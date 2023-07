The fund invests primarily in common stocks and common stock equivalents, such as preferred stocks and securities convertible into common stocks, of companies the portfolio managers believe are undervalued in the marketplace. While the portfolio managers select investments primarily for their capital appreciation potential, secondary consideration is given to a company’s dividend record and the potential for an improved dividend return.

The fund invests in securities of large, well-known companies but may also invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of small to medium capitalization companies when the portfolio managers believe smaller capitalization companies offer more attractive value opportunities.

The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, either directly or through depositary receipts.