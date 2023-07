Under normal market conditions, the Total Return Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). MBS refers to a type of fixed income instrument that represents an interest in a pool of mortgages, including residential MBS (“RMBS”) and commercial MBS (“CMBS”), and includes securities issued by government sponsored entities (“agency MBS”). MBS, including RMBS and CMBS, include fixed and variable rate securities with underlying fixed or variable rate mortgage loans and securities issued by private entities (“non-agency MBS”). The weighted average maturity of the Fund’s MBS investments will generally range from between 1 and 10 years and the Fund may invest without limit in MBS that are rated below investment grade ( i.e. , “high yield” or “junk” ratings). The Adviser considers securities to be of investment grade quality if they are rated BBB (or comparable) or higher by a nationally recognized credit rating organization including Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) and Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. As part of the Fund’s agency RMBS investments, the Fund may invest in credit risk transfer securities. Credit risk transfer securities are fixed- or floating-rate unsecured general obligations issued from time to time by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or other government sponsored entities. The Fund may also invest in asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest without limit in Rule 144A securities, may invest up to 50% of its total assets in when-issued securities, and may invest up to 10% of its total assets in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Total Return Fund may sell securities short. To the extent that the Fund sells securities short it will comply with Rule 18f-4 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and its designation as a limited derivatives user. A short sale is the sale by the Fund of a security which it does not own in anticipation of purchasing the same security in the future at a lower price to close the short position. In general, the Adviser will sell securities short in conjunction with long positions with similar characteristics for the purposes of managing certain risks (primarily interest rate and/or yield spread risk) or for capturing differences in value between two securities, and not for the purpose of forecasting the market’s direction. In many instances, the Fund will utilize forward-settling sales of agency RMBS where the underlying pools of mortgage loans are To Be Announced (“TBA”) securities for these short selling activities.

The Total Return Fund may employ hedging strategies to manage interest rate, credit spread and other risks. Accordingly, the Fund may invest up to 10% of net assets in options, futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, total return swaps and swaptions), and TBA securities that are considered a derivative under Rule 18f-4 1940 Act. The Fund may also utilize leverage ( i.e ., borrow against a line of credit) as part of the portfolio management process, subject to the limits of the 1940 Act.