Mr. Lukkes has been a senior portfolio manager of the High Yield Corporate Debt Team since January 2015 and a Vice President of the OppenheimerFunds, Inc.since June 2013. He was a Senior Research Analyst for the High Yield Corporate Debt Team from September 2008 to January 2015. He was an Assistant Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc.from January 2012 to May 2013. Mr. Lukkes is a portfolio manager and officer of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex. David has a Bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Colorado State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Arizona. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. David covers energy, financials and metals/mining industries.