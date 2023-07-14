Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

SGI U.S. Large Equity Fund

mutual fund
SGICX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.33 +0.03 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SILVX) Primary A (LVOLX) C (SGICX)
SGICX (Mutual Fund)

SGI U.S. Large Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.33 +0.03 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SILVX) Primary A (LVOLX) C (SGICX)
SGICX (Mutual Fund)

SGI U.S. Large Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.33 +0.03 +0.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SILVX) Primary A (LVOLX) C (SGICX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SGI U.S. Large Equity Fund

SGICX | Fund

$17.33

$461 M

0.14%

$0.02

1.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$461 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 129.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SGI U.S. Large Equity Fund

SGICX | Fund

$17.33

$461 M

0.14%

$0.02

1.85%

SGICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SGI U.S. Large Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Summit Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    151081
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Harden

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, primarily common stocks, of companies within the Russell 1000® Index and S&P 500® Index. The Fund’s investments will generally consist of securities, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, and securities convertible into common stock. The Fund purchases equity securities traded in the U.S. on registered exchanges or the over-the-counter market. The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

Summit Global Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) attempts to lower the Fund’s market risk by investing in U.S. equity securities that lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio as compared to the S&P 500® Index. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index. The Fund invests in stocks that often exhibit less volatile stock price patterns, strengthening business metrics (i.e., earnings, debt, return on assets, competition, customers, industry, etc.) and quantitative factors such as earnings variability, leverage, volatility, price/book, price/cash flow, etc. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each stock if these risks are deemed elevated with increased downside risks, due to environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) issues. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund that it anticipates will produce a portfolio with less volatility with more capital protection and consistent returns. While the Adviser attempts to manage the Fund’s volatility, there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful or that the Fund’s portfolio will not experience periods of volatility.

The Fund may sell a stock if the Adviser identifies fundamental, ESG, or legal risks and/or if the risk/return ranking declines due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. The Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.

Read More

SGICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -14.3% 35.6% 96.68%
1 Yr 2.1% -55.6% 38.6% 87.98%
3 Yr -1.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 87.09%
5 Yr 0.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 64.60%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 91.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -64.5% 28.9% 14.64%
2021 -0.1% -20.5% 152.6% 93.49%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 57.71%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 48.35%
2018 -0.9% -13.5% 12.6% 5.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -20.5% 35.6% 87.03%
1 Yr 2.1% -55.6% 40.3% 80.26%
3 Yr -1.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 86.78%
5 Yr 0.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 74.74%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 91.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -64.5% 28.9% 14.72%
2021 -0.1% -20.5% 152.6% 93.49%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 57.63%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 48.86%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 13.69%

NAV & Total Return History

SGICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGICX Category Low Category High SGICX % Rank
Net Assets 461 M 177 K 1.21 T 64.45%
Number of Holdings 111 2 4154 49.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 128 M 288 K 270 B 68.49%
Weighting of Top 10 25.73% 1.8% 106.2% 80.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. F5 Networks Inc 3.39%
  2. Adobe Inc 3.28%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.24%
  4. Target Corp 3.17%
  5. NVR Inc 3.14%
  6. S&P Global Inc 3.01%
  7. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2.97%
  8. Dollar General Corp 2.95%
  9. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 2.93%
  10. Paycom Software Inc 2.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGICX % Rank
Stocks 		98.30% 0.00% 130.24% 66.54%
Cash 		1.70% -102.29% 100.00% 32.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 74.42%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 74.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 72.45%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 72.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGICX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.22% 0.00% 60.70% 5.18%
Consumer Defense 		19.37% 0.00% 47.71% 1.07%
Technology 		16.05% 0.00% 48.94% 86.91%
Financial Services 		10.74% 0.00% 55.59% 90.33%
Industrials 		7.60% 0.00% 29.90% 83.79%
Energy 		6.61% 0.00% 41.64% 9.51%
Utilities 		6.53% 0.00% 20.91% 4.79%
Communication Services 		5.68% 0.00% 27.94% 82.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.87% 0.00% 30.33% 97.72%
Real Estate 		2.32% 0.00% 31.91% 62.25%
Basic Materials 		1.01% 0.00% 25.70% 89.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGICX % Rank
US 		98.04% 0.00% 127.77% 31.43%
Non US 		0.26% 0.00% 32.38% 87.55%

SGICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.85% 0.01% 49.27% 8.28%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 82.03%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 95.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 47.48%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 129.00% 0.00% 496.00% 94.40%

SGICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGICX Category Low Category High SGICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 24.20% 43.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGICX Category Low Category High SGICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.26% -54.00% 6.06% 91.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Harden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Dave earned a BA from Boston College and an MSCS from Boston University. Over the past 21+ years in investments, Dave has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. Prior to establishing Summit Global Investments, Dave worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments, and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Dave has focused on managing institutional assets in the low volatility equity space and continues to do so with Summit Global Investments. As Chief Investment Officer, Dave oversees the investment processes and leads the overall investment decisions, including portfolio design, construction, implementation and management. In addition, Dave is directly responsible for SGI's innovative low volatility, managed risk approach to investing. As a leader in the low volatility field, he has developed unique quantitative technologies., tactics and models designed specifically for managing risk while maximizing returns. Dave is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low volatility equity space. With the ever-increasing attention givento low volatility investing, Dave's techniques and strategies continue to provide new insight to professional asset management. Throughout Dave's career, he has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. In his spare time, Dave enjoys spending time with his family and supporting the local wrestling community.

Aash Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Aash M. Shah, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund since 2020 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2006 to 2019, Mr. Shah was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. He earned an MBA in Finance & Accounting from Carnegie Mellon University and BS Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×