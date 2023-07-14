Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.71 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 86.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SFRRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Lukkes

Fund Description

SFRRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -5.8% 8.3% 88.85%
1 Yr 0.3% -12.8% 9.4% 82.83%
3 Yr 0.4%* -6.4% 59.4% 33.69%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% 92.08%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 67.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -22.9% 5.1% 58.28%
2021 2.0% -6.3% 5.4% 5.28%
2020 -3.1% -4.9% 57.4% 94.83%
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.4% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -5.8% 8.3% 86.44%
1 Yr 0.3% -12.8% 24.7% 80.54%
3 Yr 0.4%* -6.4% 59.4% 33.93%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% 88.81%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 63.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -22.9% 5.1% 57.24%
2021 2.0% -6.3% 5.4% 5.28%
2020 -3.1% -4.9% 57.4% 94.83%
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SFRRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFRRX Category Low Category High SFRRX % Rank
Net Assets 3.71 B 26.3 M 13.1 B 24.54%
Number of Holdings 608 12 1447 19.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 540 M -191 M 2.54 B 24.40%
Weighting of Top 10 12.47% 4.6% 91.9% 60.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Shrt-Trm Inv Gov&Agcy Instl 4.80%
  2. Western Express, Inc. 2015 2nd Lien Term Loan 2.83%
  3. Western Express, Inc. 2015 2nd Lien Term Loan 2.83%
  4. Western Express, Inc. 2015 2nd Lien Term Loan 2.83%
  5. Western Express, Inc. 2015 2nd Lien Term Loan 2.83%
  6. Western Express, Inc. 2015 2nd Lien Term Loan 2.83%
  7. Western Express, Inc. 2015 2nd Lien Term Loan 2.83%
  8. Western Express, Inc. 2015 2nd Lien Term Loan 2.83%
  9. Western Express, Inc. 2015 2nd Lien Term Loan 2.83%
  10. Western Express, Inc. 2015 2nd Lien Term Loan 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFRRX % Rank
Bonds 		85.42% 28.71% 161.82% 88.66%
Cash 		8.51% -61.90% 53.95% 33.33%
Stocks 		3.11% 0.00% 51.23% 5.15%
Preferred Stocks 		1.54% -3.99% 1.54% 2.06%
Other 		1.43% -54.21% 26.58% 8.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.51% 88.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFRRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.62%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 81.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 48.61% 74.62%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.08%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 91.98% 80.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 24.23%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 21.92%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.66% 89.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.25% 79.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFRRX % Rank
Non US 		2.40% 0.00% 6.11% 2.41%
US 		0.71% -0.01% 45.12% 20.27%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFRRX % Rank
Corporate 		90.27% 0.00% 141.23% 48.28%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.03% 0.00% 54.60% 41.92%
Municipal 		0.47% 0.00% 0.47% 2.07%
Securitized 		0.23% 0.00% 91.68% 46.55%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 83.51%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 85.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFRRX % Rank
US 		44.87% 14.05% 128.23% 89.69%
Non US 		40.55% 0.00% 84.20% 11.00%

SFRRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 15.84% 85.22%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.89% 45.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

SFRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SFRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 86.00% 3.00% 215.00% 73.55%

SFRRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFRRX Category Low Category High SFRRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.99% 0.00% 8.99% 22.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFRRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFRRX Category Low Category High SFRRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.90% 1.56% 10.22% 14.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFRRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SFRRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Lukkes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Mr. Lukkes has been a senior portfolio manager of the High Yield Corporate Debt Team since January 2015 and a Vice President of the OppenheimerFunds, Inc.since June 2013. He was a Senior Research Analyst for the High Yield Corporate Debt Team from September 2008 to January 2015. He was an Assistant Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc.from January 2012 to May 2013. Mr. Lukkes is a portfolio manager and officer of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex. David has a Bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Colorado State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Arizona. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. David covers energy, financials and metals/mining industries.

Philip Yarrow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Philip Yarrow is a Portfolio Manager for Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. Mr. Yarrow entered the industry in 1995 and joined Invesco in 2010, when the firm combined with Van Kampen. He was previously a portfolio manager in the senior loan group and member of the group’s investment committee at Van Kampen, which he joined in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco Senior Secured, Mr. Yarrow was an Executive Director with Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, he served as a credit analyst and a portfolio manager at Bank One/JPMorgan. Mr. Yarrow earned a BS degree in mathematics and economics from the Uni

Thomas Ewald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Thomas Ewald, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco Senior Secured and/or its affiliates since 2000. Tom is a Senior Portfolio Manager in Invesco’s Senior Secured Bank Loan Group and a member of the Investment Committee. He is responsible for credit research and portfolio management with a focus on retail funds. Tom joined Invesco in 2000 as a Credit Analyst and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Invesco, Tom was one of the initial members of First Union Institutional Debt Management and assisted in growing assets under management. Before joining IDM, To

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 23.43 6.02 3.25

