Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$11.08
$2.4 B
6.00%
$0.66
0.72%
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
-2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$2.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.72%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$11.08
$2.4 B
6.00%
$0.66
0.72%
The Global Managed Volatility Fund will typically invest in securities of U.S. and foreign companies of all capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may use futures contracts and forward contracts.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest in at least three countries outside of the U.S., but will typically invest much more broadly. It is expected that at least 40% of the Fund's assets will be invested in non-U.S. securities. The Fund will invest primarily in companies located in developed countries, but may also invest in companies located in emerging markets.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). This approach is intended to manage the risk characteristics of the Fund. The Fund seeks to achieve an absolute return of the broad global equity markets, but with a lower absolute volatility. Over the long term, the Fund is expected to achieve a return similar to that of the MSCI World Index, but with a lower level of volatility. However, given that the Fund's investment strategy focuses on absolute return and risk, the Fund's country, sector and market capitalization exposures will typically vary from the index and may cause significant performance deviations relative to the index over shorter-term periods. The Fund seeks to achieve lower volatility by constructing a portfolio of securities that the Sub-Advisers believe will produce a less volatile return than the market over time. Each Sub-Adviser effectively weighs securities based on their total expected risk and return without regard to market capitalization and industry.
In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, the Fund may buy and sell futures or forward contracts on currencies for hedging purposes.
|Period
|SGMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|43.06%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|96.14%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|85.89%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|87.92%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SGMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|92.43%
|2021
|1.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|78.51%
|2020
|-1.6%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|21.80%
|2019
|3.6%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|81.55%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|SGMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|SGMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.4 B
|199 K
|133 B
|18.20%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|9075
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|9.1%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|N/A
|SGMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|84.95%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|40.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|35.18%
|SGMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SGMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SGMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|61.70%
|SGMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|68.60%
|SGMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SGMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.42%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|6.82%
|SGMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.437
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Mark Birmingham joined Acadian in 2013 and is the Lead Portfolio Manager for Acadian's Managed Volatility strategies. Before joining Acadian, he was a vice president and quantitative analyst within the quantitative investment group at Wellington Management Co. Mark also served as director, U.S. equity sales and trading at Nomura Securities International, Inc. He earned an A.B. in computer science from Princeton University. Mark is a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
David Krider is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the ongoing research and development of global equity-based investment strategies as well as the day-to-day trading of global portfolios. David joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, David was founder and chief technology officer of Visualize, Inc., a firm that specializes in financial visualization and analytic software. He was a research associate at First Quadrant before leaving to start his own firm. David earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and computer science from the California Institute of Technology. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Jason Karceski, Ph.D., has served as a Senior Research Analyst of LSV since 2009, a partner since 2012 and portfolio manager since 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
