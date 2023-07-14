Under normal circumstances, the Small Cap II Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including common and preferred stocks) of small companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on small capitalization indexes and securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs). For purposes of this Fund, a small company is a company with a market capitalization in the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index (between $23.71 million and $10.38 billion

as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the Russell 2000 Index are subject to change. The Fund's investments in equity securities may include, to a lesser extent, securities of large capitalization companies.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon one or more sub-advisers (each a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Each Sub-Adviser, in managing its portion of the Fund's assets, generally applies a growth-oriented, a value-oriented or a blended approach to selecting investments. Growth-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe have attractive growth and appreciation potential in light of such characteristics as revenue and earnings growth, expectations from sell-side analysts and relative valuation, while value-oriented managers generally select stocks they believe are attractively valued in light of fundamental characteristics such as earnings, capital structure and/or return on invested capital. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.