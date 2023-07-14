The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a globally diversified portfolio of income-producing debt and equity securities, including preferred stocks, depositary receipts, and high-yield bonds ("junk bonds"). It applies a consistent, value-oriented approach to security selection, basing investment decisions on current income and expected total return, adjusted for risk. It adjusts allocations to individual securities to manage the portfolio's fundamental risks, such as industry, country, currency, inflation, interest rate, liquidity, and credit cycle risks. In addition, the Fund will attempt to capitalize on periodic stress in leveraged credit markets, which may result in more volatile current income in exchange for more attractive long-term, risk-adjusted total return consistent with its investment objective. When selecting equities, the Fund principally invests in income-producing securities of companies with market capitalizations greater than $5 billion.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests its assets as follows: