% 92.43%
2021 1.4% -33.1% 47.1% 78.76%
2020 -1.6% -44.4% 1.8% 42.40%
2019 3.6% -6.5% 54.1% 92.68%
2018 -2.4% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SGMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGMAX Category Low Category High SGMAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.4 B 199 K 133 B 18.20%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 9075 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -18 M 37.6 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 9.1% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGMAX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 61.84% 125.47% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% N/A
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -174.70% 23.12% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% N/A

SGMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 44.27% 84.95%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 40.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.76% 35.18%

Sales Fees

SGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 61.70%

SGMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGMAX Category Low Category High SGMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.00% 0.00% 3.26% 68.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGMAX Category Low Category High SGMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.42% -4.27% 12.65% 6.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Guy Lakonishok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with

Mark Birmingham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Mark Birmingham joined Acadian in 2013 and is the Lead Portfolio Manager for Acadian's Managed Volatility strategies. Before joining Acadian, he was a vice president and quantitative analyst within the quantitative investment group at Wellington Management Co. Mark also served as director, U.S. equity sales and trading at Nomura Securities International, Inc. He earned an A.B. in computer science from Princeton University. Mark is a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Boston.

Greg Sleight

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.

Puneet Mansharamani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo

David Krider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

David Krider is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the ongoing research and development of global equity-based investment strategies as well as the day-to-day trading of global portfolios. David joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, David was founder and chief technology officer of Visualize, Inc., a firm that specializes in financial visualization and analytic software. He was a research associate at First Quadrant before leaving to start his own firm. David earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science from the California Institute of Technology. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Harindra de Silva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Ryan Taliaferro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.

Jason Karceski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Jason Karceski, Ph.D., has served as a Senior Research Analyst of LSV since 2009, a partner since 2012 and portfolio manager since 2014.

Eugene Barbaneagra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.

Brendan Bradley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

