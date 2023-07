Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests so that either (1) at least 80% of the Fund’s net investment income is exempt from regular federal income tax or (2) at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets are invested in securities that produce income exempt from regular federal income tax. State Farm Investment Management Corp. (the “Adviser”), investment adviser to the Fund, has selected Northern Trust Investments, Inc. (“NTI” or “Sub-Adviser”) as sub-adviser to the Fund. The Sub-Adviser will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in a diversified selection of municipal bonds (for example, general obligation bonds of a state or bonds financing a specific project) with maturities of one to 17 years, although from time to time the Sub-Adviser may purchase issues with longer maturities. A majority of the Fund’s investments are in issues with maturities longer than five years. Dividends from the Fund largely will be exempt from federal income tax and, at the present time, the Fund does not intend to purchase municipal obligations that are subject to federal alternative minimum tax unless these bonds provide greater potential for return on an after-tax basis than other alternatives.

The Fund may temporarily invest up to 20% of its total assets under normal circumstances in certain short-term taxable securities issued by or on behalf of municipal or corporate issuers, obligations of the United States Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, commercial paper, bank certificates of deposit, and any such items subject to short-term repurchase agreements.

The Fund normally invests at least 70% of its total assets in municipal bonds rated A or better by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”), money market securities and cash, meaning that up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in medium and lower-quality bonds.

The Sub-Adviser frequently will hold individual municipal bonds within the Fund for a long period of time, possibly until the bond matures or until it is called. The Sub-Adviser may sell individual securities for several reasons including: fundamental deterioration of municipality prospects, liquidity needs or other portfolio management considerations, tax considerations, or better alternatives exist.

The Fund’s benchmark is the Bloomberg 7-Year Municipal Bond Index.