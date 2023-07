Under normal circumstances, the GNMA Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in mortgage-backed securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA). The Fund may also invest in U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Government securities obligations, and repurchase agreements collateralized by such obligations. In addition, the Fund may enter into dollar roll transactions with selected banks and broker-dealers and invest in to-be-announced

mortgage-backed securities, futures contracts and forward contracts. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts for hedging purposes to manage the Fund's exposure to interest rate risk. There may also be times when the Fund utilizes futures contracts to take an active position on interest rates to either increase or reduce the interest rate sensitivity of the Fund. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, the sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) seeks attractively-valued securities that offer competitive yields. The Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates, relative valuations and yield spreads, and the duration of the Fund's entire portfolio. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. For example, a five year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%.