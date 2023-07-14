Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, primarily common stocks, of companies within the Russell 1000® Index and S&P 500® Index. The Fund’s investments will generally consist of securities, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, and securities convertible into common stock. The Fund purchases equity securities traded in the U.S. on registered exchanges or the over-the-counter market. The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

Summit Global Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) attempts to lower the Fund’s market risk by investing in U.S. equity securities that lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio as compared to the S&P 500® Index. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down fluctuations in the value of a financial instrument or index. The Fund invests in stocks that often exhibit less volatile stock price patterns, strengthening business metrics (i.e., earnings, debt, return on assets, competition, customers, industry, etc.) and quantitative factors such as earnings variability, leverage, volatility, price/book, price/cash flow, etc. In addition, the Adviser reviews the idiosyncratic risks associated with each stock if these risks are deemed elevated with increased downside risks, due to environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) issues. The Adviser selects securities for the Fund that it anticipates will produce a portfolio with less volatility with more capital protection and consistent returns. While the Adviser attempts to manage the Fund’s volatility, there is no guarantee that the strategy will be successful or that the Fund’s portfolio will not experience periods of volatility.

The Fund may sell a stock if the Adviser identifies fundamental, ESG, or legal risks and/or if the risk/return ranking declines due to increasing risk and/or decreasing return potential. The Fund may also decrease weight in an investment for risk control purposes.