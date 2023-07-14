Home
Trending ETFs

SGHIX (Mutual Fund)

SGHIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$9.75 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SGHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sextant Global High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sextant Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bryce Fegley

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a globally diversified portfolio of income-producing debt and equity securities, including preferred stocks, depositary receipts, and high-yield bonds ("junk bonds"). It applies a consistent, value-oriented approach to security selection, basing investment decisions on current income and expected total return, adjusted for risk. It adjusts allocations to individual securities to manage the portfolio's fundamental risks, such as industry, country, currency, inflation, interest rate, liquidity, and credit cycle risks. In addition, the Fund will attempt to capitalize on periodic stress in leveraged credit markets, which may result in more volatile current income in exchange for more attractive long-term, risk-adjusted total return consistent with its investment objective. When selecting equities, the Fund principally invests in income-producing securities of companies with market capitalizations greater than $5 billion.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests its assets as follows: 
  • No more than 50% in common stocks
  • No more than 50% in securities of US issuers
  • No more than 50% in bonds rated A3 or higher
  • No more than 33% in securities of emerging market issuers
 
Read More

SGHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -23.7% 16.4% 26.82%
1 Yr 5.5% -8.9% 48.3% 26.82%
3 Yr 1.2%* -2.2% 16.4% 91.31%
5 Yr -1.7%* -0.7% 13.4% 78.27%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.9% 11.8% 72.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -40.8% 20.6% 29.05%
2021 4.1% -21.0% 24.5% 92.48%
2020 -2.1% -24.2% 27.8% 96.73%
2019 0.7% -23.1% 11.7% 1.49%
2018 -1.0% -100.0% 20.6% 27.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SGHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -23.7% 16.4% 25.97%
1 Yr 5.5% -12.8% 48.3% 25.00%
3 Yr 1.2%* -3.4% 16.4% 89.08%
5 Yr -1.7%* -1.1% 13.4% 72.77%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.9% 11.8% 70.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SGHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.9% -40.8% 20.6% 29.05%
2021 4.1% -21.0% 24.5% 92.48%
2020 -2.1% -24.2% 27.8% 96.73%
2019 0.7% -23.1% 11.7% 3.97%
2018 -1.0% -2.9% 23.1% 58.58%

NAV & Total Return History

SGHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SGHIX Category Low Category High SGHIX % Rank
Net Assets 9.75 M 1.12 M 110 B 97.19%
Number of Holdings 47 2 10961 75.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.16 M -31.7 M 22 B 92.48%
Weighting of Top 10 32.68% 10.8% 100.0% 45.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 5.11%
  2. Mexico (United Mexican States) 6.5% 4.75%
  3. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class A 4.25%
  4. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class A 4.25%
  5. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class A 4.25%
  6. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class A 4.25%
  7. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class A 4.25%
  8. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class A 4.25%
  9. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class A 4.25%
  10. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Class A 4.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SGHIX % Rank
Bonds 		49.60% -39.76% 93.84% 9.39%
Stocks 		46.72% -45.72% 98.42% 84.34%
Cash 		3.68% -97.12% 185.58% 45.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 99.58%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 98.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGHIX % Rank
Communication Services 		27.50% 0.00% 28.59% 0.42%
Basic Materials 		25.21% 0.00% 60.23% 1.49%
Financial Services 		10.44% 0.00% 30.34% 75.37%
Energy 		9.92% 0.00% 38.61% 25.05%
Healthcare 		9.88% 0.00% 30.30% 65.18%
Technology 		8.10% 0.00% 39.48% 77.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.53% 0.00% 20.84% 63.27%
Industrials 		3.41% 0.09% 32.39% 96.82%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 40.29% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.14% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.85% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGHIX % Rank
Non US 		33.89% -46.69% 57.06% 22.76%
US 		12.83% -4.82% 95.75% 93.53%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGHIX % Rank
Corporate 		67.75% 0.00% 99.90% 9.19%
Government 		24.33% 0.00% 98.64% 65.14%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.91% 0.10% 100.00% 68.48%
Municipal 		1.00% 0.00% 31.28% 5.22%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 99.79%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 99.79%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SGHIX % Rank
US 		38.04% -177.12% 87.76% 11.27%
Non US 		11.56% -39.00% 137.36% 29.65%

SGHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SGHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.16% 2.71% 83.30%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.70% 25.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 47.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

SGHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

SGHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SGHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 441.00% 14.35%

SGHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SGHIX Category Low Category High SGHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.35% 0.00% 10.92% 99.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SGHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SGHIX Category Low Category High SGHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.11% -5.20% 6.33% 13.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SGHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SGHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bryce Fegley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Mr. Bryce Fegley, CFA, joined Saturna Capital in 2001 and was appointed co-portfolio manager for the Global High Income Fund in 2012. From 2001 to 2009, he was Brokerage Operations Manager for Saturna Brokerage Services. From 2009 to 2012 he was President of Saturna Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary of Saturna Capital.

Patrick Drum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2015

7.18

7.2%

Mr. Patrick T. Drum MBA, CFA®, CFP®, deputy portfolio manager of Sextant Global High Income Fund, joined Saturna Capital in 2014. He is also portfolio manager of Saturna Sustainable Bond Fund and Amana Participation Fund. From 2007 to 2014, Mr. Drum was a senior portfolio manager with the Arbor Group at UBS Financial Services specializing in the investment of non-US fixed income portfolios employing an ESG screening process.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

