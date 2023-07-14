Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$9.75 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.7%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SGHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|26.82%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|26.82%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|91.31%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|78.27%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|72.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|SGHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.9%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|29.05%
|2021
|4.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|92.48%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|96.73%
|2019
|0.7%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|1.49%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|27.79%
|Period
|SGHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|25.97%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|25.00%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|89.08%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|72.77%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|70.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|SGHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.9%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|29.05%
|2021
|4.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|92.48%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|96.73%
|2019
|0.7%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|3.97%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|58.58%
|SGHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.75 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|97.19%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|10961
|75.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.16 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|92.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.68%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|45.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGHIX % Rank
|Bonds
|49.60%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|9.39%
|Stocks
|46.72%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|84.34%
|Cash
|3.68%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|45.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|99.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|98.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGHIX % Rank
|Communication Services
|27.50%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|0.42%
|Basic Materials
|25.21%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|1.49%
|Financial Services
|10.44%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|75.37%
|Energy
|9.92%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|25.05%
|Healthcare
|9.88%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|65.18%
|Technology
|8.10%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|77.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.53%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|63.27%
|Industrials
|3.41%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|96.82%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGHIX % Rank
|Non US
|33.89%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|22.76%
|US
|12.83%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|93.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGHIX % Rank
|Corporate
|67.75%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|9.19%
|Government
|24.33%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|65.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.91%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|68.48%
|Municipal
|1.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|5.22%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|99.79%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|99.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SGHIX % Rank
|US
|38.04%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|11.27%
|Non US
|11.56%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|29.65%
|SGHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|83.30%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|25.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|47.95%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|SGHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|SGHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SGHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|14.35%
|SGHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.35%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|99.79%
|SGHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SGHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SGHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.11%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|13.51%
|SGHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.916
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Mr. Bryce Fegley, CFA, joined Saturna Capital in 2001 and was appointed co-portfolio manager for the Global High Income Fund in 2012. From 2001 to 2009, he was Brokerage Operations Manager for Saturna Brokerage Services. From 2009 to 2012 he was President of Saturna Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary of Saturna Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2015
7.18
7.2%
Mr. Patrick T. Drum MBA, CFA®, CFP®, deputy portfolio manager of Sextant Global High Income Fund, joined Saturna Capital in 2014. He is also portfolio manager of Saturna Sustainable Bond Fund and Amana Participation Fund. From 2007 to 2014, Mr. Drum was a senior portfolio manager with the Arbor Group at UBS Financial Services specializing in the investment of non-US fixed income portfolios employing an ESG screening process.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...