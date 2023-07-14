Under normal circumstances, the Mid-Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium-sized companies. For purposes of this Fund, a medium-sized company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell Midcap Index (between approximately $435 million and $74 billion as of

December 31, 2021) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell Midcap Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stocks, warrants and, to a lesser extent, securities of small capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and securities of large capitalization companies. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). In managing the Fund's assets, the Sub-Advisers select stocks of companies that have low price-earnings and price-book ratios, but that also have high sustainable growth levels and the probability of high positive earnings revisions.