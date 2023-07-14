Under normal circumstances, the Ultra Short Duration Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments, including: (i) commercial paper and other corporate obligations; (ii) certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances, bank notes, and other obligations of U.S. savings and loan and thrift

institutions, U.S. commercial banks (including foreign branches of such banks) and foreign banks that meet certain asset requirements; (iii) U.S. Treasury obligations and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government; (iv) mortgage-backed securities; (v) asset-backed securities; (vi) fully-collateralized repurchase agreements involving any of the foregoing obligations; and (vii) U.S. dollar-denominated instruments of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may enter into dollar roll transactions with selected banks and broker-dealers and invest in to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities, futures contracts and forward contracts. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts for hedging purposes to manage the Fund's exposure to interest rate risk. There may also be times when the Fund utilizes futures contracts to take an active position on interest rates to either increase or reduce the interest rate sensitivity of the Fund.

Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, the sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) seek attractively-valued securities that offer competitive yields and that are issued by issuers that are on a sound financial footing. The Sub-Advisers also consider factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates, relative valuations and yield spreads among various sectors, and the duration of the Fund's entire portfolio. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. For example, a five-year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. While the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Sub-Advisers will strive to maintain a portfolio duration for the Fund of 18 months or less under normal market conditions.