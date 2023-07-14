Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$339 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.8%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Ultra Short Duration Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments, including: (i) commercial paper and other corporate obligations; (ii) certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances, bank notes, and other obligations of U.S. savings and loan and thrift
institutions, U.S. commercial banks (including foreign branches of such banks) and foreign banks that meet certain asset requirements; (iii) U.S. Treasury obligations and obligations issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government; (iv) mortgage-backed securities; (v) asset-backed securities; (vi) fully-collateralized repurchase agreements involving any of the foregoing obligations; and (vii) U.S. dollar-denominated instruments of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may enter into dollar roll transactions with selected banks and broker-dealers and invest in to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities, futures contracts and forward contracts. The Fund will primarily use futures contracts for hedging purposes to manage the Fund's exposure to interest rate risk. There may also be times when the Fund utilizes futures contracts to take an active position on interest rates to either increase or reduce the interest rate sensitivity of the Fund.
Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, the sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) seek attractively-valued securities that offer competitive yields and that are issued by issuers that are on a sound financial footing. The Sub-Advisers also consider factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates, relative valuations and yield spreads among various sectors, and the duration of the Fund's entire portfolio. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a fixed income security to changes in interest rates. For example, a five-year duration means that the fixed income security will decrease in value by 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by 5% if interest rates fall 1%. While the Fund may invest in securities with any maturity or duration, the Sub-Advisers will strive to maintain a portfolio duration for the Fund of 18 months or less under normal market conditions.
|Period
|SECYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|52.84%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|60.43%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|73.95%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|60.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|25.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|SECYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.3%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|61.71%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|79.17%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|53.37%
|2019
|0.2%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|42.86%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|57.31%
|Period
|SECYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-3.2%
|2.9%
|44.54%
|1 Yr
|0.5%
|-5.2%
|3.0%
|46.09%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|73.08%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-10.8%
|2.6%
|59.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|1.7%
|23.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|SECYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.3%
|-6.4%
|2.3%
|59.91%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-1.1%
|21.9%
|79.17%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.0%
|1.0%
|53.37%
|2019
|0.2%
|-0.3%
|2.6%
|43.88%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-12.9%
|1.0%
|62.57%
|SECYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|339 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|71.30%
|Number of Holdings
|681
|1
|3396
|12.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|54 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|64.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.79%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|62.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECYX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.26%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|27.07%
|Cash
|5.79%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|71.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.95%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|41.92%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|6.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|9.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECYX % Rank
|Securitized
|39.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.76%
|Corporate
|36.23%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|59.39%
|Government
|15.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.78%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.75%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.29%
|Municipal
|3.48%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|7.86%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|18.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECYX % Rank
|US
|79.84%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.02%
|Non US
|10.42%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|58.95%
|SECYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|64.38%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|2.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|84.16%
|SECYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SECYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SECYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|50.52%
|SECYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.94%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|75.55%
|SECYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SECYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.61%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|37.84%
|SECYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 1999
23.43
23.4%
Timothy E. Smith Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since 2013. Mr. Smith joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1992. Tim is a fixed income portfolio manager specializing in short-duration investing, including money market, enhanced cash, LIBOR, and short-term bond portfolios. He is chair of the firm’s Short Duration Strategy Group and is a member of the Error Resolution Council and the Financial Reserves Management Team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2012
10.08
10.1%
Scott Pavlak is a portfolio manager and leads short duration for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Pavlak joined MIM in September 2017 in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. Prior to joining LCP in 2008, he was a senior managing director and head of fixed income at Bear Stearns Asset Management. He joined Bear Stearns & Co. in 1990 and BSAM in 1992, where he was responsible for BSAM’s traditional strategies that included cash, enhanced cash, short-term, intermediate, core and core plus. Prior to joining Bear Stearns, he was a vice president and senior investment officer at Beechwood Securities, specializing in fixed income investments. Pavlak received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University, earned an MBA in finance and economics from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Timothy E. Smith Senior Managing Director, Partner, and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since 2013. Mr. Smith joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1992. Tim is a fixed income portfolio manager specializing in short-duration investing, including money market, enhanced cash, LIBOR, and short-term bond portfolios. He is chair of the firm's Short Duration Strategy Group and is a member of the Error Resolution Council and the Financial Reserves Management Team.

Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
