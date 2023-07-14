Home
Trending ETFs

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Mid-Cap Fund

mutual fund
SFDYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.88 -0.18 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SEMCX) Primary Inst (SIPIX) Inst (SFDYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Mid-Cap Fund

SFDYX | Fund

$26.88

$74.8 M

0.31%

$0.08

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

12.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$74.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Mid-Cap Fund

SFDYX | Fund

$26.88

$74.8 M

0.31%

$0.08

0.73%

SFDYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Managed Trust Mid-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    154514
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Dolce

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Mid-Cap Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of medium-sized companies. For purposes of this Fund, a medium-sized company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell Midcap Index (between approximately $435 million and $74 billion as of

December 31, 2021) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell Midcap Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include common and preferred stocks, warrants and, to a lesser extent, securities of small capitalization companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and securities of large capitalization companies. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). In managing the Fund's assets, the Sub-Advisers select stocks of companies that have low price-earnings and price-book ratios, but that also have high sustainable growth levels and the probability of high positive earnings revisions.

Read More

SFDYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -23.7% 31.6% 59.65%
1 Yr 12.7% -41.1% 28.9% 27.25%
3 Yr 5.1%* -20.8% 20.7% 55.70%
5 Yr -1.2%* -15.0% 80.6% 64.84%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 28.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -52.6% 20.1% 24.37%
2021 3.0% -25.0% 15.1% 70.54%
2020 1.4% -2.9% 196.6% 81.50%
2019 5.1% -2.6% 8.3% 57.75%
2018 -4.9% -11.1% 0.0% 69.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -27.0% 31.6% 53.13%
1 Yr 12.7% -41.1% 48.6% 19.45%
3 Yr 5.1%* -20.8% 20.7% 55.56%
5 Yr -1.2%* -15.0% 80.6% 66.86%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% 27.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -52.6% 20.1% 24.37%
2021 3.0% -25.0% 15.1% 70.54%
2020 1.4% -2.9% 196.6% 81.50%
2019 5.1% -2.6% 8.3% 57.75%
2018 -4.9% -11.1% 0.0% 80.35%

NAV & Total Return History

SFDYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFDYX Category Low Category High SFDYX % Rank
Net Assets 74.8 M 481 K 145 B 78.55%
Number of Holdings 325 1 2445 26.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.92 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 84.83%
Weighting of Top 10 11.82% 2.9% 100.0% 74.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Government F (SDIT) 2.95%
  2. Ford Motor Co 1.21%
  3. Spotify Technology SA 1.20%
  4. KLA Corp 1.19%
  5. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 1.18%
  6. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc 1.14%
  7. Coterra Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 1.13%
  8. Ventas Inc 1.10%
  9. Synopsys Inc 1.09%
  10. Skyworks Solutions Inc 1.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFDYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.02% 0.00% 100.57% 69.15%
Cash 		2.98% -2.51% 100.00% 29.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 27.36%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 25.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 25.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 25.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFDYX % Rank
Technology 		15.34% 0.00% 40.65% 50.12%
Financial Services 		14.26% 0.00% 46.10% 43.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.12% 2.49% 46.48% 60.10%
Industrials 		11.84% 0.00% 45.89% 83.29%
Healthcare 		10.38% 0.00% 47.15% 50.62%
Energy 		10.38% 0.00% 58.13% 8.73%
Real Estate 		8.74% 0.00% 25.82% 41.65%
Utilities 		6.18% 0.00% 18.97% 16.46%
Basic Materials 		4.82% 0.00% 26.18% 65.09%
Consumer Defense 		4.24% 0.00% 32.18% 38.15%
Communication Services 		1.70% 0.00% 30.98% 62.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFDYX % Rank
US 		96.43% 0.00% 100.04% 46.77%
Non US 		0.59% 0.00% 27.19% 75.62%

SFDYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.03% 33.98% 73.86%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 22.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.01% 0.30% 100.00%

Sales Fees

SFDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SFDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 90.00%

SFDYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFDYX Category Low Category High SFDYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.31% 0.00% 3.08% 25.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFDYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFDYX Category Low Category High SFDYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.71% -2.06% 3.38% 31.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFDYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SFDYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

Eugene Barbaneagra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Daniel Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2021

0.91

0.9%

As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.

Kristin Ceglar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2021

0.91

0.9%

Kristin Ceglar, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Group Managing Director, joined Los Angeles Capital in 2005 and earned a B.A. from Harvard University. As a member of the Portfolio Management group, Kristin assists with all aspects of the portfolio management process including parameter testing, performance attribution, implementation, and monitoring client guidelines and security holdings. Previously, Kristin worked with LA Capital's Portfolio Operations group where she assisted in account reconciliation, trade affirmation, performance measurement and client report preparation.

Hal Reynolds

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2021

0.91

0.9%

Hal Reynolds is the Chief Investment Officer of LACM Global. As Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of Los Angeles Capital’s Investment Committee, Mr. Reynolds oversees the firm’s investment process. Since co-founding Los Angeles Capital in 2002, Mr. Reynolds has worked closely with the Research team to develop Investor Preference Theory®, the Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and the Forward Attribution® process for developing forwarding looking expected factor returns. Working with the Research Directors, he develops the firm’s research goals and provides guidance on key projects to enhance the stock selection, portfolio construction, and trading processes. As a member of the Portfolio Review Committee, he works with senior members of the portfolio management team to establish key portfolio parameters for portfolio construction and rebalancing and developing procedures for monitoring and controlling portfolio risk. Prior to Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Reynolds was a managing director and principal at Wilshire Associates. Mr. Reynolds joined the consulting division of Wilshire Associates in 1989 where he served as a senior consultant to large ERISA plans. He also designed Wilshire Compass, Wilshire’s asset allocation and manager optimization technology for plan sponsors. In 1996, Mr. Reynolds began consulting for Wilshire Asset Management where he helped develop the Dynamic Alpha Model, which developed into Los Angeles Capital’s Dynamic Alpha Stock Selection Model®, and other quantitative long/short applications for Wilshire Asset Management. In 1998, he joined Wilshire Asset Management as Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Wilshire, Mr. Reynolds was a vice president at Mellon Bank where he was responsible for the design and management of Mellon’s portfolio analysis product for plan sponsors.

Jay Willadsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2021

0.91

0.9%

Jay Willadsen joined the Value team in March 2003 as a research analyst and became the Co-Portfolio Manager on LMCG’s Mid Cap Value portfolio in October 2014. Prior to joining LMCG Jay served as a Senior Vice President for Independence Investment, LLC, an institutional asset manager located in Boston. Previously, he researched equity stocks for the Indiana University Foundation. Mr. Willadsen was also an associate national bank examiner for the Comptroller of Currency in Omaha, NE. Mr. Willadsen holds a BA from Buena Vista University and an MBA from Indiana University. He is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Bank Analyst Society.

R. Vingers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2021

0.91

0.9%

Todd Vingers joined LMCG in June 2002 as the head of the Value team and Lead Portfolio Manager. Mr. Vingers is a member of LMCG’s Board of Directors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Vingers served as Vice President and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments. Prior to joining American Century, he was a valuation analyst for the Hawthorne Company. He holds a BA from the University of St. Thomas and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Mr. Vingers is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

