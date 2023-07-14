Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap II Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including common and preferred stocks) of small companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on small capitalization indexes and securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs). For purposes of this Fund, a small company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index (between $23.71 million and $10.38 billion
as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 2000 Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include, to a lesser extent, securities of large capitalization companies.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon one or more sub-advisers (each a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Each Sub-Adviser, in managing its portion of the Fund's assets, generally applies a growth-oriented, a value-oriented or a blended approach to selecting investments. Growth-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe have attractive growth and appreciation potential in light of such characteristics as revenue and earnings growth, expectations from sell-side analysts and relative valuation, while value-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe are attractively valued in light of fundamental characteristics such as earnings, capital structure and/or return on invested capital. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.
|Period
|SECAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|62.48%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|46.70%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|63.95%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|70.99%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|70.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|SECAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.8%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|34.69%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|85.81%
|2020
|5.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|12.46%
|2019
|4.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|63.49%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|78.26%
|SECAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|324 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|56.30%
|Number of Holdings
|644
|2
|2519
|16.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.7 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|68.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.55%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|65.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.65%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|75.76%
|Cash
|3.35%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|23.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|83.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|80.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|82.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|82.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECAX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.80%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|38.27%
|Financial Services
|16.40%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|34.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.03%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|21.94%
|Technology
|12.72%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|68.20%
|Energy
|10.91%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|1.36%
|Healthcare
|10.42%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|74.49%
|Basic Materials
|5.89%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|26.19%
|Consumer Defense
|3.82%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|63.44%
|Communication Services
|3.65%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|25.17%
|Real Estate
|3.36%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|87.41%
|Utilities
|2.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|64.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECAX % Rank
|US
|93.76%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|72.56%
|Non US
|2.89%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|28.62%
|SECAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|78.84%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|38.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|12.64%
|SECAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SECAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SECAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|92.70%
|SECAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.82%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|20.17%
|SECAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SECAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.82%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|19.19%
|SECAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2019
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 24, 2014
7.44
7.4%
Montie Weisenberger is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of EAM Investors, a firm he co-founded in 2007. Montie is a Portfolio Manager for EAM’s US Small Cap Growth investment strategy, as well as an analyst across all EAM’s strategies. Prior to founding EAM, he was a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management where he had lead portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Traditional Small-to-Mid Cap Growth strategy and was a senior member of the firm’s US Micro/Emerging Growth team since 2001. Previously, Montie was a research analyst at Adams, Harkness & Hill, now Canaccord|Genuity, an emerging growth investment bank located in Boston, MA. He also spent more than five years as a finance and strategic management consultant, most recently as a manager with KPMG, LLP. Montie brings 26 years of combined investment management and financial analysis experience to EAM Investors. He holds an MBA and an MHA from Georgia State University and a BA in Business Administration from Flagler College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2016
5.7
5.7%
Mr. Meade, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, joined Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC in May 2013. Mr. Prior to joining Arrowpoint, Mr. Meade served as an Equity Research Analyst, Co-Portfolio Manager and Executive Vice President AT Janus Capital (2001-2013). Prior to joining Janus Capital, he was a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs’ global investment research team. Chad graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Finance and was a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 19, 2016
5.7
5.7%
Mr. Schaub, Partner and Portfolio Manager of ArrowMark Partners, He has worked in investment management since 2000, has managed investment portfolios since 2006, has been with ArrowMark Partners since 2013, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since 2016. Brian graduated cum laude from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and won the Arthur B. Graves, Class of 1858, Essay Prize in Economics for his work on Dell Computer. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. McGonigle is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial and Industrial sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Dave spent ten years with Rorer Asset Management, serving both as a portfolio manager and an analyst focused on the firm’s mid cap portfolio with primary coverage responsibilities in the Consumer and Financial sectors. Before joining Rorer, Dave was a Financial Analyst with AmericaOne Communications, Inc., a subsidiary of CapitalOne Financial Corp., where he focused on financial forecasting, as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition candidates in the telecommunications space. He holds a BS in Business Administration, with a finance concentration, from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond. Dave also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Mr. Walkenhorst is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Staples, Real Estate, and Technology/Telecom sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in March 2011, Jeff was a Senior Research Analyst at The Research Board, an international think tank that performs business and strategy research for Chief Information Officers of the world's largest organizations. Previously, Jeff was a Vice President, Equity Research Analyst with Banc of America Securities LLC (BAS). At BAS, he covered the Technology sector, including several years on an Institutional Investor All-America Research Team. Prior to BAS, Jeff was engaged in strategic planning, M&A, and analysis roles in the telecom and technology sectors. Jeff began his career in the Real Estate Investment Banking Group at Prudential Securities Incorporated. Jeff holds a BA degree in Economics from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Kristin Ceglar, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Group Managing Director, joined Los Angeles Capital in 2005 and earned a B.A. from Harvard University. As a member of the Portfolio Management group, Kristin assists with all aspects of the portfolio management process including parameter testing, performance attribution, implementation, and monitoring client guidelines and security holdings. Previously, Kristin worked with LA Capital's Portfolio Operations group where she assisted in account reconciliation, trade affirmation, performance measurement and client report preparation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2020
2.17
2.2%
As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
