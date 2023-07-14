Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
12.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$74.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.8%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Mid-Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium-sized companies. For purposes of this Fund, a medium-sized company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell Midcap Index (between approximately $435 million and $74 billion as of
December 31, 2021) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell Midcap Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stocks, warrants and, to a lesser extent, securities of small capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and securities of large capitalization companies. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). In managing the Fund's assets, the Sub-Advisers select stocks of companies that have low price-earnings and price-book ratios, but that also have high sustainable growth levels and the probability of high positive earnings revisions.
|Period
|SFDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|24.37%
|2021
|3.0%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|70.54%
|2020
|1.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|81.50%
|2019
|5.1%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|57.75%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|69.21%
|Period
|SFDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|24.37%
|2021
|3.0%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|70.54%
|2020
|1.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|81.50%
|2019
|5.1%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|57.75%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|80.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFDYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.02%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|69.15%
|Cash
|2.98%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|29.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|27.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|25.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|25.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|25.62%
|SFDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|73.86%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|22.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|100.00%
|SFDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SFDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFDYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.31%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|25.56%
|SFDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFDYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.71%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|31.83%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2020
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.
Kristin Ceglar, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Group Managing Director, joined Los Angeles Capital in 2005 and earned a B.A. from Harvard University. As a member of the Portfolio Management group, Kristin assists with all aspects of the portfolio management process including parameter testing, performance attribution, implementation, and monitoring client guidelines and security holdings. Previously, Kristin worked with LA Capital's Portfolio Operations group where she assisted in account reconciliation, trade affirmation, performance measurement and client report preparation.
Hal Reynolds is the Chief Investment Officer of LACM Global. As Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Los Angeles Capital’s Investment Committee, Mr. Reynolds oversees the firm’s investment process. Since co-founding Los Angeles Capital in 2002, Mr. Reynolds has worked closely with the Research team to develop Investor Preference Theory®, the Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and the Forward Attribution® process for developing forwarding looking expected factor returns. Working with the Research Directors, he develops the firm’s research goals and provides guidance on key projects to enhance the stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading processes. As a member of the Portfolio Review Committee, he works with senior members of the portfolio management team to establish key portfolio parameters for portfolio construction and rebalancing and developing procedures for monitoring and controlling portfolio risk. Prior to Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Reynolds was a managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. Mr. Reynolds joined the consulting division of Wilshire Associates in 1989 where he served as a senior consultant to large ERISA plans. He also designed Wilshire Compass, Wilshire’s asset allocation and manager optimization technology for plan sponsors. In 1996, Mr. Reynolds began consulting for Wilshire Asset Management where he helped develop the Dynamic Alpha Model, which developed into Los Angeles Capital’s Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and other quantitative long/short applications for Wilshire Asset Management. In 1998, he joined Wilshire Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Wilshire, Mr. Reynolds was a vice president at Mellon Bank where he was responsible for the design and management of Mellon’s portfolio analysis product for plan sponsors.
Jay Willadsen joined the Value team in March 2003 as a research analyst and became the Co-Portfolio Manager on LMCG’s Mid Cap Value portfolio in October 2014. Prior to joining LMCG Jay served as a Senior Vice President for Independence Investment, LLC, an institutional asset manager located in Boston. Previously, he researched equity stocks for the Indiana University Foundation. Mr. Willadsen was also an associate national bank examiner for the Comptroller of Currency in Omaha, NE. Mr. Willadsen holds a BA from Buena Vista University and an MBA from Indiana University. He is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Bank Analyst Society.
Todd Vingers joined LMCG in June 2002 as the head of the Value team and Lead Portfolio Manager. Mr. Vingers is a member of LMCG’s Board of Directors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Vingers served as Vice President and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century, he was a valuation analyst for the Hawthorne Company. He holds a BA from the University of St. Thomas and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Mr. Vingers is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
