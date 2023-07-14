Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.71 B
Holdings in Top 10
12.5%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 86.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SFRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|88.85%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|82.83%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|33.69%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|92.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|67.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|SFRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.9%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|58.28%
|2021
|2.0%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|5.28%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|94.83%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|Period
|SFRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|86.44%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|80.54%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|33.93%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|88.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|63.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|SFRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.9%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|57.24%
|2021
|2.0%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|5.28%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|94.83%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|SFRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFRRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.71 B
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|24.54%
|Number of Holdings
|608
|12
|1447
|19.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|540 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|24.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.47%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|60.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFRRX % Rank
|Bonds
|85.42%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|88.66%
|Cash
|8.51%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|33.33%
|Stocks
|3.11%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|5.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.54%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|2.06%
|Other
|1.43%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|8.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|88.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFRRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.62%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.54%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|74.62%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.08%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.98%
|80.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.23%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.92%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|89.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|79.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFRRX % Rank
|Non US
|2.40%
|0.00%
|6.11%
|2.41%
|US
|0.71%
|-0.01%
|45.12%
|20.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFRRX % Rank
|Corporate
|90.27%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|48.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.03%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|41.92%
|Municipal
|0.47%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|2.07%
|Securitized
|0.23%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|46.55%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|83.51%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|85.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFRRX % Rank
|US
|44.87%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|89.69%
|Non US
|40.55%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|11.00%
|SFRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|85.22%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|45.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|SFRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|SFRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SFRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|86.00%
|3.00%
|215.00%
|73.55%
|SFRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFRRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.99%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|22.26%
|SFRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SFRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFRRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.90%
|1.56%
|10.22%
|14.24%
|SFRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Mr. Lukkes has been a senior portfolio manager of the High Yield Corporate Debt Team since January 2015 and a Vice President of the OppenheimerFunds, Inc.since June 2013. He was a Senior Research Analyst for the High Yield Corporate Debt Team from September 2008 to January 2015. He was an Assistant Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc.from January 2012 to May 2013. Mr. Lukkes is a portfolio manager and officer of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex. David has a Bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Colorado State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Arizona. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. David covers energy, financials and metals/mining industries.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2020
1.62
1.6%
Philip Yarrow is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. Mr. Yarrow entered the industry in 1995 and joined Invesco in 2010, when the firm combined with Van Kampen. He was previously a portfolio manager in the senior loan group and member of the group’s investment committee at Van Kampen, which he joined in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco Senior Secured, Mr. Yarrow was an Executive Director with Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, he served as a credit analyst and a portfolio manager at Bank One/JPMorgan. Mr. Yarrow earned a BS degree in mathematics and economics from the Uni
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2020
1.62
1.6%
Thomas Ewald, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco Senior Secured and/or its affiliates since 2000. Tom is a Senior Portfolio Manager in Invesco’s Senior Secured Bank Loan Group and a member of the Investment Committee. He is responsible for credit research and portfolio management with a focus on retail funds. Tom joined Invesco in 2000 as a Credit Analyst and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Invesco, Tom was one of the initial members of First Union Institutional Debt Management and assisted in growing assets under management. Before joining IDM, To
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...